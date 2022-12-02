Read full article on original website
Firefighters Put Out Flames in Jurupa Valley Home
It took firefighters 24 minutes Sunday evening to put out flames inside a Jurupa Valley home. The fire was reported at 8:11 p.m. in the 8400 block of 63rd Avenue, according to the Riverside county Fire Department. The single-story house was well-involved with flames when firefighters arrived, officials said. The...
Flames Damage Jurupa Valley House
Flames damaged a single-story house in Jurupa Valley Saturday. The fire was reported at 8:11 p.m. in the 8400 block of 63rd Avenue, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The home was well-involved in flames when firefighters arrived, officials said. Firefighters put out the blaze at 8:35 p.m. with...
One Man Dead And Suspect Arrested After Highgrove Shooting
A 52-year-old man died after being shot in Highgrove, authorities announced Sunday. The shooting happened at around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday near Prospect Avenue and Spring Street in Highgrove, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Upon arrival deputies found Julio Ortega of Jurupa Valley dead from his injuries.
VIDEO: 2 women set car on fire in Corona
CORONA, Calif. - An arson investigation is underway in Corona after two women were caught on camera setting a car on fire. The incident happened Nov. 7, according to police. Home surveillance video showed one of the women also trying to burn another car parked in the driveway of the home where a family of six lived, authorities said.
Fire Damages Attic At Single-Story Building in South Los Angeles
Fire Sunday damaged an attic at a one-story building in the Vermont Vista community of Los Angeles, authorities said. The 28 firefighters dispatched at 12:57 p.m. to 767 W. 97th St. had the blaze out within 39 minutes of their arrival, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. “They (firefighters) had...
Outside Fire Spreads to Unit of Commercial Building in Sherman Oaks
A fire outside a commercial building in Sherman Oaks spread into the walls of one unit before firefighters put it out Monday morning. The fire was reported at 2 a.m. at 4822 N. Van Nuys Blvd., said the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Margaret Stewart. A team of 30 firefighters...
Man Killed in Porter Ranch Crash
A man was killed when he crashed his SUV into two poles on a Porter Ranch street, authorities said Monday. The crash occurred at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 18500 block of Rinaldi Street around Darby Avenue, according to Officer A. Delatorre of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
OC Firefighters Extinguish Roof Blaze in Laguna Woods
Some 60 Orange County firefighters put out a two-alarm blaze on the roof of a storage facility in Laguna Woods in 20 minutes Saturday. The fire was reported at 11:40 a.m. in the 23500 block of Moulton Parkway, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. People who called 911 reported...
1 dead, 3 hospitalized in overdose incident in Southern California neighborhood
MORENO VALLEY, Calif. — One person died and three others were hospitalized after an apparent overdose at a California home on Saturday, authorities said. According to a news release by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a residence in Moreno Valley at about 7:30 p.m. EST. Multiple people at the scene were unresponsive, KTTV reported.
One Killed, Two Injured in Two-Vehicle, Fiery Crash in Hawthorne
One person was killed and two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Hawthorne, authorities said Sunday.
One Killed, One Injured at Two-Vehicle Crash in Westminster
A person was killed and another person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday in Westminster, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 1:15 a.m. to the area of McFadden Avenue and Magnolia Street, the Orange County Fire Authority reported. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
Juvenile Injured In Motocross Crash in Anza
A juvenile was airlifted to a hospital with a traumatic injury after a motocross crash Saturday, the Riverside County Fire Department said. The crash was reported around 10:55 a.m. in the 50000 block of Highway 371 in Anza. The juvenile was taken to a trauma center by helicopter. No further...
Woman Killed in Inglewood Crash ID’d
A woman killed in a two-vehicle crash in unincorporated Inglewood was publicly identified Monday. Gregoria Barraza Mendez was 51 years old, according to the coroner’s office. Her city of residence was not available. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 10:40 p.m. Saturday to Van Ness Avenue and Imperial Highway,...
One Killed in Llano Crash
One person was killed and three were injured Saturday in a crash in the unincorporated community of Llano, in the Antelope Valley, near the Los Angeles-San Bernardino county line. The head-on crash between an off-road vehicle and a street-legal vehicle was reported at 4:05 p.m. at 165th Street East and...
Fire Damages House in Pasadena
A fire damaged a house in Pasadena Friday, but no one was hurt. Firefighters were sent to the 1200 block of Romney Drive at 11:08 a.m., said Lisa Derderian of the city of Pasadena. The fire went to a second alarm, and firefighters worked to control the flames and prevent...
Person Found Dead at Scene of House Fire in Eagle Rock Area
A person died Friday at the scene of a house fire in the Eagle Rock area after going back into the burning building, authorities said. Firefighters sent to the 1400 block of West Hepner Avenue at 8:05 a.m. extinguished the flames in the single-story building in about a half-hour and prevented them from spreading to other homes, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Man on Motorcycle Killed in Fullerton Crash
A 27-year-old man died Saturday when a car crashed into his motorcycle in Fullerton. The crash occurred about 9:55 a.m. in the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and State College Boulevard, according to Fullerton police Capt. Jon Radus. “Preliminary investigation indicates that the motorcyclist was stopped facing westbound on Commonwealth Avenue...
One dead in solo crash
A solo vehicle crash near the intersection of Copper Hill Drive and McBean Parkway at approximately 4 a.m. Saturday ended up being fatal, according to Lt. Dan Wolanski, watch commander for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Wolanski also confirmed the person who died was a female, but could...
One Killed, Two Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Covina
One person suffered fatal injuries in a multi-vehicle crash in Covina Saturday, where paramedics rushed two people to a hospital, authorities said.
1 person killed, 1 person injured in 2-car crash in Westminster
Authorities say one person was killed and a second person was injured in a crash in Westminster overnight. The crash unfolded just before 1:15 a.m. Sunday in the 15500 block of Magnolia Street. It was there that officers responded and located one person deceased at the scene. A second person was injured and taken to the hospital. That individual's current condtion was not immediately available. Authorities believe the presence of alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash, which remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash was asked to call Sgt. Anil Adam of the Westminster Police Department Traffic Division at (714) 548-3770 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.
