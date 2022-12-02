Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s head of audio has left the couple’s Archewell Foundation — and it remains unclear whether Markle will host a second season of her podcast, Page Six can reveal. Rebecca Sananès, who was in charge of Markle’s controversy-stirring Spotify podcast “Archetypes with Meghan,” is moving on after just over a year at the company and is keen to launch her own project, sources said. She is the second high-profile Archewell employee to leave in the past few days. Sananès was brought on for the podcast and was instrumental in its creation — including coming up with the title...

22 MINUTES AGO