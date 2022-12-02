Read full article on original website
Call Me Kat: Leslie Jordan's Last Episode Gets Airdate; Fox Comedy Enlists Vicki Lawrence to Play [Spoiler]
Call Me Kat fans will see the last of Phil when Fox airs the late Leslie Jordan‘s final episode on Thursday, Dec. 1 (at 9:30/8:30c). Additionally, Deadline reports that Jordan’s former Cool Kids castmate, Emmy Award winner Vicki Lawrence, will appear in an upcoming episode as Phil’s mother Lurlene Crumpler. The “no-nonsense” Lurlene fills in as the cafe’s baker while her sweet-as-cherry-pie son is “on vacation.” “We know the spirit of Phil will certainly be with her,” executive producer Jim Patterson tells Deadline. “It’s going to be fun to have that character doing some of the same in-jokes we did when...
ABC Cancels ‘Avalon’ Starring Neve Campbell Despite Series Order
ABC has decided to cancel Avalon starring Neve Campbell, despite its prior straight-to-series order. The series, based on a short story by Michael Connelly (whose works have inspired Bosch and The Lincoln Lawyer), was set to star Campbell as L.A. Sheriff Department Detective Nicole “Nic” Searcy, who heads up a small office on Catalina Island.
MeTV Reveals Which ‘Gunsmoke’ Fight Is the ‘Roughest’ in the Show’s History
There is a wide assortment of fight sequences in 'Gunsmoke,' but here's the one that MeTV called the 'roughest' one on the show.
Fire Country: next episode, cast and everything we know about the new drama
Fire Country is a brand new firefighting drama on primetime. Here’s everything we know about the series.
ComicBook
Alyssa Milano Updates Who's the Boss Revival With Tony Danza
A brand new life for Alyssa Milano and Tony Danza's Who's The Boss? revival is just around the bend. In June, Amazon's FreeVee streaming service picked up the sequel series about retired baseball player Tony Micelli (Danza) and daughter Samantha (Milano) 30 years after their ABC sitcom ended on ABC. During a recent appearance on The View, Milano revealed the sequel in the works at Sony Pictures Television since 2020 has submitted a script and is awaiting a greenlight from FreeVee, Amazon's ad-supported VOD service previously known as IMDb TV.
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal
Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’ Trailer Sets Up Emotional Reunion
More than two decades after the premiere of Universal’s The Best Man, fans will revisit with the cast in Peacock‘s limited series The Best Man: The Final Chapters premiering on December 22. The streamer released the first official trailer above. Based upon the eponymous film franchise written and directed by Malcolm D. Lee, the 8-episode series will catch up with the beloved cast as relationships evolve and past grievances resurface in the unpredictable stages of midlife crisis meets midlife renaissance. Returning cast includes all the originals: Morris Chestnut as Lance, Melissa De Sousa as Shelby, Taye Diggs as Harper, Regina Hall as...
wegotthiscovered.com
Here’s when and where you can watch each new episode of ‘Tulsa King’
Sylvester Stallone’s first major television role has gone off without a hitch as Tulsa King becomes one of Paramount Plus’ most popular shows straight out of the gate. From the mind of Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, Tulsa King follows mafia leader Dwight Manfredi (Stallone), also known as The General, as he works to create a new criminal empire in Tulsa, Oklahoma after being exiled by his New York boss following a 25-year stint in prison. Trading coffee and cannolis for cowboys and horses, Manfredi begins to set up a racketeering and gambling operation that enacts the kind of slow burn only Taylor Sheridan could pull off.
Roadside Attractions Acquires U.S. Rights To Paul Weitz’s Revenge Comedy ‘Moving On’ With Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin, Sets Theatrical Release
EXCLUSIVE: Roadside Attractions has acquired Moving On, an original comedy written and directed by About a Boy Oscar nominee Paul Weitz starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin as estranged friends who reunite to seek revenge on the petulant widower (Malcolm McDowell) of their recently deceased best friend. Along the way, Fonda’s character reunites with her great love (Richard Roundtree) as each woman learns to make peace with the past and each other. Related Story 'Moving On' Review: Jane Fonda And Lily Tomlin Out For The Kill In Paul Weitz's Rich Dark Comedy Related Story '80 For Brady' Trailer: Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno...
