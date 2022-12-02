ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Starkville Daily News

FINISHING THE JOB: Yellow Jackets win state championship

HATTIESBURG – With their backs against the wall, the Yellow Jackets went to work and reeled off eight-straight wins. The last of those brought home the ultimate prize for the Jackets with a convincing 48-32 drubbing of Brandon in the state championship. It was the first title win of Chris Jones’ tenure in Starkville and quite possibly the sweetest title win of all-time for a proud Jacket program.
WTOK-TV

Final CFP Top 25: Alabama just misses out on Playoff, Mississippi State stays in rankings

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Alabama comes in at #5 and Mississippi State finishes at #22. While all eyes were on the top four to see who would be competing for a National Championship, the Crimson Tide will have to watch it from the sideline. This is the second time Alabama has been left out of the CFP, the first in the 2019-2020 season.
Commercial Dispatch

Mississippi State quarterback Daniel Greek enters transfer portal

Mississippi State’s bustling quarterback room just got a little less crowded. Redshirt freshman Daniel Greek announced Sunday night he would enter the transfer portal after two years in Starkville, in which he saw no game action. “To my teammates, thank you for being my brothers and encouraging me to...
Commercial Dispatch

Mississippi State men’s basketball stays unbeaten, defeats Mississippi Valley State

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State men’s basketball has made its hot start under Chris Jans through defense and toughness, and that was the case again on Saturday. The Bulldogs stayed unbeaten and improved to 8-0 thanks to another dominant performance in the paint on both ends of the floor, beating Mississippi Valley State 82-52.
Commercial Dispatch

Roses & thorns: 12-4-22

A rose to our Golden Triangle teams who competed in state football championship games this week. In Friday’s Class 3A title game in Hattiesburg, Noxubee County (10-5) lost a heart-breaker in a 55-52 shootout with Raleigh while West Point (11-3) was denied its record 12th state title in the Class 5A championship game, 31-21 to undefeated Picayune on Friday night. Saturday night, Starkville (12-3) won in the 6A championship against Brandon 48-32. We applaud all three teams in what is collectively the Golden Triangle’s most successful football season in many, many years.
Commercial Dispatch

Mississippi State football to face Illinois in ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa

STARKVILLE — As expected, Mississippi State football is headed to Florida. The Bulldogs (8-4, 4-4 Southeastern Conference) will take on Illinois (8-4, 5-4 Big Ten) in the ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Mississippi State confirmed the matchup Sunday afternoon. “We are excited to play in...
High School Football PRO

Hattiesburg, December 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO

Louisville, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Commercial Dispatch

Mississippi State leading receiver Rara Thomas enters NCAA transfer portal

Mississippi State wide receiver Rara Thomas announced he will enter the NCAA transfer portal Friday on social media. Thomas was the best of Mississippi State’s receivers in 2022, building on a breakout freshman season. Thomas caught 44 passes for a team-leading 626 yards and caught seven touchdown passes, second...
Commercial Dispatch

Walk a mile in their shoes: MSU students develop game to educate public on homelessness in Starkville

What comes to mind when you hear the word homeless? Do you picture someone in dirty clothes sleeping in a cardboard box?. “Homelessness in most people’s eyes is living in a box or a tent because that’s what you see in the movies and big cities,” said Brandi Herrington, executive director for Starkville Strong, a local nonprofit that seeks to help with the homeless situation. “But in the rural south, it’s couch surfing or you just can’t afford your rent anymore. We have people in cars or just from house to house to house, staying wherever they can for a night or two. … So, homelessness here looks different. Just because you don’t see it doesn’t mean it’s not here.”
Commercial Dispatch

Mississippi State linebacker Jett Johnson announces 2023 return

One of Mississippi State’s longest-tenured players is coming back. Weak-side linebacker Jett Johnson became the latest Bulldog to “run it back,” announcing his return for 2023 on social media Friday. “Excited for one more with my brothers!” Johnson said. Johnson, a Tupelo native, racked up 103...

