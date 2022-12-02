Read full article on original website
Procession of Our Lady of Guadalupe marches through East LA
LOS ANGELES - For nearly two months, images of Our Lady of Guadalupe and St. Juan Diego have traveled throughout the parishes and cemeteries of the Los Angeles Archdiocese. The mile-long procession of members of one parish after another walked, in some cases, with andas or float carts. Others danced in traditional Aztec costumes. All walked toward East LA College for a mass that has drawn tens of thousands each year.
Catholic pilgrimage in East LA
The procession of Our Lady of Guadalupe marched through East Los Angeles Sunday. Continuing a tradition that started 91 years ago.
There's A Hidden Deli In Los Angeles 'Only The Locals Know About' & Foodies Love It
There's a hidden gem eatery in Los Angeles that foodies deem a mouthwatering hot spot. One content creator, Taylor Offer (@tayloroffer) raved about this "secret deli" in a viral TikTok video on November 21, making it not-so-secret. It's called Gjusta Bakery and It's located on Sunset Avenue in Venice, just...
Star Resort, A World Class Mega Mansion in Los Angeles with A Kobe Bryant Legacy Basketball Court Back on the Market for $43 Million
1047 N Bundy Drive Home in Los Angeles, California for Sale. 1047 N Bundy Drive, Los Angeles, California called “Star Resort” is an incredibly stunning resort-style mega mansion with 30,000 SF of outdoor spaces, a Kobe Bryant Legacy basketball court, spectacular Getty Museum views, and perfect amenities include an expansive automobile gallery on the lower level featuring an impressive posh lounge that can be turned into a private club. This Home in Los Angeles offers 7 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with nearly 16,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1047 N Bundy Drive, please contact Dan Malka (Phone: 310-623-1310) & Yohann Bensimon (Phone: 310-923-1550) at Keller Williams Hollywood Hills for full support and perfect service.
Things To Do This Weekend in L.A. [12-2-2022 to 12-4-2022]
The rain forecast keeps changing, but one thing is for sure: Whether you’re heading for shelter or looking to roam outdoors, there’s plenty going on over the next few days. This weekend (December 2-4) in Los Angeles, check out Season’s Screamings in Pasadena, First Fridays in Chinatown, a...
The Best Hot Chocolate, Champurrado, and Seasonal Warm Drinks in Los Angeles
Cobija—blanket—weather has officially started in Los Angeles and everyone is looking to warm up one way or another. Some warm up by picking up some of their favorite tamales, which serve as a great on-the-go meal and double as hand warmers for those working early in the mornings or late at night. And others are looking for a sweet hot drink that will heat things up with one sip. Drinks like champurrado, atole, and of course, chocolate are not only tasty, warm, and thick, but for many, they are a taste of home.
There's A Tamale Festival Happening THIS Weekend In Long Beach!
Do you love tamales? There is an international tamale festival coming to Long Beach this weekend!. Bucket Listers teamed up with LB Living to bring the Long Beach International Tamale Festival back for their second year at Long Beach City College. The festival will have tamales from all different regions of Latin America along with Latin-inspired dishes, drinks, tequila tastings, live music, art workshops for kids, performances, shopping, best homemade tamales contest and more! The festival takes place on Sunday, December 4th with general admission tickets being $15 and the VIP tickets being $45.50. The VIP tickets include a VIP designated area, VIP bar, 1 tamale, 1 beer, tequila tasting and a collectable enamel pin. For more information or to buy your tickets, click here.
'Stranger Things: The Experience' arrives in Los Angeles County
MONTEBELLO, Calif. - Fans of the Netflix hit series "Stranger Things" can run up the hill and get a taste of Hawkins for a groundbreaking multimedia experience in Montebello. Fanny packs, shoulder pads, and graphic tees are welcome as fans are encouraged to embrace the 1980s in the show's spirit.
CicLAvia returns to South Los Angeles; more than 7 miles of streets shut down to motorized vehicles
More than seven miles of streets in South Los Angeles are closed to vehicles for the year's final CicLAvia event.
