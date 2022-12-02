ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas man arrested with over 50 firearms and fentanyl pills

By Ricardo Tovar
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JWm2B_0jVTshZ900

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man Friday with a cache of firearms.

Travis Neligh, 42, of Salinas, was charged with possession of narcotics, felon in possession of firearms, felon in possession of ammo, illegal possession of an assault weapon, and participating in a criminal street gang.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dEUIu_0jVTshZ900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JVami_0jVTshZ900

Neleigh was being investigated for manufacturing and trafficking firearms.

Early Friday, the Monterey County Sheriff's Office property crimes unit and MADCAT, with the assistance of the Sheriff's SWAT Team, served a search warrant in the 1000 block of Old Stage Road.

During the execution of the search warrant, Neligh was uncooperative, and a sheriff's k9 was used in his apprehension. He was found to have two firearms concealed on his person. He was taken into custody and later treated at Natividad.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nZUfW_0jVTshZ900

During the investigation, detectives located a cache of weapons and an area where he was suspected of modifying and manufacturing firearms for distribution. Over 50 firearms were recovered.

Detectives also located suspected fentanyl and counterfeit M30 pills believed to contain fentanyl.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o6HEM_0jVTshZ900

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact detective Jesse Piñon at 831 759 7201 or Sgt. David Vargas at 755 3771

His bail is set at $30,000, according to the Monterey County Jail.

The post Salinas man arrested with over 50 firearms and fentanyl pills appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 2

Related
KRON4 News

Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for 2021 DUI collision that killed woman

SALINAS, Calif. (BCN)– A Greenfield man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for a 2021 DUI collision that killed a 23-year-old woman in San Ardo, Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni announced Thursday. Balthazar Donato, 28, was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years to life in prison for second-degree murder. He also received an […]
KRON4 News

Man suspected of burglary flees police

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (BCN) — A man suspected of burglarizing a restaurant in Morgan Hill Monday was arrested after he reportedly fled from officers and was ultimately apprehended with the help of a K-9 unit. Anthony Moses Garcia, 29, of San Jose, was arrested on suspicion of burglary, resisting arrest and possession of narcotic paraphernalia, […]
westsideconnect.com

Police raid illegal marijuana grow operation

A tip about a building in Newman being used to illegally grow marijuana led to a large seizure of marijuana and the arrest of two suspects by the Newman Police Department. The tip was regarding a building in the 2000 block of L Street. Newman Police Officer Bayer conducted the...
KSBW.com

Gun bust by Monterey Sheriff's Department nets more than 50 firearms

SALINAS, Calif. — The Monterey County SWAT team served a search warrant early Friday morning in the 1000 block of Old Stage Road in Salinas. According to the sheriff's office, during their investigation, a sheriff's K-9 unit was used and they found more than 50 illegal guns and fentanyl pills.
KION News Channel 5/46

Santa Cruz Police makes DUI arrest after driver hits multiple parked cars.

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV): On Friday morning, Santa Cruz Police announced that they arrested a female driver after she crashed into four parked vehicles on Broadway and Seabright Avenue on Sunday evening. Corrine Roland was arrested and booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail on charges of DUI, hit and run, driving with a suspended The post Santa Cruz Police makes DUI arrest after driver hits multiple parked cars. appeared first on KION546.
CBS San Francisco

Police arrest two Salinas teens suspected of fatal shooting at party months ago

SALINAS (CBS SF/BCN) –  Salinas police arrested two teens this week on suspicion of a fatal shooting at a party in Salinas in October, department officials said Thursday.Mario Arriaga, 19, of Chualar, and a 16-year-old Salinas boy were arrested in connection with the shooting that was reported around 1:05 a.m. on Oct. 9 after police had responded to a fight at a large party in the area of the 1300 block of San Ysidro Way.Officers arrived to find Raymond Xavier Matias, a 17-year-old boy who died from gunshot wounds. Investigators learned Matias was confronted by two male suspects who shot him before fleeing, and many other attendees at the party also fled after the shots were fired, police said.Detectives identified Arriaga and the 16-year-old as suspects and served warrants Wednesday morning. Both were taken into custody, with Arriaga booked into Monterey County Jail and the 16-year-old booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of the killing.
CBS San Francisco

