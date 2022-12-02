ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uruguay players accost refs in ugly scene after World Cup elimination

By Jonathan Lehman
 2 days ago

Yellow card for … stalking the refs.

Uruguay players accosted the officials, grabbed them and followed them into the tunnel in an ugly scene following their match Friday that resulted in the team’s World Cup ouster.

Several of the players were issued symbolic post-match yellow cards for their behavior.

Uruguay players follow the game officials into the tunnel after the final whistle pic.twitter.com/bVCIXKM2RW

Uruguay’s Jose Maria Gimenez and Edinson Cavani remonstrate with referee Daniel Siebert after the match.
Follow all the 2022 World Cup action with more from the New York Post

It was not clear precisely what provoked the reactions — apart from facing the bitter end of their World Cup run. Late in Uruguay’s 2-0 win over Ghana, chasing a third goal that would have swung the goal-differential tiebreaker to advance in their favor over South Korea, Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani was tripped up in the 18-yard area , but no penalty was awarded. Cavani, Diego Godín and Jose Maria Gimenez were a few of the players involved in the altercations.

South Korea scored a dramatic tie-breaking goal in stoppage time of its match with Portugal to take the spot over Uruguay as the Group H runner-up.

New York Post

Cristiano Ronaldo tells South Korea’s Cho Gue-sung to ‘shut up’ after ‘insulting’ him

Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t like to be rushed. The Portuguese megastar appeared to be upset as he was substituted off during the team’s World Cup loss to South Korea in the 65th minute on Friday. Although it appeared he might have been unhappy at manager Fernando Santos, Ronaldo clarified who his displeasure was directed at. “The Korean player was telling me to leave quickly and I told him to shut up because he has no authority,” Ronaldo told reporters after the game. “There is no need for controversy. It’s the heat of the match. Whatever happens, things always stay on the...
The Independent

Brazil suffer shocking defeat as South Korea score a dramatic winner in day thirteen of the World Cup

Day 13 of the Qatar World Cup saw drama in groups G and H, as teams battled to secure a place in the knockout.Luis Suarez was seen crying as Uruguay crashed out of the group stage at the expense of Hwang Hee-Chan and South Korea, who broke South American hearts with a 91st minute goal.Elsewhere, Brazil suffered a shocking defeat to Cameroon, with a stoppage-time header by Vincent Aboubakar, although it wasn’t enough for the Indomitable Lions to qualify.Switzerland qualified for the Last 16 after powering past Serbia 3-2.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Fifa World Cup: Round up of day nine’s action as group stages come to closeDrone footage captures devastation wrecked by deadly landslide in BrazilWhat have we learned from the opening games of Qatar 2022? | You Ask The Questions
Larry Brown Sports

Cameroon player makes ridiculous move after World Cup goal

Cameroon forward Vincent Aboubakar made a fairly remarkable mistake during Friday’s World Cup match, and he did it after scoring a goal, no less. Aboubakar scored a header in the 92nd minute against tournament favorite Brazil to give Cameroon an unlikely 1-0 victory in their Group G finale. The forward immediately pulled off his shirt in celebration upon scoring, which is hardly an unprecedented move in soccer.
HollywoodLife

Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch

Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
SB Nation

All 16 remaining World Cup teams ranked by likelihood of winning it all

One of the most entertaining group stages in World Cup history is now behind us. But none of that really matters anymore. The knockout stage is where the chaff really gets separated from the wheat, and we find out who the real contenders are. In anticipation of that, our soccer staff ranked the remaining 16 teams based on how likely we think they are to win the World Cup.
The Comeback

Soccer world reacts to Vincent Aboubakar walk off goal

If you score the stoppage time game-winning goal to defeat one of the best teams in the world, you’re going to celebrate regardless of the consequences. Vincent Aboubakar was one of the happiest people ever to be sent off for taking his shirt off after scoring in the 92nd minute to get Cameroon the win Read more... The post Soccer world reacts to Vincent Aboubakar walk off goal appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Comeback

Soccer world reacts to massive Christian Pulisic decision

The United States men’s national team notched a massive victory against Iran on Tuesday, winning 1-0 to advance to the knockout round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. But with the victory came a bit of concern as star forward Christian Pulisic suffered an injury while scoring the go-ahead goal in the first half. But Read more... The post Soccer world reacts to massive Christian Pulisic decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Independent

Brazil suffer shock World Cup defeat to Cameroon – but too little too late for African side

It wasn’t quite the shock of 1990 but, 32 years after they opened a World Cup by beating Argentina, Cameroon exited this tournament by defeating the other South American superpower. Unlike in 1990, there will be no surge into the knockout stages, because a remarkable result was in vain. It is Switzerland who accompany Brazil into the last 16, a first group-stage defeat since 1998 not enough to prevent the Selecao from topping their pool for an 11th successive World Cup and setting up a last-16 tie with South Korea. Tite may consider the loss of that unbeaten record...
Yardbarker

South Korea had awesome reaction to advancing in World Cup

South Korea on Friday advanced to the knockout stage of the World Cup with what may have been the tournament’s most dramatic victory. It appeared all but certain that South Korea’s run would come to an end with their match against Portugal sitting at 1-1 in stoppage time. Hwang Hee-Chan then netted a game winner on a beautiful pass from Son Heung-Min in the 91st minute.
The Guardian

Raheem Sterling flying back from World Cup after armed burglary at home

Raheem Sterling is returning home from the World Cup in Qatar after armed intruders broke into his home on Saturday night. The England forward missed the 3-0 win against Senegal in the last‑16 tie on Sunday and Gareth Southgate said it was unclear whether Sterling would return. England play France in a quarter-final on Saturday.
