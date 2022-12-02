ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, Texas to get tallest apartment building outside NYC

By Hannah Frishberg
Bless their heart — Texas is fixin’ to rival New York City’s skyline.

The Lone Star State — where everything is bigger — is looking to erect a superlative-worthy skyscraper set to measure among the tallest in the US.

This month, developer Wilson Capital announced plans to break ground on an 80-story, 1,035-foot supertall in the city of Austin. No budget is yet available to the public and the building, set to be named Wilson Tower, has not yet completed the permitting process. But, should it be constructed, the team behind it says it’d be America’s tallest residential address beyond the boroughs of New York City, according to CNN .

The aim of Wilson Tower, however, is not to be a near-record holder.

“We didn’t set out to be the tallest … That was really just the result of doing the best design possible,” Brad Wilkins of Austin-based architecture firm, and Wilson Tower designer, HKS told the outlet. “There’s something special about vertical neighborhoods, because it’s a way of living that brings people closer together.”

The building is currently slated to break ground in summer 2023.
The tower itself will rise from the podium level and will be relatively flat with expansive glazing on the broad sides of the structure and a metal brise soleil that wraps around the narrow sides, covering the rounded top.
Although unusually high for Austin’s current landscape, Wilkins added that he “won’t be surprised” if the Wilson Tower has many sky-high colleagues in years to come, as Texas’ capital continues to become ever more outlandishly expensive and full of New York deserters .

The property is set to host a mix of studios, three- and four-bedroom units, with 450 apartments in all — as well as four stories of amenities such as a movie theater, a cocktail lounge, a fitness center and coworking areas. An entire floor will be dedicated to pets and offer pampered furballs with a playroom, a dog run and a grooming center.

As for outdoor space, there will be balconies and innovative environmental technology. “Along with welcoming outdoor terraces and gardens, the tower itself is wrapped in a brise soleil that offers protection from the hot Texas sun and wind while also providing structural strength,” Wilkins told Designboom . “This brise soleil gives the building uniquely shaded and comfortable outdoor living spaces on every level.”

Wilson Tower is currently scheduled to break ground in the summer of 2023. It will be located at 410 E. Fifth St., in Austin’s downtown.

