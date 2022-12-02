When Saquon Barkley, still clearly upset about what transpired to produce the first tie game of his career, was asked what he thought about coach Brian Daboll opting to punt the ball away with 1:42 remaining in overtime, he offered the exact sentiments expected of him. First: Express confidence that you and your offense could have converted on fourth-and-3 at the Washington 45-yard line. Second: Express confidence in the head coach for deciding not to trust the offense to convert on fourth-and-3 at the Washington 45-yard line. “As a competitor, you want to go out there and make those plays,” Barkley said. “At the end...

25 MINUTES AGO