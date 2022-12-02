Read full article on original website
Related
American Express Launches New Digital B2B Payments Ecosystem
American Express has launched a new digital B2B payments ecosystem for its network participants. The new Amex Business Link enables third-party issuers and acquirers to provide their business customers with more efficient payments, both domestic and across borders, American Express said in a Thursday (Dec. 1) press release. “As B2B...
Business Software Providers Report Cautious Customers
Business software providers are seeing their customers grow more cautious in a rocky economy. Citing recent comments from executives at companies like Salesforce, Okta and Crowdstrike, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on the shift in sentiment on Sunday (Dec. 4). “Certainly, the buyer environment has changed out there in...
Banks and FinTechs Pivot to Consumer Credit Rehab
The rise in stretched consumers has seen more banks and FinTechs looking to help them. With weakened consumer buying power, a major theme of 2022, banks and FinTechs are increasingly investing in new ways to help so-called “cusp consumers” boost their credit scores and improve overall financial wellness with the help of programs that support — and report — responsible repayment behavior.
How Digital Payments Solve Bad Retail Experiences
Some of the world’s biggest retailers are experiencing a paradigm shift. They are focusing on user experience in-store as a key feature of their competitiveness not only against each other but against the threat of online shopping. According to a recent PYMNTS and ACI survey, 66% of online grocery shoppers used digital channels because they found it easier and more convenient than shopping in-store. Now retailers are mandated to make physical shopping as easy and convenient as eCommerce.
CE 100 Gains 3.1% as Tencent Leads Payment Names Higher
Connected economy names surged as investors cheered signs of resilient consumer spending. To that end, the CE 100 Index outpaced the broader markets, gaining 3.1% on the week. The Fed played some part here, too, as comments from Chairman Jerome Powell signaled that future rate increases may be on the order of about 50 basis points, which some observers took to mean that inflation may be peaking.
DoorDash is laying off 1,250 employees and sounding the alarm on the food delivery industry. 'Today was a wake-up call for DoorDash,' CTO said.
Food delivery giant, DoorDash, says it will continue to search for ways to cut costs after laying off over 1,000 employees.
TechCrunch
As demand for real estate VR booms, Founders Fund leads $16M round into Giraffe360 platform
Players in the space include Walnut, Stonly, Capterra… the list goes on. There is also Matterport which does virtual tours, but its clients are photographers. Back in 2020, another player, Giraffe360 raised $4.5 million in a funding round led by LAUNCHub Ventures and Hoxton Ventures. It has a robotic...
LatAm’s Booming Digital Economy Gets Lift From New Payments Models
Sometimes coming late to the game has advantages. Latin America provides an ideal use case. As applied to payments, Michael Bilotta, global head of digital goods and services at Worldline told PYMNTS’ Karen Webster that digital growth in LatAm countries follows familiar tech paths. So-called “first-iteration platforms” get added...
Alloy CFO: Know-Your-Business Focus Aligns Banks and FinTechs in 2023
2022 was a year filled with crypto meltdowns, international sanctions, synthetic IDs and fraud attacks. But Kiran Hebbar, CFO at Alloy, told PYMNTs that 2023 will be the year where regulators ramp up their scrutiny of financial services firms. “Fraud has exploded,” he said — but looking ahead to 2023,...
Vans Parent CEO Departs as Company Predicts Weakening Sales
Clothing maker VF Corporation has projected a gloomier 2023 sales outlook, citing waning consumer demand. The Denver company — parent to brands such as Vans, Timberland, Dickies and The North Face — made this forecast Monday (Dec. 5) while also announcing the retirement of CEO Steve Rendle. Rendle,...
TechCrunch
Egypt’s SideUp raises $1.2M to grow its e-commerce support platform
The startup has also expanded to Saudi Arabia, where it will be headquartered henceforth, after raising $1.2 million seed funding. This latest round had the participation of Launch Africa VC, 500 Global, Riyadh Angels, Alex Angels, Al Tuwaijri Fund and Saudi angel investor Faisal AlAbdulsalam. SideUp founder and CEO Waleed...
FTX Collapse Brings Crypto Investment Assets to 2-Year Low
Cryptocurrency investment-product assets are at a two-year low thanks to the collapse of FTX. That’s according to a Thursday (Dec. 1) report from Bloomberg, which said the figure fell 15% to $19.6 billion last month compared to November 2021. The report cited both the FTX implosion and a reduction in token prices.
Viva Capital Funding Notches $85M in Bank Credit Facilities
Invoice financing company Viva Capital Funding has closed on $85 million in bank credit facilities. The two bank credit facilities are split between a $45 million factoring platform and a $40 million land banking platform, according to a Thursday (Dec. 1) press release. “The closing of these new credit facilities...
Buckzy Raises $14M to Expand X-Border Payment Offerings
Buckzy Payments has raised $14.5 million to expand its cross-border payment offerings. The Toronto-based company said the Series A funding — in the form of all-equity financing — will help it improve on its product and expand into new regions, according to a Thursday (Dec. 1) news release.
NYDFS Proposes Charging Virtual Currency Businesses Admin Costs
A New York regulator has proposed charging licensed cryptocurrency businesses for its costs. The New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS) said in a Thursday (Dec. 1) press release that the collection of these supervisory costs would be similar to what is done with other licensed financial institutions in the state and would enable the department to continue adding top talent.
Neobank Monzo Will Be Profitable in 2023, CEO Says
British neobank Monzo will soon become profitable, CEO TS Anil said. Speaking at a Financial Times (FT) event, Anil said, “We will be profitable in the next financial year,” FT reported Thursday (Dec. 1). The report noted that Monzo has faced several challenges, including auditors questioning its ability...
Stripe Launches Fiat-to-Crypto Widget for Web3 Developers
Payments processor Stripe now offers a widget that provides a fiat-to-crypto onramp. When the new customizable widget is embedded into a decentralized exchange (DEX), non-fungible token (NFT) platform, wallet or decentralized application (dApp), Stripe handles know-your-customer (KYC), payments, fraud and compliance, according to a Thursday (Dec. 1) blog post on the company’s website.
Telecoms Have Unique Chance to Monetize 1 Billion Unbanked Cell Customers
One billion people have cellphones but no bank account, a gap wireless providers may fill. There’s nothing farfetched about the idea. It’s already well-established in emerging nations, where mobile network operators (MNOs) and one’s mobile device are the conduits for digitizing cash to enable electronic bill pay, money transfers and cross-border remittances.
TechCrunch
Aigens scales digital menus in Asia with $14M round led by Ant
The capital infusion from Ant came at a time when the Chinese fintech giant is ramping up its international footprint through a network of allies. Rather than driving adoption for its flagship Alipay mobile wallet, Ant opts for an open ecosystem outside China and has built what is in effect a wallet aggregator called Alipay+.
Insiders Reveal How Telecom Payments Can Boost Banking Access
Individuals with mobile phones outnumber those with bank accounts in the most underbanked regions of the world, offering the telecom industry a prime opportunity to fulfill a vital role. In this month’s “Telecommunications Payments Tracker®,” four telecom providers tell PYMNTS how the industry is ideally positioned to provide financial access to unbanked households.
