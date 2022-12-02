Read full article on original website
saratogaspringspolitics.com
Exodus of Outstanding City Employees Is Troubling
Saratoga Springs has been fortunate to have attracted some outstanding individuals to work for the city in many capacities. This year some key people have either left or announced their plans to leave in the near future. The list includes:. Shane Crooks, Chief of Police. Lieutenant Laura Emanation, the highest-ranking...
WNYT
Schenectady hosts re-UNION Street festival
A special reunion took place this weekend in Schenectady. The city’s re-UNION Street festival returned yesterday to the electric city, bringing back one of the first street-wide events since the pandemic. There were carriage rides, visits with Santa, an elf on the shelf contest, music and vendors. The celebration...
WNYT
Watervliet lights block party returns
A block party in Watervliet is also sprucing up some old holiday traditions this weekend. Part of Eighth Avenue turned into candy cane lane Saturday, bringing out all kinds of festive decorations. Neighbors wanted to bring back an old tradition of lighting up all the houses, so they threw a...
iheart.com
Albany Department of Neighborhood and Community Services Hosting Job Fair
People who are looking for work or want to change careers should check out an event being hosted by the Albany Department of Neighborhood and Community Services Monday night. A job fair is taking place from 5:00 pm until 7:30 pm at Albany City Hall located on Eagle Street. Folks will have the chance to apply for positions in-person and to speak with hiring managers. For more information about available positions, visit jobs.albanyny.gov.
WNYT
Magic of Christmas coming to Albany
The magic of Christmas is also coming to Albany Sunday afternoon. The Albany symphony is hosting a performance at the Palace Theater, that Santa himself is expected to turn up for. It starts at 3 p.m. There will be carols, and a sleigh full of performers. For tickets, we’ve set...
New York State Auction Coming to Albany; Want A Police Car?
Have you ever wanted to own a New York State Police vehicle? Not a knockoff or copycat car, I am talking about actual vehicles that our Troopers used while on duty. Now is your chance but why stop with a police car? How about a van, plow truck or city bus?
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Saratoga Springs’ Community Outreach Court is the Only One of Its Kind in Upstate N.Y.
SARATOGA SPRINGS — In 2020, the city found itself faced with a problem. An increasing pattern of people experiencing street-homelessness were frequently failing to appear in court, while others were re-offending shortly after being convicted. The result was a backlog of warrants and a significant amount of law enforcement time and resources spent policing individuals experiencing street-homelessness for minor, yet disruptive, offenses.
cnyhomepage.com
NYS Thruway Authority proposes increase in toll fees
ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — You could be seeing an increase in your E-ZPass fees. The New York State Thruway Authority is proposing a toll rate adjustment at a Board Meeting on Monday. The State Highway Authority says in part, the fee increase would be used to cover costs associated with Tolls by Mail.
Bennington Elementary School is calling the police on its own students. What’s going wrong?
More than a dozen police reports and interviews with former staffers paint a picture of a school struggling to respond to students in mental health crises. Read the story on VTDigger here: Bennington Elementary School is calling the police on its own students. What’s going wrong?.
WNYT
Berkshires man paying it forward at local Cumberland Farms
A man in the Berkshires is asking others to pay it forward. Rob Ball tells NewsChannel 13 he will go to the Cumberland Farms on 1st Street in Pittsfield from time to time and chat with one of the clerks for an hour or so. While there, he also pays...
wamc.org
Saratoga Springs officials meet with bar owners to discuss downtown security
The City of Saratoga Springs is seeking input from bar and restaurant owners as it looks for ways to curb late-night violence downtown. On Thursday afternoon, Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino and Mayor Ron Kim, both Democrats, met with a coalition of bar and restaurant owners. “We’re trying...
cnyhomepage.com
Glens Falls thanks police officer after 17 years
GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, the city of Glens Falls gave a fond thank you to an officer retiring from its police department. Patrol Officer Zachary Flewelling was honored by the Glens Falls Police Benevolent Association for 17 years of service to the city. Flewelling was recognized...
cnyhomepage.com
Climate Justice Working Group discussed criteria to identify disadvantaged communities
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Thursday, December 2nd, the Climate Justice Working Group hosted a meeting to discuss criteria for identifying disadvantaged communities for the purposes of co-pollutant reductions. Utica, Rome, and Herkimer region are on the discussion list. Climate change does not affect all New Yorkers equally. New...
Help buy gifts for senior citizens this holiday season
Community members can give a special holiday gift to an older adult who may otherwise go without.
Albany hosts tree lighting at Academy Park
The city of Albany's Holiday Tree lighting ceremony took place Friday evening in Academy Park.
PHOTOS: Glens Falls decks the halls for Christkindlmarkt
On Friday night, a swath of Glens Falls' residents bundled up and came out to City Park. Clustered along Glen Street, as city police officers directed traffic away to clear a path. Sorry, everyone, but you'll have to find another way to the South Glens Falls bridge for a while. Santa Claus is coming to town.
Hudson’s Winter Walk celebrates year 26
The Hudson winter street festival, "Hudson Hall Winter Walk," returns for year 26 on Saturday, December 3. The mile long Warren Street will be filled will performances, art, food and drink and holiday cheer.
Greater Amsterdam School District calls it quits on daycare bus service, drawing ire from parents
AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Parents across Amsterdam face tough decisions to keep or lose their jobs now that they’re about to lose easy access to childcare. The Greater Amsterdam School District remains firm it will stop busing students to local daycares, now setting an end date of January 17. “I’ve even tried to think about […]
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield CPA Committee Sees 9 Applications Totaling $860K
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Community Preservation Committee in December will review nine eligibility applications for open space and recreation, historic preservation, and community housing projects. The total ask for Community Preservation Act funding is around $859,000 with requests ranging from $8,000 to $300,000. Six of the applications are from...
Bake sale planned for injured dog in Amsterdam
The road to recovery will be long and bumpy for an injured pup, "Bunny," found recently on the side of a country road in Amsterdam.
