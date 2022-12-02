ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WSOC Charlotte

Renovated Mooresville skatepark opens to public

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The town of Mooresville’s renovated skate part is now open to the public. The new park will give access to surrounding residents and is the largest skate park in the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic. The park is located on West Iredell Avenue in Mooresville and debuted...
WCNC

Community split on new development coming to Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — A long-time Gastonia business closed its doors this week to make way for a new development with hundreds of homes. Some are pushing back on the projects while others say it's a new opportunity. Inside Mountain View Antiques, it's all about the past. For a while...
wccbcharlotte.com

Actor’s Theatre Of Charlotte Will Hold An Equipment Auction

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – With the closing of the ATC, a lot of equipment is now up for grabs. The ATC will be holding an online auction from December 8th through the 15th. Lighting, audio, and much more will be available to purchase during the auction.
WMBF

Proposed new housing development in Market Common denied; redesign in the works

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Developers are working on a new design for a proposed housing project in Market Common after being denied at Thursday’s Community Appearance Board meeting. The final review was denied because the board didn’t like the style of the home, but the project can still...
WCNC

Heavy police presence near east Charlotte shopping center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A heavy police presence was seen near a business in east Charlotte Sunday morning. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was investigating a situation along The Plaza, not far from Milton Road. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in November 2022

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
WFAE

Do we need a new bridge across the Catawba River?

If you’re in Mecklenburg County and want to head west — to Gastonia or Shelby, or to the mountains — you have limited options. The Catawba River is in your way. There are just four bridges connecting Mecklenburg and Gaston counties, and none along a 10-mile stretch between Wilkinson Boulevard (U.S. 74) and the Buster Boyd Bridge at the Mecklenburg/South Carolina line.
lakenormanpublications.com

PHOTOS: 2022 Denver Christmas Parade

DENVER – The 2022 Denver Christmas Parade had rainy weather, but still featured plenty of holiday cheer along its route on N.C. 16 Business Saturday, Dec. 3. – Photos by Joseph Brymer.
charlestondaily.net

Dates Announced for the 41st Annual World Famous Blue Crab Festival in Little River, SC – May 20-21, 2023

Located at the Historic Little River Waterfront in Little River, SC, the 41st Annual World Famous Blue Crab Festival is one of the largest festivals in the Southeast. Bring your family & friends to enjoy fresh, local seafood from a waterfront restaurant or get your favorite festival food fix. Enjoy scenic views, and live beach music, and shop for a unique souvenir or gift from a crafter.
bladenonline.com

Cape Fear Mini Storage Auction

Per N.C. Statues, Section 44A-40 thru 46, Cape Fear Mini Storage has the right to take possessory lien on all of the goods stored in the following units and offer for sale at the public action as listed below. Tenant will have the opportunity to pay in full the total amount due to bring account up to date by 9:30 a.m., December 13, 2022 to keep property from auction.
WSOC Charlotte

Home sale in Old Foxcroft was Mecklenburg County’s most expensive in October

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte’s Old Foxcroft neighborhood is again home to Mecklenburg County’s most expensive residential sale in October, similar to the previous month. A newly built home on the 2100 block of Cortelyou Road sold for $4.5 million in late October, topping the residential real estate charts that month. In September, a new home under construction about a mile-and-a-half away on Ferncliff Road topped the charts, selling for $4.75 million.
businesstodaync.com

Birkdale Village residents unhappy with remodel transparency

Dec. 2. By Mike McGinnis. If the tone of a community meeting is any indication, opposition to new development Birkdale Village remains focused on the approach the new owners have taken with information dissemination. The just-completed renovation was worth on the order of $20 million. A proposed expansion that includes...
The Richmond Observer

Moore County sheriff confirms power outage was intentional

Several residents of Richmond County are in the dark following a massive power outage in Moore County. Sheriff Ronnie Fields confirmed during a press conference Sunday that damage was done with firearms to at least two Duke Energy substations in Moore County. Jeff Brooks, a spokesman for Duke Energy said...
thecharlotteweekly.com

Matthews-Mint Hill Restaurant Inspections (Nov. 25-Dec.1)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1:. • Chen Fu Restaurant, 9623 E. Independence Blvd. – 94 • China Express II, 3607 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 95.5. • Five Guys, 2304 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 97 • Food Lion (market),...
qcnews.com

Community upset by Tega Cay councilman's social media posts

Tega Cay residents wanted to meet with councilman Scott Shirley on Friday but found the city hall closed. A few shared their thoughts on his social media posts, and some say they'll come to the next meeting to confront him. Community upset by Tega Cay councilman’s social media …
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in North Carolina that you should visit, if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
WBTV

Concord traffic circle causing crashes, concerning residents in the area

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Some residents in Concord are saying their neighborhood has become a dangerous place to live. Not because of crime, but because of what some call a hazardous traffic circle that was recently installed. It’s creating havoc for drivers not familiar with the new road pattern, causing...

