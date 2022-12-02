ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

yourbigsky.com

Orchard School neighborhood resident reports juveniles with suspected gun

KULR8

Teens detained after report of juvenile on playground with a handgun in Billings

Cat Country 102.9

Robbery At 3100 Block of King Avenue West in Billings

KULR8

Victim of fatal shooting in 4000 block of 2nd Ave. S. ID'd

UPDATE: DEC. 1 AT 8:47 A.M. Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner Rich Hoffman has identified the victim Thursday who died in the fatal shooting that occurred in the 4000 block of Second Avenue South Sunday. Hoffman told us the victim was identified as Richard Randall James, Jr., and his cause of...
KULR8

Law enforcement, EMS respond to shooting outside restaurant in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - Law enforcement and EMS responded to a shooting on Majestic Ln. in Billings Wednesday. The Billings Police Department reports a 35-year-old patron was being unruly and arguing with customers after being escorted outside the Montana Club around 5:30 pm. After being taken outside, a shooting occurred between...
KULR8

NBCMontana

1 dead, 1 injured in Billings homicide

MISSOULA, MT — A 26-year-old Billings man was found dead, and another person injured after a shooting in the 4000 block of 2nd Avenue South in Billings Sunday night. The Billings Police Department were dispatched to the scene at 11:19 p.m. On scene, police located the 26-year-old man as...
KULR8

Police release more info on shooting that left one dead, one injured in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - "This release is regarding information for C&O 22-82968 a homicide investigation from November 27, 2022 in the 4000 block of 2nd Avenue South. On November 27nd, at 11:19 PM, Billings Police Department patrol was dispatched to the 4000 block for a shooting. [sic] Officers arrived in the area and located a deceased male (26 year old, local), and multiple witnesses/involved parties. A search of the area led Officers to another address in the 100 block of Hallowell, where a subject suffering from a gun-shot wound was located. Medical care was provided by responding Officers and by medical responders.
yourbigsky.com

Man threatened with gun in local business robbery

Cat Country 102.9

