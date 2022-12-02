Read full article on original website
Related
Renovated Mooresville skatepark opens to public
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The town of Mooresville’s renovated skate part is now open to the public. The new park will give access to surrounding residents and is the largest skate park in the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic. The park is located on West Iredell Avenue in Mooresville and debuted...
Community split on new development coming to Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — A long-time Gastonia business closed its doors this week to make way for a new development with hundreds of homes. Some are pushing back on the projects while others say it's a new opportunity. Inside Mountain View Antiques, it's all about the past. For a while...
wccbcharlotte.com
Actor’s Theatre Of Charlotte Will Hold An Equipment Auction
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – With the closing of the ATC, a lot of equipment is now up for grabs. The ATC will be holding an online auction from December 8th through the 15th. Lighting, audio, and much more will be available to purchase during the auction.
WMBF
Proposed new housing development in Market Common denied; redesign in the works
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Developers are working on a new design for a proposed housing project in Market Common after being denied at Thursday’s Community Appearance Board meeting. The final review was denied because the board didn’t like the style of the home, but the project can still...
Heavy police presence near east Charlotte shopping center
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A heavy police presence was seen near a business in east Charlotte Sunday morning. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was investigating a situation along The Plaza, not far from Milton Road. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in November 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
Construction nearly complete on world-renowned museum’s new Charlotte location
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — From Athens, Greece to Atlanta, Georgia – the founders of a world-renowned museum have chosen the Queen City for its next location. Construction continues around the clock to set up the museum in Uptown. It is scheduled to open to the public on Friday, December 9. The Museum of […]
Do we need a new bridge across the Catawba River?
If you’re in Mecklenburg County and want to head west — to Gastonia or Shelby, or to the mountains — you have limited options. The Catawba River is in your way. There are just four bridges connecting Mecklenburg and Gaston counties, and none along a 10-mile stretch between Wilkinson Boulevard (U.S. 74) and the Buster Boyd Bridge at the Mecklenburg/South Carolina line.
lakenormanpublications.com
PHOTOS: 2022 Denver Christmas Parade
DENVER – The 2022 Denver Christmas Parade had rainy weather, but still featured plenty of holiday cheer along its route on N.C. 16 Business Saturday, Dec. 3. – Photos by Joseph Brymer.
Charlotte Stories
“Vandals” Shoot 3 NC Substations On Night of Drag Show – Knocking Out Power To Over 40k Residents
Just after 7pm last night, several vandals shot up a number of electric substations around Southern Pines, NC (about an 1 1/2 hours east of Charlotte), knocking out the power to over 40,000 residents. An official statement from the Moore County Sherriff’s Office reads: “As utility companies began responding to...
charlestondaily.net
Dates Announced for the 41st Annual World Famous Blue Crab Festival in Little River, SC – May 20-21, 2023
Located at the Historic Little River Waterfront in Little River, SC, the 41st Annual World Famous Blue Crab Festival is one of the largest festivals in the Southeast. Bring your family & friends to enjoy fresh, local seafood from a waterfront restaurant or get your favorite festival food fix. Enjoy scenic views, and live beach music, and shop for a unique souvenir or gift from a crafter.
bladenonline.com
Cape Fear Mini Storage Auction
Per N.C. Statues, Section 44A-40 thru 46, Cape Fear Mini Storage has the right to take possessory lien on all of the goods stored in the following units and offer for sale at the public action as listed below. Tenant will have the opportunity to pay in full the total amount due to bring account up to date by 9:30 a.m., December 13, 2022 to keep property from auction.
Home sale in Old Foxcroft was Mecklenburg County’s most expensive in October
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte’s Old Foxcroft neighborhood is again home to Mecklenburg County’s most expensive residential sale in October, similar to the previous month. A newly built home on the 2100 block of Cortelyou Road sold for $4.5 million in late October, topping the residential real estate charts that month. In September, a new home under construction about a mile-and-a-half away on Ferncliff Road topped the charts, selling for $4.75 million.
Brad Panovich picked by Queen City Nerve readers as Charlotte's best TV personality
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Queen City Nerve readers have cast their votes for the Best In The Nest for 2022. From the tastiest eateries to the best parks in Charlotte, readers of the city's alternative newspaper made their voices heard about their favorite parts of it. The newspaper's readers also...
businesstodaync.com
Birkdale Village residents unhappy with remodel transparency
Dec. 2. By Mike McGinnis. If the tone of a community meeting is any indication, opposition to new development Birkdale Village remains focused on the approach the new owners have taken with information dissemination. The just-completed renovation was worth on the order of $20 million. A proposed expansion that includes...
Moore County sheriff confirms power outage was intentional
Several residents of Richmond County are in the dark following a massive power outage in Moore County. Sheriff Ronnie Fields confirmed during a press conference Sunday that damage was done with firearms to at least two Duke Energy substations in Moore County. Jeff Brooks, a spokesman for Duke Energy said...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Matthews-Mint Hill Restaurant Inspections (Nov. 25-Dec.1)
The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1:. • Chen Fu Restaurant, 9623 E. Independence Blvd. – 94 • China Express II, 3607 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 95.5. • Five Guys, 2304 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 97 • Food Lion (market),...
qcnews.com
Community upset by Tega Cay councilman's social media posts
Tega Cay residents wanted to meet with councilman Scott Shirley on Friday but found the city hall closed. A few shared their thoughts on his social media posts, and some say they'll come to the next meeting to confront him. Community upset by Tega Cay councilman’s social media …
4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in North Carolina that you should visit, if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
WBTV
Concord traffic circle causing crashes, concerning residents in the area
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Some residents in Concord are saying their neighborhood has become a dangerous place to live. Not because of crime, but because of what some call a hazardous traffic circle that was recently installed. It’s creating havoc for drivers not familiar with the new road pattern, causing...
Comments / 2