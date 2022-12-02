Salinas man arrested with over 50 firearms and fentanyl pills

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man Friday with a cache of firearms.

Travis Neligh, 42, of Salinas, was charged with possession of narcotics, felon in possession of firearms, felon in possession of ammo, illegal possession of an assault weapon, and participating in a criminal street gang.

Neleigh was being investigated for manufacturing and trafficking firearms.

Early Friday, the Monterey County Sheriff's Office property crimes unit and MADCAT, with the assistance of the Sheriff's SWAT Team, served a search warrant in the 1000 block of Old Stage Road.

During the execution of the search warrant, Neligh was uncooperative, and a sheriff's k9 was used in his apprehension. He was found to have two firearms concealed on his person. He was taken into custody and later treated at Natividad.

During the investigation, detectives located a cache of weapons and an area where he was suspected of modifying and manufacturing firearms for distribution. Over 50 firearms were recovered.

Detectives also located suspected fentanyl and counterfeit M30 pills believed to contain fentanyl.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact detective Jesse Piñon at 831 759 7201 or Sgt. David Vargas at 755 3771

His bail is set at $30,000, according to the Monterey County Jail.

