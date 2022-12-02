Read full article on original website
How a heist of $1.65 million of ancient gold coins unfolded at a German museum in just 9 minutes
Thieves who broke into a southern German museum and stole hundreds of ancient gold coins got in and out in nine minutes without raising the alarm, officials said Wednesday, in a further sign that the heist was the work of organized criminals. Police have launched an international hunt for the...
BBC
Poland says stolen Kandinsky auctioned in Germany
Polish authorities have condemned as scandalous a decision by a German auction house to sell a painting by Russian artist Wassily Kandinsky. They allege the 1928 untitled abstract watercolour was stolen from Warsaw's National Museum in 1984. The auctioneers said they had investigated information from Poland's culture ministry that the...
The Next Web
Europe, take note: France bans short-haul flights
France has been given the green light to ban short-haul domestic flights. Specifically, between locations where there is a train alternative that takes less than 2.5 hours. When the French government suggested the measure in 2021 as part of the country’s Climate Law, it was contested by the Union of French Airports (UAF) and the European branch of the Airports Council International (ACI Europe).
CNBC
This 52-year-old early retiree left the U.S. for Portugal—a look at his typical day: 'It's pretty affordable'
In 2011, at 41 years old, I retired early from my legal career. My wife Noki left her nursing job a few years later, and we enjoyed a peaceful retirement in Washington, D.C. But in 2015, a family vacation to Lisbon, Portugal changed everything. We immediately fell in love with the city and decided to move there. So we rented out our D.C. home and bought a two-bedroom, 1,300 square-foot apartment in Lisbon for $534,000.
Viking Jewelry Discovered in Sweden Looks 'Almost Completely New' at 1,000 Years Old — See the Photos!
“This is something you probably only experience once in a lifetime,” said one archaeologist Talk about antiques! Archeologists in Sweden have uncovered a stockpile of silver that they believe is approximately 1,000 years old. The items — which include torque-style neck rings, arm rings and coins — were found inside a ceramic pot in Viggbyholm, Täby, a "Viking Age settlement" located outside Stockholm, according to a press release from The Archaeologists at the National Historical Museums in Sweden. "They looked almost completely new," said archaeologist Maria Lingström. ...
The French Lady Who Fooled Parisian High Society for 20 Yrs by Posing as the Heiress of a Fictional American Millionaire
Humbert and her lawyerPhoto byCharles Paul Renouard - Public Domain. Thérèse Humbert amassed wealth and power and even snagged a castle using elaborate plans so difficult to follow that no one could debunk them.
Good News Network
Prehistoric Human Footprints Unearthed in Spain are Nearly 300,000 Years Old and Unique in All of Europe
300,000 years ago, children were playing on the shore of a lagoon while their parents hunted in the shallows nearby. These are the stories contained in what were once believed to be 100,000-year-old foot prints, but which are now confirmed to be much older. A state of the art scanning...
Europe's Dirty Secret: Spain's Hidden Enclave In Africa
It’s often referred to as Europe’s dirty secret. Melilla is a Spanish enclave located in North Africa. It’s infamous for strict border patrols, ruthless immigration officers, and an impenetrable fence to stop illegal migrants from entering.
Riots in Belgium, Netherlands after Morocco win at World Cup
BRUSSELS (AP) — Riots broke out in several Belgian and Dutch cities after Morocco’s 2-0 upset win over Belgium at the World Cup Sunday. Police detained about a dozen people after they deployed water cannons and fire tear gas to disperse crowds in Brussels and eight more in the Northern city of Antwerp. Two police officials were injured in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam. By late evening Sunday, an uneasy calm had returned to most of the cities involved.
Ancient statues uncovered in Italy could rewrite part of history
Archaeologists in Italy have discovered more than 20 bronze statues dating back over 2,000 years, which could help rewrite a part of history, Italy's cultural ministry confirmed on Tuesday.
Two dozen potentially looted artefacts worth $24m are seized from home of American philanthropist
Last month, Lucius Verus arrived in Turkey. It was big news. After a life of international intrigue and perhaps criminality, the Roman emperor, valued at $15m, was home.The actual Verus had been dead since the second century CE, but a rare life-sized bronze of the ruler only arrived in the city of Antalya in November.The artefact was one of 18 masterworks, worth an estimated $24m, seized by authorities from the massive and controversial private collection of New York philanthropist Shelby White, The Art Newspaper reports, antiquities that have since been returned to governments and cultural institutions in their original...
