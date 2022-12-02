ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

2d ago

So heartbreaking for this poor little baby, now she has neither parent for what dad did and probably go into the system

woay.com

Louisiana murder suspect killed in gunfire with West Virginia authorities

Camp Creek, WV (WOAY) – A suspect wanted in connection with a Louisiana murder, and child abduction has been shot and killed by West Virginia authorities. Louisiana law enforcement contacted members of the State Police with information about the suspect, 29 years old Napoleon Crane, potentially being in West Virginia.
WVNS

Missing woman reported in Tazewell County

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)–The Tazewell Police Department needs the public’s help to find a missing woman. 40-year-old Kelly Jo Beasley was reported missing back in October 2022. She was last seen on Thursday, June 16, 2022, when a friend picked her up to attend a concert in Baltimore, Maryland. It’s possible she may be in Tazewell, […]
wbrz.com

Two teens shot in neighborhood off North Ardenwood Drive Sunday afternoon

BATON ROUGE - Two teenagers were shot Sunday afternoon in a neighborhood off North Ardenwood Drive. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to the shooting around 12:48 p.m. on Timberside Drive, a residential area off North Ardenwood Drive. Authorities said two teens were struck by gunfire, but the...
Lootpress

UPDATE: Suspect identified that was shot and killed by police in Mercer County

UPDATE: PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia State Police fatally shot a suspect in an Amber Alert, authorities said Friday. Police were alerted by Louisiana authorities to be on the lookout for a suspect who was wanted on charges of murder and child abduction, a statement from state police said. Authorities located him on Interstate 77 in Mercer County and when they approached the vehicle, the man fired at officers, the statement said. One trooper returned fire and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Metro News

Mercer County crash claims 2 lives

BRAMWELL, W.Va. — Two people are dead following a single-vehicle crash in Mercer County. Deputies said it happened just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Simmons River Road and Suit Road in Bramwell. The vehicle ran off the road and into a river. Two people had to...
brproud.com

Body found on Sherwood Street, BRPD says

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a homicide from Saturday morning. According to BRPD, homicide detectives found a body with multiple gunshot wounds in the 2300 block of Sherwood Street around 11 a.m. The body has been identified as Duquares Smith, 38. The...
wchsnetwork.com

Arrest made in Fayette County murder case

HILLTOP, W.Va. — A Fayette County man is in custody after being charged in connection with a Nov. 21 shooting death. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department said Kayce Simms, 20, of Mount Hope, was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ashtin Owens, 37, of Scarbro. His body was found in a residence at the Mountain Air Mobile Home Park in Hilltop.
WOWK 13 News

5 departments respond to West Virginia apartment fire

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews from two counties responded to a fire at an apartment complex in Boone County this morning. According to Boone County dispatchers, the call came in around 7 a.m. regarding a fire at the at the Coal River Apartments complex in Bloomingrose, West Virginia. Dispatchers say the apartments caught […]
WJHL

Windows blacked out at home of deputy accused of ‘catfishing’ murders

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A man hired as a local deputy who is accused of killing three people in California after “catfishing” a teenage girl had recently purchased a home in Southwest Virginia – and appears to have blacked out its windows. Smyth County property records show that Austin Lee Edwards, a former Virginia […]
WOWK 13 News

Structure destroyed after early morning fire in Handley, West Virginia

HANDLEY, WV (WOWK) — Crews battled a fire off State Route 61 in Handley early Sunday morning, according to officials. Kanawha County dispatchers say the scene was a working fire in the 27000 block of SR 61 around 1:40 a.m. Handley Volunteer Fire Department, Pratt VFD, and East Bank VFD all responded, Metro 911 says. […]