Morgan Hill police K-9 unit apprehends burglary suspect

MORGAN HILL -- A man suspected of burglarizing a restaurant in Morgan Hill Monday was arrested after he reportedly fled from officers and was ultimately apprehended with the help of a K-9 unit. Anthony Moses Garcia, 29, of San Jose, was arrested on suspicion of burglary, resisting arrest and possession of narcotic paraphernalia, according to the Morgan Hill Police Department. On Monday at 11:23 p.m., officers responded to the Poke Bowl restaurant at 408 Tennant Station on a report of an in-progress burglary. Responding officers located the suspect, later identified as Garcia, exiting the closed business. Police said the suspect...
KSBW.com

Salinas police arrest 2 for house party murder

SALINAS, Calif. — Two people, including a teenager, were arrested for the murder of Salinas teen in October. Video Player: Family react to arrests made in murder of Salinas teen. According to police, Raymond Xavier Matias was at a house party on San Ysidro Way when a fight broke...
KSBW.com

Greenfield police arrest known gang with guns

GREENFIELD, Calif. — The Greenfield Police Department reported an assault on an officer by Uriel Medina on Monday night at around 8:30 p.m., at the intersection of 7th Street and Oak Avenue. According to police, Medina was detained but while police began to search him, he manage to escape...
KION News Channel 5/46

Juvenile arrested in Hollister for DUI

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police said a minor was drunk when he attempted to drive away from police Tuesday. Around 3:15 p.m. traffic stop was initiated near Nash Road and Monterey Street. The driver tried driving off, and police chased the suspect, so police said. The driver stopped for a bit and four passengers, all The post Juvenile arrested in Hollister for DUI appeared first on KION546.
Paradise Post

Lassen County correctional officers shoot two inmates dead

SUSANVILLE – High Desert State Prison correctional officers fatally shot two inmates as they stabbed a third inmate from Santa Clara County, authorities said Wednesday. Around 10:50 a.m. Tuesday, 32-year-old Frank Nanez and 48-year-old Raul Cuen used inmate-made weapons to attack 68-year-old Anthony Aguilera, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement.
kingcityrustler.com

King City Police arrest teen for theft

KING CITY — King City Police Department responded to a report of two subjects looking into vehicles and checking car doors in the early hours of Nov. 24. Upon arrival, officers located the subjects and attempted to contact them, but they fled on foot. Officers apprehended one of the...
pajaronian.com

Reward offered for dogs’ killer

WATSONVILLE—People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect who poisoned two dogs in a residential backyard in Watsonville. PETA Senior Vice President Daphna Nachminovitch said the dogs—named Bruno and Luna—died “in agony” after the incident on...
KION News Channel 5/46

Underage tobacco decoy operations result in eight citations for Watsonville businesses

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police said a minor decoy operation has resulted in several Watsonville tobacco businesses being fined for selling to minors. During the week, 11 businesses were visited, and one of them sold to an undercover volunteer. Cigarette City on Freedom Boulevard now faces a $1,000 fine for selling to minors, said police. The post Underage tobacco decoy operations result in eight citations for Watsonville businesses appeared first on KION546.
KION News Channel 5/46

Seaside suspect arrested for shooting 40 rounds into occupied car with brother inside

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE Nov. 30, 2022, at 3:08 p.m.- The charges against a Seaside man who shot at his brother more than 40 times have been revealed. Anthony Johnston, 51, has been charged with premeditated attempted murder, possession of a machine gun, a felon in possession of a firearm and violating his probation, manufacturing The post Seaside suspect arrested for shooting 40 rounds into occupied car with brother inside appeared first on KION546.
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas Fire saves two kittens from apartment fire

SALINAS, Calif, (KION-TV): Salinas Fire saved two kittens from an apartment fire that occurred on the 300 block of Hayes Street on Sunday morning. Firefighters told KION they responded to an apartment fire that took place from an upstairs apartment unit around 10 a.m. Firefighters said that the fire was coming from the wall heater The post Salinas Fire saves two kittens from apartment fire appeared first on KION546.
KION News Channel 5/46

Suspect arrested in connection to shooting 40 rounds into occupied car in Seaside identified

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE Nov. 29, 2022, at 12:13 p.m.- Seaside Police announced the suspect wanted for a shooting spree chase in Seaside on Monday where, according to police, more than 40 rounds were fired has been identified. Anthony Johnston, 51, a resident of Seaside, was captured near Aptos in a black Nissan Altima. He The post Suspect arrested in connection to shooting 40 rounds into occupied car in Seaside identified appeared first on KION546.
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy