GSW commencement ceremonies to be held December 9: USG’s Ashwani Monga and Chattahoochee-Flint RESA’s Richard McCorkle to deliver keynote addresses

WALB 10
Republican group plans to engage young voters in south Georgia
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Ricktavious Anderson now represents the Southwest District for the Georgia Young Republicans. That district includes Dougherty County. Dougherty County voted 70% overall for Senator Raphael Warnock in this past election. “Just let people know that the Republican Party is here for you. We are going to...
WALB 10
2 late Albany leaders honored at tree lighting ceremony
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday the 32nd celebration of Lights Christmas parade was hosted and a part of the parade was the annual Christmas lighting ceremony. This year the lighting ceremony honored two late Albany leaders. One was Dr. Anthony Parker, who spent nearly three decades as Albany Tech’s President. Another was Reverend Charles Sherrod. Sherrod helped found and lead the Albany Movement.
WALB 10
Medical cannabis facility expands to South Georgia
Republican group plans to engage young voters in south Georgia. The project is currently in its third phase. The park expansion will include two playgrounds, a splash pad, a grand staircase, among other things. 3 Southwest Georgians become Eagle Scouts; 2 of them make history. Updated: 24 hours ago. 3...
Albany Herald
Modern Gas event raises $7,700 for Junior League
ALBANY — Modern Gas Co. celebrated the beginning of the season of giving by announcing the proceeds from the 2022 Rib Showdown competition held recently at Chehaw Park. More than $7,700 was raised for the Junior League of Albany. The total proceeds comprised a $1,500 donation from Modern Gas...
Albany commissioners consider commercial investment districts to spur growth
ALBANY — With the coming implementation of a master plan, Albany’s downtown is on track for revitalization and, the hope is, a return of vibrancy and business activity to the district. Now some city commission members are turning their gaze toward two other economic corridors that have fallen...
Downtown Macon businesses concerned about county's proposed trash plans
MACON, Ga. — Many people can agree that downtown Macon is growing. It has new restaurants and hotels, street expansions and many new stores. As it continues to grow, Bibb County wants to make sure that a trail of trash doesn't follow behind all of the progress. "Every time...
WTVM
GHSA SEMIFINALS: Schley County advances, Troup County’s season ends
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Football teams across the state of Georgia fought to compete in the GHSA championships in Atlanta. 1A-D2 semifinals: Schley County 35, Johnson County 6.
Authorities: Two shot to death on Phenix City Riverwalk north of Troy campus, investigation underway
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Two men are dead Saturday afternoon in an apparent shooting on the Phenix City Riverwalk, according to Russell County District Attorney-elect Rick Chancey. The crime scene is just north of the Troy University Phenix City campus and across the Chattahoochee River from the TYSY campus. Phenix City Police and the […]
Albany, December 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice
wgxa.tv
Early voting ended Friday. Here are the numbers - and what voters said ahead of the Dec. 6
It was about a 40-minute wait for early voting at 11 a.m. on Thursday at the Bibb County Board of Elections. Voters were passionate and willing to wait in line during the final days of early voting in the U.S. Senate runoff between Sen. Raphael Warnock and challenger Herschel Walker despite the shorter window for casting a ballot.
New local business gives back to first responders in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – ‘Tis the season that keeps on giving! A new local business opened their doors two days early, welcoming the heroes of Columbus to enjoy a night of fun with their loved ones. Urban Air Columbus hosted a VIP night for all first responders and their family members in the community. Guests […]
Albany Herald
Last second shot gives Monroe 48-46 win over Lee County
LEESBURG — The No. 6- ranked Monroe Golden Tornadoes escaped with a 48-46 win over the Lee County Trojans in boys basketball Saturday night at Lee County High School. Monroe senior Andrico Jackson took a shot with two seconds remaining, missed, grabbed the rebound and then scored just before the buzzer sounded.
WALB 10
New mural comes to Albany’s Southside
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A new mural is coming to Albany. The artist by the name of Rocky Peterson has been creating for over 50 years. The mural is located at 1600 South Jefferson Street, where a friend of the artist said he was influenced by the nature in Albany.
Update: Both victims of Saturday Phenix City Riverwalk shooting have now been identified
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — One of the shooting victims of a double-homicide Saturday afternoon in Phenix City has been identified. John Arthur Burkus, 32, was one of two people shot to death on the Phenix City Riverwalk just north of the Troy University campus, his parents, Dr. Kenneth Burkus and Michelle Burkus tell WRBL. […]
Bibb Sheriff's deputies to get extra training to recognize domestic violence situations, help with serving protective orders
MACON, Ga. — You've heard about the Bibb County Sheriff's deputy shortage causing slow response times, but it's creating another problem. Temporary protective orders, designed to shelter victims from their abusers, are not getting served. At one point this year, up to 40% of those orders never got delivered, leaving victims' lives on the line.
wgxa.tv
Seven indicted in $30M unemployment benefits scheme
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Seven Middle Georgia residents have been indicted in a scheme that is responsible for defrauding the government out of $30 Million that was intended to help citizens who are unemployed. According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Tyshion Hicks, Macovian Dotson, and Membrish...
WTVM
Christmas Winter Wonderland event coming to Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Harris County Family Connection, Inc., the Harris County School District and Harris County Community Center will be hosting Christmas Winter Wonderland,. The event will be held on Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Harris County Community Center, 7509 GA Highway 116.
WALB 10
Albany church continues giving back during holidays
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An east Albany church is continuing its charity work during this holiday season. Every first Saturday of the month for the past two years, Victory Tabernacle has provided free food and clothes for families in need. The drive also has shoes, coats and books. On Saturday, 130 boxes of food were given away. They also raffled off furniture and cookware.
Tow truck driver killed on JR Allen Pkwy in Columbus
UPDATE: The tow truck driver has been identified as 41-year-old Jonathan Begley. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A tow truck driver tragically died after being struck by a vehicle on an entrance ramp to JR Allen Parkway from Moon Road Friday night. The deceased was hit while he was in the process of loading up a State Trooper’s […]
WALB 10
2 Cordele suspects charged as part of $30M COVID unemployment benefits scam
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects from Cordele have been charged with taking part in a scheme to take millions from the Georgia Department of Labor’s unemployment benefits fund, according to the Department of Justice. Torella Wynn, 30, and Kenya Whitehead, 35, were both indicted on charges of conspiracy...
