Clarksville, TN

whopam.com

One injured in Clarksville wreck

One person was injured in an accident on the MLK Parkway in Clarksville Wednesday morning. It happened on the eastbound side in front of Matthews Nissan when Clarksville police say a driver failed to yield the right of way and caused the crash. That individual was taken by EMS to Tennova Health Hospital and their status was unknown.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man dies in crash in remote Robertson County

CEDAR HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Cedar Hill man died on Sunday night when he crashed on a rural road in Robertson County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol was called to a crash on Baker Road, an area between Adams and Cedar Hill, around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. Deputies arrived to find a wrecked Dodge sedan in a ditch on the side of the road.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
smokeybarn.com

VIDEO: Hwy 41 Rollover Injury Crash Lands Inches From Home

SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – One person was transported to an area hospital following a rollover crash that sent the vehicle off the roadway, up an embankment, through a fence, and over a parked vehicle, the vehicle landing just feet from the front door of an adjacent home on Hwy 41 S. MAP.
SPRINGFIELD, TN
wkdzradio.com

Man Injured In Country Club Lane Wreck

A man was injured in a wreck on Country Club Lane in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a car cross the center line and collided with an SUV near the intersection of Cox Mill Road. The car traveled off the roadway and came to a stop after hitting a...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Man Injured In North Greenville Road Crash

A Hopkinsville man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on North Greenville Road in Christian County Tuesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say William Farmer was northbound when he swerved to miss a deer causing his SUV to run off the road and down in an embankment. He was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Details released in I-24 single-vehicle crash

A Clarksville man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 24 Friday when he was ejected from the vehicle. According to the Christian County Sheriff’s Department report, deputies responded to the exit ramp from the Pennryile Parkway onto I-24 and investigation determined that a vehicle operated by Randell Salyers of Clarksville had left the road way while exiting the Parkway to get onto I-24. The vehicle traveled off the left of the ramp and went through the grass median before hitting a ravine and overturning multiple times.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whopam.com

One hurt in Fort Campbell Boulevard hit-and-run collision

An Oak Grove woman was taken to Jennie Stuart Middle Center Sunday following a hit-and-run collision at the intersection of Fort Campbell Boulevard and Martin Luther King Bypass. According to the Hopkinsville police collision report, a vehicle driven by 20-year-old Shaikia Lindsay of Clarksville was stopped at the intersection in...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Clarksville Man Injured In Christian County Rollover Crash

Deputies have released the name of a Clarksville man that was rushed to the hospital after being ejected from his vehicle in a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County Friday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Randell Salyers was exiting Pennyrile Parkway to go eastbound on Interstate 24 when...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Occupants uninjured after Lyon County crash

Two people were left uninjured after a two-vehicle crash in Lyon County last week. Deputies said 62-year-old Samuel King of Grand Rivers was traveling on US 62 and attempting to overtake a vehicle driven by 30-year-old Michael Rivers of Paducah. King reportedly attempted to pass Rivers in a no passing...
LYON COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Two Injured In Hopkinsville Hit-And-Run Crash

Two women were injured in a hit-and-run crash on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Hopkinsville Sunday night. Hopkinsville Police say Shaikia Lindsay of Clarksville was stopped on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way waiting to turn onto Fort Campbell Boulevard when her vehicle was hit by a white car from behind.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBBJ

Humphrey County man arrested in connection to camper fire

CAMDEN, Tenn. — A Humphreys County man has been arrested and charged in connection to a camper fire in Camden. The TBI says they and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the fire that occurred on Saturday in the 1400 block of Stones Road. An investigation found...
CAMDEN, TN
whopam.com

Clarksville police investigating Riverside Drive shooting

Clarksville police are investigating a shooting from early Sunday morning at a North Riverside Drive location. A news release says it happened just before 2 a.m. in a parking lot near Casa Blanca and the victim was flown by helicopter to a Nashville hospital. Their status is unknown and no...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Roadway Reopened In Cadiz After Explosive Destroyed

A unique find by a fisherman Sunday evening led to some tense moments and the closure of a road in downtown Cadiz. The South Road bridge was closed around 4 pm after Cadiz Police Major Tyler Thomas said a potential explosive device was found by a person who was magnet fishing from the bridge.
CADIZ, KY

