Ballston Spa ALDI reopening date pushed back

By Sara Rizzo
 2 days ago

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — ALDI at 2008 Doubleday Avenue in Ballston Spa has been closed for renovations since October 3 . The store was originally supposed to reopen on November 17, but that date has been pushed back.

“To ensure that the remodeled Ballston Spa store provides customers with the best shopping experience possible, we’ve shifted our opening date to early 2023,” said ALDI Tully Division Vice President, Aaron Sumida.

This location opened in 1997 and has been a part of the Ballston Spa community for 25 years. It had a minor remodel in 2006 and had new shelving installed in 2017.

New upscale American restaurant opening in Pittsfield

The current remodel includes adding additional refrigeration space, open ceilings, and natural lighting. While the store is temporarily closed, you can visit one of these nearby ALDI stores:

  • 3 Marketplace Road, Saratoga Springs
  • 303 Saratoga Road, Glenville
  • 1681 Route 9, Clifton Park
  • 3075 Broadway, Rotterdam

You can also visit the ALDI website and use the store locator to find another location to shop at.

NEWS10 ABC