CBS News
Fourteenth Saint Nicholas run in Brandenburg, Germany
People were showing up in red robe costumes. Saint Nicholas day is celebrated on Dec. 6 in Germany in honor of the Greek bishop who died in 343 A.D.
Rijksmuseum Authenticates Three Vermeer Paintings Ahead of Blockbuster Exhibition in 2023
Ahead of its blockbuster survey of Johannes Vermeer, the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam has authenticated three paintings with contested attributions, expanding the Dutch artist’s small oeuvre. The three additions include Girl with a Flute, which made headlines in November when the Rijksmuseum reversed a decision by the National Gallery of Art in Washington, DC to strip its authentication. In October, the curator of the National Gallery of Art, Marjorie Wieseman, said it was likely produced by “an associate of Vermeer—not by the Dutch artist himself, as was previously believed.” The announcement followed a long scientific and artistic analysis. The team of curators,...
Spain: numerous devices found after Ukrainian Embassy blast
MADRID (AP) — Police in Spain detonated a suspicious parcel discovered at the U.S. Embassy in Madrid, Spanish officials said Thursday, a day after a similar package sent to the Ukrainian Embassy ignited upon opening and injured an employee. “We can confirm a suspicious package was received at the U.S. Embassy in Madrid, and are aware of reports of other packages sent to other locations throughout Spain,” the American embassy said in a response to an Associated Press inquiry. “We are grateful to Spanish law enforcement for their assistance with this matter,” it added. Spain’s police said the detonated parcel “contained substances similar to those used in pyrotechnics.”
Previously Unattributed Paintings at the Uffizi are by Jona Ostiglio, a 17th Century Jewish Artist Saved from Historical Obscurity
Several previously unattributed paintings in the collection of the Uffizi Galleries and in Rome’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs have now been attributed to Jona Ostiglio, a Jewish painter from 17th Century Florence who has been unknown for centuries aside from a few mentions in the historical record. The move, which places Ostiglio alongside famed Italian painters like Caravaggio, was the result of extensive research by Piergabriele Mancuso, the director of the Jewish Studies program of the Medici Archive Project. Mancuso, who has been researching Florence’s Jewish ghetto for an exhibition set to open next year, presented his findings on Ostiglio at the...
Newly found 2,000-year-old bronze statues illuminate the history and culture of pre-Roman Italy
A trove of bronze statues that archeologists say could rewrite the history of Italy's transition to the Roman Empire have been discovered in an ancient Tuscan thermal spring. Italy's Ministry of Culture announced Tuesday that the remarkably well-preserved Etruscan figures were found at San Casciano die Bagni, in the Tuscany region, about 100 miles north of Rome.
Vogue
The Best European Christmas Markets To Visit This Winter
There’s nothing quite like Christmas markets to offer a much-needed dose of holiday season splendour. Is there anywhere else where it’s acceptable to saunter about with a hearty mug of mulled wine in one hand, an even larger potato pancake in the other, while blowing your budget on handcrafted ornaments and posing for photos in front of an artisanal Santa sleigh? The answer, we can confidently say, is no.
A place without identity: Tomaso Clavarino sets his gaze on the North of Italy
“Landscapes are always mindscapes,” reads the essay by Gianluca Didino accompanying Tomaso Clavarino’s latest book titled Padanistan—a title that only sounds familiar and like a provocative pun to Italians but for everyone else could be a small dot on the map, a forgotten place, or a country with its own traditions and identity. Yet, this term depicts a territory whose identity is undefined and fragmented.
$10 Million in Luxury Watches Were Stolen From One of Europe’s Largest Pre-Owned Retailers in Berlin
After an eight-figure robbery, one of Europe’s leading dealers of pre-owned luxury watches has declared itself insolvent. Watchmaster is a Berlin-based seller that offers watch collectors a marketplace to buy watches and helps sellers consign their timepieces. As a result, the brand houses a massive stock of timepieces awaiting inspection, valuation or sale. Last week, $10 million worth of that inventory were stolen from one of its high-security storage facilities in Berlin by a group of extremely savvy thieves. Police arrived on the scene at the Fasanenstrasse storage facility in the heart of Berlin after reports of a break-in. The robbers, who...
amateurtraveler.com
Exploring Different Seasons in Paris, the Fascinating Capital of France
Paris, the alluring capital of France, is the hub of fashion, culture, art, and gastronomy. It’s well-known for being a cultural and romantic city. From the exotic café culture to the striking tourist attractions like the Eiffel Tower, the Gothic Notre-Dame cathedral, and more, this city has lots to amaze its travelers.