Amazon's ‘The Boys’ Stars Return In Grisly First Teaser For ‘Gen V’ Spinoff
The R-rated superhero spinoff trailer teased guest appearances from Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie and P.J. Byrne.
14 Times "Glee" Had Absolutely Bonkers Storylines Surrounding Money
At least you could get free breadsticks at Breadstix.
Tim Allen steps out with wife Jane Hajduk, daughter Elizabeth at 'The Santa Clauses' premiere
Tim Allen turned the premiere of "The Santa Clauses" into a family night out. The "Home Improvement" star was joined by his wife Jane Hajduk and their daughter Elizabeth Allen-Dick, who also stars in the show, for the series premiere at The Walt Disney Studios on Nov. 6 in Burbank, California.
Meghan Markle’s podcast producer quits days after Archewell chief resigns
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s head of audio has left the couple’s Archewell Foundation — and it remains unclear whether Markle will host a second season of her podcast, Page Six can reveal. Rebecca Sananès, who was in charge of Markle’s controversy-stirring Spotify podcast “Archetypes with Meghan,” is moving on after just over a year at the company and is keen to launch her own project, sources said. She is the second high-profile Archewell employee to leave in the past few days. Sananès was brought on for the podcast and was instrumental in its creation — including coming up with the title...
"Good Morning America" Hosts T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach Have Been Taken Off The Air After Reports Of Their Alleged Relationship
T.J. and Amy's alleged relationship and infidelities have made for the saga that keeps on going, and going, and going...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Apple TV+ Teases Release of Miniseries Developed By Creators of ‘Band of Brothers’
Apple TV+ has released the teaser trailer for its winter 2022-23 schedule. The clip features previews of a number of upcoming releases, including one of the new wartime miniseries, Masters of the Air. The show, starring Austin Butler, comes from the creators of Band of Brothers (2001) and The Pacific (2010).
Engadget
Stunning ‘The Last of Us' trailer puts Joel and Ellie's relationship in the spotlight
If the wait to watch HBO's adaptation of The Last of Us wasn't long enough already, the network has shared a new trailer for the upcoming series ahead of its January 15th release date. Clocking in at almost two-and-a-half minutes long, the clip offers our best look yet at the Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) production. And for those who may have worried that the series would hew too closely to Naughty Dog's source material, it shows the adaptation's creators weren't afraid to bring something new to the franchise.
‘The Last of Us’ Trailer: Pedro Pascal Travels Through the Apocalypse
One of the most acclaimed games of the 21st century is coming to TV. On December 4, HBO released the full trailer for “The Last of Us,” the upcoming sci-fi drama series. “Game of Thrones” stars Pedro Pascal (“The Mandalorian”) and Bella Ramsey (“Catherine Called Birdy”) lead the series as Joel and Ellie, the main player characters of the original 2013 video game. Set in a post-apocalyptic United States where the world has been ravaged by an outbreak of zombie-like hosts mutated by a bizarre fungus, the story follows Joel, a smuggler working in Boston, as he is tasked with protecting...
tvinsider.com
AMC+ Cancels ‘Moonhaven’ After Renewing the Sci-Fi Drama for Season 2
The sci-fi drama Moonhaven no longer has a haven on television: AMC+ has canceled the series, the decision coming four months after the streaming service ordered a second season. Moonhaven’s cancellation is a result of cost-cutting measures at AMC Networks, according to Deadline, which first reported the renewal reversal.
‘SAS Rogue Heroes’ Renewed For Season Two By BBC
Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight’s SAS Rogue Heroes has been renewed for a second season by the BBC. The wartime drama, which was picked up for season one by Epix in the U.S., ended in the past few minutes with a “To Be Continued” caption as Jack O’Connell’s character Paddy Mayne took over the Rogue Heroes. Series one followed David Stirling (Connor Swindells), Jock Lewes (Alfie Allen) and Paddy Mayne (O’Connell) in a dramatized account of how the SAS was formed in the darkest days of World War Two, with fellow cast members including Dominic West, Sofia Boutella, Tom Glynn-Carney and Theo...
