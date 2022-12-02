Read full article on original website
World Cup scores, updates: Netherlands ends U.S. hopes with 3-1 win
The United States' run at the World Cup came to an end on Saturday as the Netherlands earned an early goal and outlasted the Americans for a 3-1 win. The Dutch will move on to face the winner of Argentina and Australia.
First World Cup quarter-final confirmed: Argentina face Netherlands on December 9
The first quarter-final fixture of the Qatar World Cup has been confirmed following today’s Round of 16 matches. Netherlands vs Argentina will kick off Friday, December 9 at 7 pm (GMT). Argentina saw out a 2-1 win against Australia this evening thanks to a moment of magic from Lionel...
World Cup 2022: USA eliminated from tournament after heartbreaking loss to the Netherlands
Netherlands eliminates US in round of 16 at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Memphis Depay and Daley Blind scored in the first half and Denzil Dumfries added a late goal as the Netherlands eliminated the United States from the World Cup with a 3-1 victory that advanced the Dutch to the quarterfinals. Second-half subsitute Haji Wright cut the U.S. deficit to 2-1 in the 76th minute when Christian Pulisic’s cross hit his trailing foot and popped over goalkeeper Andries Noppert and into the net. Dumfries assisted on the first two goals and scored on a volley in the 81st. The Oranje extended their unbeaten streak to 19 games and face Argentina or Australia next.
3 takeaways from United States' World Cup run following defeat to Netherlands
Ruthlessness played a big role in the result. The United States Men’s National Team’s run at the Qatar World Cup came to an end via a 3-1 Netherlands win Saturday. Most expected-goal metrics, a tool used to weigh scoring opportunities, had it as a closer match, but the Dutch were more opportunistic, and their reward is a spot in the quarterfinals. The United States could have pulled the Dutch out...
World Cup Odds: France vs. Poland prediction, odds and pick – 12/4/2022
The 2022 World Cup Round of 16 is underway, and the defending champions France, the winners of D, take on the second-place side from Group C in Poland in their first knockout game. These matches are now win or go home, and we will have a winner — even if it has to go to penalties — so no odds for draws in this match. Now, it’s time to continue our World Cup odds series with a France-Poland prediction and pick!
World Cup 2022 Bracket Challenge: Popular picks Germany, Belgium eliminated
The 2022 World Cup group stage is over! And because there were several stunning upsets, some of the most popular FOX Super 6 Bracket Challenge picks to win it all didn't even make the Round of 16. The theme of this tournament has been underdogs barking, and two of the...
The U.S.'s 2022 World Cup run is over after falling to the Netherlands, 3-1
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — The U.S. run at the 2022 World Cup has ended after the Netherlands defeated the U.S. 3-1 in the round of 16. The United States had never trailed in this tournament — with draws against Wales and England and the defeat of Iran in group play. But in the knockout stage — where teams must win or go home — none of that mattered.
RAW: WORLD CUP: AMERICAN FANS IN QATAR REACT TO THE NETHERLANDS VICTORY OVER US
US knocked out of World Cup, loses to the Netherlands 3-1 Memphis Depay and Daley Blind scored in the first half and Denzel Dumfries added a late goal as the Netherlands eliminated the United States from the World Cup with a 3-1 victory that advanced the Dutch to the quarterfinals. Second-half substitute Haji Wright cut the U.S. deficit to 2-1 in the 76th minute when Christian Pulisic’s cross hit his trailing foot and popped over goalkeeper Andries Noppert and into the net. Dumfries assisted on the first two goals and scored on a volley in the 81st. The Oranje extended their unbeaten streak to 19 games and face Argentina or Australia next.
Netherlands vs USA confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup 2022 fixture
The USA have been sweating on the fitness of star forward Christian Pulisic ahead of their crunch last-16 clash with the Netherlands at the World Cup.Pulisic scored the winning goal of the USA’s crucial victory over Iran to secure second place in Group B and qualification for the knockout stages.Netherlands vs USA LIVE: Latest build-up as knockout stages beginBut it came at a cost, with the Chelsea forward suffering a pelvic injury while colliding with the Iran goalkeeper.Pulisic is confident he will be fit enough to face the Netherlands, however, with a place in the quarter-finals on the line...
Social media reacts to USA loss to Netherlands: U.S. fans let it all out
The 2022 World Cup knockout stage started with United States men's national team losing 3-1 vs. Netherlands, sending the USMNT home in the round of 16 for the third time in each of its last three World Cup appearances. Here are the top fan moments and social media reactions. Check...
