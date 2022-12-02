ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks & Rams LB Bobby Wagner Set for Reunion

By Harrison Reno
 2 days ago

The reunion of Bobby Wagner and the Seattle Seahawks is the storyline for Sunday's Los Angeles Rams' game.

Sunday, December 4th, has to have been circled on the calendar of Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner for some time.

Wagner, 32, will face his old team, the Seattle Seahawks, with his new team, the Rams, on Sunday. After spending nine years with the franchise, Wagner was released from the Seahawks this offseason.

The former second-round draft pick in 2012 became a six-time All-Pro linebacker while playing in the Pro Bowl numerous times, not to mention capturing a Lombardi Trophy as a Seahawk.

His signing with the Rams, an NFC West division rival of his former team and the defending Super Bowl champions, had all the makings for drama. Yet, "It's just another game," Wagner told reporters on Wednesday.

That response from Wagner perfectly matched the opinion of Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris on Wagner. "He's pretty subtle," Morris said, he's pretty low key. ... I know he doesn't ride the emotional rollercoaster."

Despite being one of the team's newest members, Wagner has already established himself as a leader on and off the field. The All-Pro backer leads the Rams in total tackles at 90 and ranks third in sacks (3). The Rams will need his leadership more than ever on Sunday without star defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

The Rams may be amid a very bad "Super Bowl hangover," yet Sunday is about revenge for not only Wagner but his teammates as well.

"I think it's less about what Bobby feels," Morris said, "it's more about what his teammates feel for him, which I thought was pretty special with those guys and how they react and want to go out there and play this game in his honor, ... So when we talk about those things I think it's what the guys feel for him in a short amount of time that he's been with them, which I think is really impressive."

ClutchPoints

Pete Carroll drops ‘all-time’ remark on Geno Smith’s game-winning drive

The Seattle Seahawks came from behind to defeat the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, 27-23. In the win, Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith played extremely well. But he was particularly good on the game-winning touchdown drive in the final minutes. Afterwards, Coach Pete Carroll shared his thoughts on Smith on the final drive, captured by Seahawks beat writer Gregg Bell.
KING 5

NFL playoff picture: Where Seahawks stand in NFC after Week 13 win

SEATTLE — After snapping a two-game losing streak Sunday, the Seahawks have thrust themselves right back into the NFC playoff picture. It took a late comeback effort from Geno Smith and the Seattle offense, but the Seahawks escaped SoFi Stadium in Week 13 with a 27-23 win over the Los Angeles Rams, who were without stars Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald.
The Comeback

Pete Carroll gives “unusual” Seahawks injury update

During Sunday night’s win over the Los Angeles Rams, the Seattle Seahawks lost rookie running back Kenneth Walker III to an apparent leg injury. But it appears that he could still be available to play for the team during its Week 14 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. During his press conference on Monday afternoon, Seahawks Read more... The post Pete Carroll gives “unusual” Seahawks injury update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Larry Brown Sports

NFL likely to flex Sunday Night Football in Week 15, too?

The NFL announced this past Tuesday that it was making several changes to its Week 14 lineup. A game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos, which was originally scheduled for Sunday Night Football, was moved to the 4:05 p.m. ET slot on CBS. It was replaced in primetime by a game between the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers.
Larry Brown Sports

Jimmy Garoppolo carted to locker room with ankle injury

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was carted to the locker room with what the team was calling an ankle injury. Garoppolo suffered the injury on a sack in the first quarter and limped off the field. He was ultimately carted to the locker room, and the team said he was questionable to return to the game.
ClutchPoints

Pete Carroll drops crucial Week 13 update amid flu season sweeping Seahawks

According to Head Coach Pete Carroll, the flu hit the Seattle Seahawks locker room hard during the week. But things now seem to be headed in the right direction. On Thursday, the Seahawks had eight players miss practice while dealing with an illness. This list of players included Damien Lewis, Travis Homer, Quinton Jefferson, Jordyn Brooks, Josh Jones, Tony Jones Jr., Myles Adams, and Marquise Goodwin.
Augusta Free Press

Preview: Washington Commanders, New York Giants in key NFC East battle

The Washington Commanders take their three-game winning streak on the road on Sunday when they face the New York Giants in a huge NFC East showdown. Both teams may have winning records, but both trail the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys in the league’s best division. The Commanders are 7-5 and are in fourth place, while the Giants are 7-4 and one spot ahead, but both are firmly in the playoff hunt as the regular season begins to wind down.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Commanders and the NFC playoff race for Week 13

Falcons (5-7) Week 13 is going to bring some great matchups with NFC playoff implications. The Commanders (7-5) travel to face the Giants (7-4). A win for the Giants, and they are up two games in the loss column on the Commanders. A win for the Commanders and they are up in the win column and have a half-game lead on the Giants going into their bye week.
FanBuzz

The NFL Power Dynamic has Shifted from the West to the East

The sun might go from East to West, but the power dynamics in the NFL this season have gone from West to East. The biggest off-season shakeups before the start of the 2022 campaign had NFL fans expecting fireworks and carnage in the AFC West. Josh McDaniels brought years of experience running a high-powered offense to Las Vegas and reunited Davante Adams with his college quarterback Derek Carr. The Broncos sold out for the QB they felt could push them over the hump when they traded for Russell Wilson. The Chargers added Khalil Mack and top free agent corner J.C. Jackson in the hopes of building a defense that could balance their star-studded offense. And even without Tyreek Hill, no one was counting out Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid in Kansas City.
NESN

Broncos Letting Losing Become ‘Habit’ Behind Russell Wilson

Another week of the NFL season has gone by, meaning the Denver Broncos have suffered another crushing loss. Some are even calling it a habit. With a 10-9 loss to the shorthanded Baltimore Ravens, the Broncos fell to 3-9 on the season. With five games left, Denver is four games out of a playoff spot in the AFC and has essentially sealed their playoff fate. Having lost four-consecutive games, Wilson was asked if he believed the Broncos had allowed losing to become a habit. He did not disagree.
