Seahawks & Rams LB Bobby Wagner Set for Reunion

The reunion of Bobby Wagner and the Seattle Seahawks is the storyline for Sunday's Los Angeles Rams' game.

Sunday, December 4th, has to have been circled on the calendar of Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner for some time.

Wagner, 32, will face his old team, the Seattle Seahawks, with his new team, the Rams, on Sunday. After spending nine years with the franchise, Wagner was released from the Seahawks this offseason.

The former second-round draft pick in 2012 became a six-time All-Pro linebacker while playing in the Pro Bowl numerous times, not to mention capturing a Lombardi Trophy as a Seahawk.

His signing with the Rams, an NFC West division rival of his former team and the defending Super Bowl champions, had all the makings for drama. Yet, "It's just another game," Wagner told reporters on Wednesday.

That response from Wagner perfectly matched the opinion of Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris on Wagner. "He's pretty subtle," Morris said, he's pretty low key. ... I know he doesn't ride the emotional rollercoaster."

Despite being one of the team's newest members, Wagner has already established himself as a leader on and off the field. The All-Pro backer leads the Rams in total tackles at 90 and ranks third in sacks (3). The Rams will need his leadership more than ever on Sunday without star defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

The Rams may be amid a very bad "Super Bowl hangover," yet Sunday is about revenge for not only Wagner but his teammates as well.

"I think it's less about what Bobby feels," Morris said, "it's more about what his teammates feel for him, which I thought was pretty special with those guys and how they react and want to go out there and play this game in his honor, ... So when we talk about those things I think it's what the guys feel for him in a short amount of time that he's been with them, which I think is really impressive."

