People who are looking for work or want to change careers should check out an event being hosted by the Albany Department of Neighborhood and Community Services Monday night. A job fair is taking place from 5:00 pm until 7:30 pm at Albany City Hall located on Eagle Street. Folks will have the chance to apply for positions in-person and to speak with hiring managers. For more information about available positions, visit jobs.albanyny.gov.

8 HOURS AGO