Read full article on original website
Related
2 shot at Billings casino during robbery
Billings police and emergency services responded to reports of a shooting Sunday evening at the Treasure Cove Casino.
yourbigsky.com
Orchard School neighborhood resident reports juveniles with suspected gun
The BPD responded to a call of juveniles with a suspected gun at about 1:15pm Thursday afternoon in Billings. Two juvenile boys were, in fact, found on the playground with a handgun that reportedly turned out to be a BB gun according to Lt. Wooley. One of the juveniles was...
KULR8
Teens detained after report of juvenile on playground with a handgun in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - Two teens were detained after a report was made of a juvenile on a playground with a handgun. Around 1:17 pm, a neighbor reported a juvenile boy was on a playground with a handgun, the Billings Police Department (BPD) reports. Law enforcement detained two 15-year-old boys in...
KULR8
Two taken to hospital in Billings with serious injuries after accident on King Ave. W
BILLINGS, Mont. - Two westbound lanes in the area of the 2700 block of King Ave. W in Billings are closed due to an accident. According to the Billings Police Department, two vehicles were involved in the accident, and a man in his 20s and a woman in her 70s were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Skull Found In Montana Wilderness Nearly 50 Years Ago Identified As Belonging To Wisconsin Hitchhiker Who Vanished In 1976
DNA technology helped identify the skeletal remains of Rogers “Roger” Lee Ellis, who was just 18 when he disappeared from Wisconsin Rapids. The skeletal remains of a Wisconsin man, which turned up in Montana in 2004, were identified through genetic genealogy, nearly a half century after he vanished.
Robbery At 3100 Block of King Avenue West in Billings
This just in from the Billings Police Department Twitter:. At 2:55 AM today, Billings Police Department responded to the 3100 block of King Avenue West for a robbery. The suspect entered the business, stole alcohol, and threatened to pull a gun on the victim. The suspect is a Hispanic male...
KULR8
Victim of fatal shooting in 4000 block of 2nd Ave. S. ID'd
UPDATE: DEC. 1 AT 8:47 A.M. Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner Rich Hoffman has identified the victim Thursday who died in the fatal shooting that occurred in the 4000 block of Second Avenue South Sunday. Hoffman told us the victim was identified as Richard Randall James, Jr., and his cause of...
KULR8
Law enforcement, EMS respond to shooting outside restaurant in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - Law enforcement and EMS responded to a shooting on Majestic Ln. in Billings Wednesday. The Billings Police Department reports a 35-year-old patron was being unruly and arguing with customers after being escorted outside the Montana Club around 5:30 pm. After being taken outside, a shooting occurred between...
KULR8
Shooting at a Billings restaurant
Law enforcement and EMS responded to a shooting on Majestic Ln. in Billings Wednesday. The Billings Police Department reports a 35-year-old patron was being unruly and arguing with customers after being escorted outside the Montana Club around 5:30 pm.
NBCMontana
1 dead, 1 injured in Billings homicide
MISSOULA, MT — A 26-year-old Billings man was found dead, and another person injured after a shooting in the 4000 block of 2nd Avenue South in Billings Sunday night. The Billings Police Department were dispatched to the scene at 11:19 p.m. On scene, police located the 26-year-old man as...
KULR8
Police release more info on shooting that left one dead, one injured in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - "This release is regarding information for C&O 22-82968 a homicide investigation from November 27, 2022 in the 4000 block of 2nd Avenue South. On November 27nd, at 11:19 PM, Billings Police Department patrol was dispatched to the 4000 block for a shooting. [sic] Officers arrived in the area and located a deceased male (26 year old, local), and multiple witnesses/involved parties. A search of the area led Officers to another address in the 100 block of Hallowell, where a subject suffering from a gun-shot wound was located. Medical care was provided by responding Officers and by medical responders.
KULR8
Suspect flees after allegedly stealing alcohol, threatening to pull a gun in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A robbery suspect allegedly stole alcohol and threatened to pull a gun at a business in the 3100 block of King West in Billings early Thursday morning at around 3 a.m. The Billings Police Department said on Twitter the suspect is described as a man in his...
yourbigsky.com
Man threatened with gun in local business robbery
Just before 3am on Thursday, the BPD responded to the 3100 block of King Avenue West for an alleged robbery. Officers report a man entered the business, stole alcohol, and threatened to pull a gun on the victim and then fled on foot shortly afterward. The suspect is described as...
The Best Place To Live In Montana
This town in the Treasure State is home to extensive natural resources, beautiful scenery, and the big city vibes that make a place exciting and cultural.
13 sober living residents displaced after Billings house fire
The fire had taken off at Sober Beginnings by the time firefighters arrived after midnight to flames shooting out.
Montana cold case victim's friends and acquaintances react to identification
Carbon County authorities identify remains found in 2004 as missing Wisconsin man, Roger Lee Ellis, who was last seen in 1976.
KULR8
Billings sobriety home residents thank community for donations following massive house fire
Following a massive fire that destroyed a sobriety house overnight, the Billings community has shown their support for the displaced residents through generous donations. A structure fire at the sobriety house came uninvited and left almost 13 residents with no house, clothes and food.
Disregard the Rumors. Popular Billings Craft Store is NOT Closing
We received an email today from one of our Townsquare Media Content Creators in Missoula regarding a rumor that Jo-Ann Fabrics was closing all of its Montana locations, including those in Billings, Great Falls, Kalispell, Missoula, Bozeman, Helena, and Butte. That rumor is NOT true. 80 years of "homemade happiness."
Family says dog protected daughter at Billings' Central Park
According to the Dolbear family, Autumn was recently attacked in Central Park during one of her regular walks, but thankfully, Pancake came to the rescue.
Update: Family identifies Billings shooting victim
Police said on social media the shooting was reported at 11:19 p.m. Sunday in the 4000 block of Second Avenue South.
Comments / 2