PnB Rock’s Brother, PnB Meen, Visits Roscoe’s Location ’20 Deep’
Earlier this year, PnB Rock was killed inside Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles. On Tuesday (Nov. 29), PnB Meen, Rock’s brother, visited the place his brother was killed with 20 of his friends. Meen would post a clip that reads, “PnB Rock Shot And Killed In...
Video shows coyote attack toddler in broad daylight
The video shows the toddler being attacked and dragged by the coyote, all in a matter of seconds.
LA Chose 30,000 Winners For Its Section 8 Housing Waitlist
After staging a lottery for the first time in five years, the Los Angeles Housing Authority has selected 30,000 winners for its Section 8 rental assistance program waitlist. How many people applied for the lottery? HACLA received 223,375 lottery applications. This represents a 19% increase since the last lottery in 2017. That increase shows that the growing number of Angelenos needing housing assistance outpaces the available federal funds, according to a spokesperson from the agency.
Thieves break into Mexican restaurant in Chatsworth and it's all caught on tape
The search is on for thieves who broke into a local Mexican restaurant, stealing cash, and causing thousands of dollars in damage. The break-in at Los Toros Mexican Restaurant in Chatsworth, Calif. happened on Friday morning was caught on camera.Nicholas Montaña, the restaurant's owner, suspects the robbery may have involved a former employee as the suspects seemed very familiar with the restaurant. After stealing cash, the thieves ran out of the bar door, and fled in a white sedan. "We have worked so hard for what we have and these assailants come in and they just run rampant," said Montaña. Elsewhere, in Porter Ranch, about an hour later, burglars broke into a Subway with a crow bar and sledgehammer, according to the LAPD. From there, they stole a cash register before fleeing in a white BMW. Detectives are working both cases and are investigating whether the incidents are at all related. Montaña thinks the two cases may be connected because of the similarities.
Abell Auction Co. Presents the Estate of Larry Flynt (1942-2021) on December 13
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- Abell Auction Co. is proud to present the estate of Larry Flynt (1942–2021), the iconic public figure who helmed the HUSTLER empire and worked tirelessly to expand the parameters of free speech in America. Featuring a collection of American slag glass lamps, art deco lighting, Empire furniture, appointments and much more. The online auction will be held on Tuesday, December 13 at 9 a.m. PST. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005344/en/ This Christmas photo of Larry Flynt and his wife Elizabeth Berrios was taken at the Los Angeles headquarters of Larry Flynt Publications in 2008. Abell Auction Co. will offer treasured items from the Flynt estate at its December 13 online sale. www.abell.com. (Photo: Business Wire)
Best Waterfall Hikes Near Los Angeles
Sure, Los Angeles has waterfalls. Guests, vacationers, and newly transplanted Angelenos from different components of the nation typically mistake the summer-brown panorama and months of drizzle-free days for a desert local weather, however on common the L.A. area will get just below 15 inches of rain a 12 months. A desert we're not.
More than 450 guns acquired in LA buyback
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A total of 459 firearms were collected during two Los Angeles Police Department events allowing people to exchange the weapons for gift cards. Both events were conducted between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday with one at Exposition Park, 2986 Hoover St., and the other at the Valley Traffic Division, at 7870 Nolan Place in Panorama City, LAPD Officer Matthew Cruz told City News Service.
Dog owner shares photo of missing English bulldog with man holding 'For Sale' sign
LOS ANGELES - A dog owner is hoping the public can help him find his missing dog. Charlie, the man's 3-year-old English Bulldog, was stolen during a trip to a bank's ATM in the East Los Angeles area. According to the owner, Charlie was swooped up by the dognapping suspect...
LA County homes in majority Black or Latino communities twice as likely to be under-appraised
Experts say the inequities are "robbing" families of wealth and stress the importance of raising awareness about the problems in the appraisal industry.
One dead in solo crash
A solo vehicle crash near the intersection of Copper Hill Drive and McBean Parkway at approximately 4 a.m. Saturday ended up being fatal, according to Lt. Dan Wolanski, watch commander for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Wolanski also confirmed the person who died was a female, but could...
