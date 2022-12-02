Read full article on original website
Daejhanae Jackson Arrested for the Beating Death of Shanquella Robinson, Awaits Extradition to Mexico
The person who is allegedly responsible for the beating death of an American in Mexico has been apprehended and is awaiting extradition back to the country the crime occurred in. According to Metropoli, law enforcement officials have arrested Daejhanae Jackson, a “friend” of the murder victim, Shanquella Robinson, who died...
The suspect charged with Shanquella Robinson's death is believed to be one of the friends she traveled to Mexico with
Authorities charged a suspect with the murder of Shanquella Robinson, a 25-year-old American who died while on vacation with her friends in Mexico.
Cops Indict 32 Members Of Brooklyn’s WOOO And CHOO Gangs On 106 Criminal Counts
Several news reports have confirmed that a war between two Brooklyn-based gangs, WOOO and CHOO, has prompted an indictment of 32 members of the two gangs on 106 charges, including 19 shootings. Out of the almost 20 shootings, 2 were fatal and in one of the shootings, a 3-year-old girl...
Former tenant of Idaho murders house tells why surviving roommates may not have heard killings
A former tenant of the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death has given insight into why two surviving roommates might have not heard the attack. Moscow Police’s announcement early in the investigation into the slayings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen that two roommates had been in the home during the violent murders but were not “necessarily considered witnesses” raised questions about how they were seemingly able to sleep through it. The victims, whose bodies were found on the second and third floors of the residence at 1122 King...
28-Year-Old Man Was Brutally Tortured, Bitten, And Robbed on Manhattan Subway Platform
According to authorities, a guy was punched and bitten during an early-morning assault and robbery by a stranger as he waited for the subway at a lower Manhattan station. Photo of the suspect released by the NYPD.Image by the New York Crime Stoppers.
Georgia man arrested and accused of breeding and training over 100 pit bulls for dog fighting
Authorities in Georgia have arrested a man and accused him of breeding and training 106 pit bulls for dog fighting, sheriff’s officials said. Paulding County sheriff's detectives arrested Vincent Lemark Burrell, 55, on Tuesday at his home about 30 miles from Atlanta after a long investigation of a "massive dog fighting operation," the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
Man knocks himself out trying to flee store with luxury stolen goods, video shows
The teen suspect tried to flee a Louis Vuitton in Bellevue, Washington, with an armful of pricy designer handbags but knocked himself out by running into a plate glass window.
Doberman is shot dead by cops as it viciously mauled its owner who was trying to break up two fighting dogs
Police have been forced to shoot and kill a pet Doberman after the dog viciously mauled his owner and left him with serious injuries. Emergency services were called to a home on Flavel Crescent in the South Australian town of Jervois just after 3pm on Wednesday following reports a man had been attacked by a dog.
A man tried to rape a woman in a moving subway train, Manhattan.
A man took off his clothes and tried to rape a 24-year-old woman inside a moving subway train last week. According to the NYPD, The suspect was sitting next to the victim when he started to remove his pants and underwear. After that, he climbed on top of the 24-year-old victim and tried to pull down her skirt. Looking for help, the victim was able to make her way to the other train car.
7-year-old kidnapped, killed by delivery driver, sheriff says
WISE COUNTY, Texas — Authorities arrested a contract FedEx delivery driver on Friday after officials said he confessed to kidnapping and killing a 7-year-old girl reported missing on Wednesday. Athena Strand was reported missing by her stepmother Wednesday, about two hours after she returned home from school, Wise County...
‘Beyond Disturbing’: Authorities Say 13-Year-Old Pulled Trigger, 15-Year-Old Drove Getaway Car in Music-Motivated Murder of 19-Year-Old
Two Nebraska teens have been arrested for allegedly murdering a 19-year-old in Omaha over what the victim reportedly said in a rap verse. The two boys, ages 13 and 15, were charged with one count each of first-degree murder, use of a weapon (gun) to commit a felony, and criminal conspiracy in the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Alon Reed, authorities announced.
