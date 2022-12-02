ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNCT

Student in custody after gun found at White Oak High School

By Jason O. Boyd, Claire Curry
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17wMra_0jVTr72900

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a student was taken into custody who had brought a loaded revolver onto the campus at White Oak High School.

Onslow County Sheriff Chris Thomas confirmed to WNCT’s Clarie Curry that a student was found with the gun on Friday. The gun has been seized. Thomas said it was not pointed at anyone or brandished.

The name of the student has not been released.

The sheriff’s office said more information would be released. The school’s basketball games, scheduled for Friday night with Northside High School, have been postponed.

Onslow County Schools released a statement Friday afternoon about the incident.

On Friday, December 2, during a search of a student, it was discovered they were in possession of a gun. Administrators immediately notified the school resource officer, and the gun was taken without incident. No one was threatened or harmed in any way.

The White Oak High School principal sent a call home to families at 12:00 p.m. on Friday afternoon to make them aware of the situation.

While there was no direct threat of violence expected, out of an abundance of caution, tonight’s non-conference basketball game with Northside High School has been canceled.

OCS and White Oak High School take this very seriously and this kind of behavior will not be tolerated. School and district administrators are working closely with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office in their investigation, and appropriate disciplinary action has been taken by the school.

According to OCS board policy (policy code 4333) and state law (115C-390.10), “a student who brings or possesses a firearm or destructive device on school property or at a school-sponsored event must be suspended for 365 days.”

OCS is committed to the safety and education of all our students. We would encourage parents to please discuss this incident with their children and emphasize the importance of not bringing a weapon of any kind to school. If students hear of, or see, a weapon they should immediately tell a staff member, parent, or other responsible adult. We want to thank all our students, parents, and staff for working together to keep our schools safe.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 11

Kevin Berry
2d ago

Eyes 👀 & 👂 👂 Should be The 1st Line of Detection. There isn't a Place for Firearms in ANY School with The Exception of a R.S. Officer.

Reply(1)
4
Katherine Wiggins
2d ago

If we would start punishing these kids seriously punishing them, maybe others would think twice

Reply(1)
8
Lynnette Jordan
2d ago

Thank God the school found it before anyone could get hurt. Good for the principal for notifying parents quickly.

Reply
4
Related
WITN

Loaded gun found at Onslow County high school; basketball game canceled

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A basketball game tonight has been canceled after deputies found a loaded gun at an Onslow County high school. Col. Chris Thomas told WITN that the revolver was found by a deputy during a search at White Oak High School. He said the student is...
cbs17

Teen mom and baby missing in Cumberland County, deputies say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing teen and baby, according to a release. Deputies said Tikhia Underwood and her baby, Kearyee Underwood were last seen on Grouper Drive around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday. Deputies said in a release that Tikhia...
publicradioeast.org

Gun incidents reported at two eastern North Carolina schools

Late Tuesday afternoon local police and Craven County Schools were made aware of a threat directed at Tucker Creek Middle School. According to Havelock Police, an investigation revealed a student made threats of bringing a gun to school. Wednesday night, that 13 year old male student from Tucker Creek Middle...
newbernnow.com

Police Respond to Report of Active Shooter at New Bern High School

On Dec. 1, 2022, at approximately 9:13 a.m., the New Bern Police Department responded to a report of an active shooter at New Bern High School. Upon the arrival of officers, the school was searched, and it was determined the information provided by the caller was false. The New Bern High School campus is safe and there is no threat to the public. Similar calls have been reported at other North Carolina high schools.
WNCT

Teen charged after threat to Craven County school

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — A 13-year-old was charged with a juvenile petition after Havelock police said he communicated a threat to a Craven County school on Tuesday. The teen, who was not identified since he is a juvenile, was taken into custody after communicating the threat to Tucker Creek Middle School, where he attends. He […]
WNCT

Officials say ENC schools targeted by hoax calls

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A number of school systems around Eastern North Carolina and the state received anonymous hoax phone calls about active shooter situations and other threats on Thursday. School systems in Craven, Beaufort and Onslow were among those impacted by the hoaxes. The FBI has been called in to investigate. On Thursday, […]
WITN

Family wanting answers after Duplin County toddler dies

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The family of a toddler from Duplin County is searching for answers after taking the child off life support. Khalil Leak was pronounced dead Thursday night at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. The two-year-old’s family says Khalil apparently was injured Monday at Pink Hill’s...
WITN

Funeral arrangements for Greene Central football player killed in car crash

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - The funeral for a high school football player killed in a crash in Pitt County will be held today. Jah’Tayvious Edwards was a senior outside linebacker for Greene Central High School who was killed in a car crash just before 3:00 p.m. on November 26th at the intersection of Old Snow Hill Road and Pleasant Plain Road.
WNCT

Juvenile petitions to be filed after child brings gun to Duplin County school

BEULAVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Juvenile petitions will be filed against two children after a gun was brought to a Duplin County school by a child, who shared and brought it to their home. Capt. Scott Kennedy with the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office told WNCT’s Cheyenne Pagan the incident happened at Warsaw Elementary School on Monday. […]
foxwilmington.com

MISSING: 61-year-old Sandra Jones last seen in Northchase area

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who has been missing for over a week. Sandra Jones, 61, has been missing since November 23, the day before Thanksgiving. She was last seen on Enterprise Drive in the Northchase neighborhood. Jones...
cbs17

Arrest made in October killing in Fayetteville; victim, suspect knew one another, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police have made an arrest in an Oct. 18 shooting that left one man dead. Just after 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 18, officers responded to the 1800 block of Slater Avenue and found Lee suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his chest. He was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he later died from his injuries, police said.
WNCT

Onslow County deputy’s vehicle struck during traffic stop for impaired driver

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An Onslow County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been treated and released after his vehicle was struck by another vehicle during a traffic stop for an impaired driver. Onslow County Sheriff Chris Thomas said the incident happened at 10 a.m. on Thursday. Sgt. J. Gober of the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office attempted […]
wcti12.com

Baby Amelia home after being rescued by NC State Trooper

LENOIR COUNTY- An update to a story News Channel 12 only reported. A baby that was saved by a Highway State Trooper is now out of the hospital. Earlier this week we told you about little baby Amelia who is a triplet. She was suffering from RSV symptoms and was unresponsive as her father drove her to the hospital.
WITN

A holiday tradition is back this year at one Eastern Carolina hospital

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A hospital in the east is hosting a tree lighting and some famous faces will be making an appearance. Monday night at 6 p.m. East Carolina Beaufort Hospital in Washington is holding its Lights of Love tree lighting ceremony to ring in the holiday season. The...
cbs17

Teen arrested for shooting at vehicle in Clinton, police say

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Clinton Police Department arrested a suspect Wednesday in connection to a shooting in November. On Nov. 17, police were dispatched to a shots fired call in the area of Nicholson Street and Park Avenue. After arriving, officers discovered that a power pole was struck...
WSAV News 3

North Carolina schools receive hoax active shooter calls

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Following a rash of hoax school shooter calls across Georgia Wednesday, several North Carolina schools are experiencing similar threats. WSAV’s sister stations have reported on false threats to schools in Alamance, Beaufort, Bladen, Craven, Cumberland, Durham and Halifax counties on Thursday. According to the Alamance Burlington School System, one of the […]
WNCT

WNCT

38K+
Followers
26K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy