Commercial Dispatch
DeRosa: ‘No grilling in the press box’ and three other lessons from MHSAA football championships
HATTIESBURG — A small laminated sign taped to the back wall of the media area at M. M. Roberts Stadium hints at a fascinating story in just five words. Below that line — which is printed in bold type, all capitals — there’s a counter: “29 games with no grilling.”
Commercial Dispatch
Jackets back on top: Starkville smashes Brandon en route to first MHSAA Class 6A title since 2015
HATTIESBURG — Starkville was up 28-10 as the clock ran out on the third quarter, but it looked as if Brandon had finally figured the Yellow Jackets out. Bulldogs running back Nate Blount had strung together a fantastic drive as Brandon cut into the lead with its first touchdown of the game. Blount ran for 58 of the 67 yards in the drive.
Commercial Dispatch
Prep roundup: Starkville girls hold off New Hope; Yellow Jacket boys win big over Trojans
STARKVILLE — The Starkville High School girls basketball team edged New Hope in a 52-51 decision Friday. Zariyah Edwards scored 20 points to lead the Yellow Jackets. On the boys side, Starkville clobbered New Hope 74-38. Starkville will play Tuesday at Greenwood. New Hope’s next game is Tuesday at...
Once left for dead, Starkville ends incredible run with 48-32 win over Brandon in MHSAA 6A Championship
HATTIESBURG — Everyone and their mother counted out the Starkville Yellowjackets. After all, they were 0-3 in Region play after a 24-17 loss to Tupelo on Oct. 7, and even the playoffs seemed a million miles away. But that just made Saturday night all the more special. The Yellowjackets jumped all ...
Raleigh Wins Their First Ever Football State Championship
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- Raleigh was able to complete a historic season on Friday. The Lions beat Noxubee County 55-52 to win the 3A Football State Championship. Highlights and sound from the game in the video above.
Commercial Dispatch
CJ Willis rediscovers the running game for Starkville after three years heading up the secondary
STARKVILLE — Coming into his senior season at Starkville, safety CJ Willis had been a steady presence in the Yellow Jackets defense the past three seasons. However, with last season’s starting running back, Jordan Mitchell, graduating in the spring, Starkville had a big hole in its offense. The...
Starkville Daily News
FINISHING THE JOB: Yellow Jackets win state championship
HATTIESBURG – With their backs against the wall, the Yellow Jackets went to work and reeled off eight-straight wins. The last of those brought home the ultimate prize for the Jackets with a convincing 48-32 drubbing of Brandon in the state championship. It was the first title win of Chris Jones’ tenure in Starkville and quite possibly the sweetest title win of all-time for a proud Jacket program.
WTOK-TV
Final CFP Top 25: Alabama just misses out on Playoff, Mississippi State stays in rankings
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Alabama comes in at #5 and Mississippi State finishes at #22. While all eyes were on the top four to see who would be competing for a National Championship, the Crimson Tide will have to watch it from the sideline. This is the second time Alabama has been left out of the CFP, the first in the 2019-2020 season.
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State quarterback Daniel Greek enters transfer portal
Mississippi State’s bustling quarterback room just got a little less crowded. Redshirt freshman Daniel Greek announced Sunday night he would enter the transfer portal after two years in Starkville, in which he saw no game action. “To my teammates, thank you for being my brothers and encouraging me to...
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State men’s basketball stays unbeaten, defeats Mississippi Valley State
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State men’s basketball has made its hot start under Chris Jans through defense and toughness, and that was the case again on Saturday. The Bulldogs stayed unbeaten and improved to 8-0 thanks to another dominant performance in the paint on both ends of the floor, beating Mississippi Valley State 82-52.
Commercial Dispatch
Roses & thorns: 12-4-22
A rose to our Golden Triangle teams who competed in state football championship games this week. In Friday’s Class 3A title game in Hattiesburg, Noxubee County (10-5) lost a heart-breaker in a 55-52 shootout with Raleigh while West Point (11-3) was denied its record 12th state title in the Class 5A championship game, 31-21 to undefeated Picayune on Friday night. Saturday night, Starkville (12-3) won in the 6A championship against Brandon 48-32. We applaud all three teams in what is collectively the Golden Triangle’s most successful football season in many, many years.
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State football to face Illinois in ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa
STARKVILLE — As expected, Mississippi State football is headed to Florida. The Bulldogs (8-4, 4-4 Southeastern Conference) will take on Illinois (8-4, 5-4 Big Ten) in the ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Mississippi State confirmed the matchup Sunday afternoon. “We are excited to play in...
Hattiesburg, December 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Brandon High School football team will have a game with Starkville High School on December 03, 2022, 17:00:00. 2022 6A Blue Cross Blue Shield of MS Gridiron Classic.
Commercial Dispatch
West Point loses third straight title game, falling to Picayune in MHSAA Class 5A championship
HATTIESBURG — West Point needed a stop on third down badly with less than two minutes left in the third quarter of Friday night’s MHSAA Class 5A championship game. Picayune faced a tough third-and-10 on its own 20-yard line after getting called for a holding penalty on first down that turned first-and-10 into first-and-20.
Mississippi State Running Back Ke'Travion Hargrove Plans to Enter Transfer Portal for Second Time
The running back will be taking his talents elsewhere in the offseason.
Alabama over Ohio State for a College Football Playoff spot? There should be no debate
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Reasonable people can debate whether Ohio State football deserves to move past USC into the College Football Playoff field when the Buckeyes were idle and the Trojans were exposed to another loss this wekeend. But let’s stop any debate about whether two-loss Alabama should jump past...
Louisville, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Mendenhall High School football team will have a game with Louisville High School on December 03, 2022, 09:00:00.
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State leading receiver Rara Thomas enters NCAA transfer portal
Mississippi State wide receiver Rara Thomas announced he will enter the NCAA transfer portal Friday on social media. Thomas was the best of Mississippi State’s receivers in 2022, building on a breakout freshman season. Thomas caught 44 passes for a team-leading 626 yards and caught seven touchdown passes, second...
Commercial Dispatch
Walk a mile in their shoes: MSU students develop game to educate public on homelessness in Starkville
What comes to mind when you hear the word homeless? Do you picture someone in dirty clothes sleeping in a cardboard box?. “Homelessness in most people’s eyes is living in a box or a tent because that’s what you see in the movies and big cities,” said Brandi Herrington, executive director for Starkville Strong, a local nonprofit that seeks to help with the homeless situation. “But in the rural south, it’s couch surfing or you just can’t afford your rent anymore. We have people in cars or just from house to house to house, staying wherever they can for a night or two. … So, homelessness here looks different. Just because you don’t see it doesn’t mean it’s not here.”
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State linebacker Jett Johnson announces 2023 return
One of Mississippi State’s longest-tenured players is coming back. Weak-side linebacker Jett Johnson became the latest Bulldog to “run it back,” announcing his return for 2023 on social media Friday. “Excited for one more with my brothers!” Johnson said. Johnson, a Tupelo native, racked up 103...