Mother and 10-year-old daughter repeatedly punched in the face on subway
Police are searching for the woman who repeatedly punched a mother and her daughter in the face on a subway train.
Off-duty New York officer kills woman and wounds another, then fatally shoots herself, police say
An off-duty police officer in western New York state shot a woman to death, wounded another woman and then killed herself during a domestic dispute, police and officials said. The shootings happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. Monday at a home in Rochester, police said. Police Officer Tiffani Gatson of the city of Greece, a Rochester suburb, shot 27-year-old Angely Solis and a second woman and then turned the gun on herself, Lt. Greg Bello of the Rochester police said.
Infant son of tech boss overdoses on fentanyl found at San Francisco playground
The infant son of a California tech honcho overdosed on fentanyl he found while crawling around a playground in an upscale San Francisco neighborhood, according to his frightened father and nanny. The 10-month-old twin, Sena, was playing with his brother at George Moscone Park in the Marina District on Tuesday afternoon when he began struggling to breathe and turned blue, his nanny Wendy Marroqui said. “I shook him, and I’m like, something’s wrong,” Marroqui told wral.com. “I saw his face and he was dizzy. I thought he’s not breathing.” She said the baby had been crawling in the grass and putting leaves in...
Virginia Woman Found Dead in Mexico City Airbnb Told Boyfriend ‘I Feel Drugged’
“I’m literally in pain and pacing around the apartment,” Kandace Florence texted her boyfriend in the early hours of Oct. 30. “I’m shaking.”The pair were thousands of miles apart, with the 28-year-old Florence staying in an Airbnb in Mexico City with two friends, Jordan Marshall and Courtez Hall. The trio would be found dead hours after the unnerving messages were sent to Victor Day. On Thursday, the travelers’ deaths were attributed to carbon monoxide poisoning, according to a post-mortem analysis obtained by the Associated Press.Security guards at the apartment complex where the Americans had been staying in the neighborhood of...
Man fatally shoots alleged carjacker at gas station, cops say. He faces murder charge
Police in Indiana said the man fired two shots at the alleged carjacker at a Marathon gas station.
LAPD Responds After Leah Remini Calls For Authorities To Investigate Cop Who Took Missing Person's Report After David Miscavige's Wife's Disappearance
The LAPD has responded after Leah Remini demanded the department launch an investigation into Cory Palka. The former police officer handled the paperwork for the missing person's report she filed in 2013 after the leader of the Church of Scientology David Miscavige's wife mysteriously disappeared. Article continues below advertisement. "The...
Idaho student murders: Chilling new clue found as hunt for vicious killer continues
A student at the University of Idaho reported strange footprints that were found near her home located less than a mile away from the off-campus house where four students were killed last month.
Police Searching For California Teen Wanted For Fatally Shooting His Two Cousins
The police in West Covina, California are searching for 19-year-old Michael Mariano Jr. following the shooting deaths of his two cousins, according to CBS News Los Angeles. Mariano allegedly shot and killed two brothers, 22-year-old Maliki Foust Jr. and Majarion Foust, 19, in the parking lot of the Walnut Ridge Apartment Complex on the 3400 Block of South Sentous Avenue on Nov. 2. A third man reportedly witnessed the shooting but was able to get away safely. Police arrived on the scene at around 10:45 p.m.
‘White rich boy justice’: Family rages as Florida cannibal killer Austin Harrouff may be free again
A cannibalistic double-murderer from Florida could end up walking the streets again — without ever going to trial. Former Florida State University fraternity member Austin Harrouff, 25, was deemed not guilty by reason of insanity Monday after randomly hacking John Stevens and his wife Michelle Mischon to death with a machete in 2016. Deputies said they found Harrouff kneeling over Stevens and gnawing on his face, noting that he spit out pieces of flesh before being taken into custody. After six years of delays, friends and relatives of the slain couple expected the case to go to trial Monday — but were...
