Natalia Bryant Reveals Necklace That Honors Late Dad Kobe With His Nickname For Her

By Eric Todisco
 2 days ago
Image Credit: Jevone Moore / SplashNews.

Natalia Bryant, 19, has a special necklace that pays tribute to her father Kobe Bryant that she showed off in a video with Vogue Beauty Secrets on December 1. Natalia held up the gold necklace which says, “Slim,” and she explained the meaning behind the sentimental piece of jewelry.

“This is a necklace that says ‘Slim.’ That was my nickname growing up,” the teenager explained. “I was just so eency-teency. All my jerseys said slim. I didn’t grow into the jerseys until I was, like, older. So my dad would always call me slim.”

Kobe Bryant with his daughter Natalia and Gianna (Photo: Jevone Moore / SplashNews.)

Natalia showed off another necklace from the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation. “And this is our necklace from our foundation, the Mamba and Mambcaita Foundation. I actually wear this medallion with me all the time,” Natalia said. “It says ‘Dedication makes dreams come true.’ And it’s a quote from my dad. So it’s something that I live by.”

Natalia lost her dad Kobe and her sister Gianna in the tragic January 2020 helicopter crash. The NBA legend and Gianna were killed along with seven other people. The Mamba and Mabacita Fondation was founded after the accident and focuses on creating opportunities for underserved athletes, in honor of Kobe and Gianna.

Since the tragedy, Natalia has started college at the University of Southern California (USC). When she left for the school, her mom Vanessa Bryant said on Instagram that saying goodbye to Natalia was “rough.” Vanessa is raising her and Kobe’s two younger daughters, Bianka Bryant, 5, and Capri Bryant, 3, on her own.

In August, Vanessa marked Kobe’s 44th birthday with an emotional Instagram tribute where she remembered her late husband. She posted a photo of Kobe from 2009 from when the athlete won his fourth NBA title with the LA Lakers and his first NBA Finals MVP. “Happy birthday, baby! I love you and miss you so much!” Vanessa wrote.

