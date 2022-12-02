Read full article on original website
Related
fox44news.com
Details released in Belton woman’s murder
Belton, Tx (FOX44) – More details have been released in the death a 47-year-old Belton woman found dead in her home last Thursday. Police found the body of Jennifer James as they investigated a report that the woman had failed to show up for work. Her son, 20-year-old Jasper...
Woman arrested again with new charges after deadly hit and run in Waco
WACO, Texas — Tanisha Crawford, 23, is facing charges for the death of 50-year-old Alexander Melendez, according to the Waco Police Department. Waco Police were called to N.16 Street and W. Waco Drive at 8:44 p.m. on Oct. 31. When officers arrived, police found Melendez who had been hit while trying to cross the street in a wheelchair and was taken to the hospital, according to police.
KTRE
Affidavit: Belton mother was fatally stabbed by son; body found in home’s crawlspace
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The body of slain Belton mother, Jennifer James, riddled with stab wounds to her face and neck, was found in the crawlspace under her home after her son told police officers conducting a welfare check that she was not home at the time, an affidavit for arrest obtained by KWTX reveals.
WacoTrib.com
Fourth man arrested in shootout at Kate Ross
A fourth person has been arrested in a June 12 shootout at the Kate Ross Homes that police have said put children in harm’s way. A McLennan County grand jury indicted Tyrin Jamar Archibald last week on two third-degree felony charges of deadly conduct. Waco police arrested Archibald on...
Temple Police looking for two suspects in Walmart theft
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects in a theft at a Walmart in Temple. According to police, the theft occurred at a Temple Walmart on Dec. 6. It was not specified which Walmart the theft occurred at. The department is asking...
KWTX
West Texas student arrested after threat to shoot administrator
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Tuesday afternoon ECISD police arrested a female student from Wilson & Young Middle School after reports were made that the 13 year old threatened to shoot an administrator and shoot up the school. According to ECISD the student was charged with Threat of Exhibition/ use of...
fox44news.com
Robinson PD patrol sergeant gets Life-Saving Award
ROBINSON, Texas (FOX 44) – A Robinson Police Department patrol sergeant and a Robinson Volunteer Firefighter are being recognized for their life-saving actions. Robinson Police and Fire responded on September 16 to a fully-engulfed house fire on West Moonlight Drive. The City of Hewitt Fire Department and Lorena Fire Department also assisted. When units arrived, emergency personnel went into action.
Accused Temple soup thrower's court date rescheduled to February
TEMPLE, Texas — The court date for the Temple woman accused of throwing hot soup in a Sol De Jalisco employee's face last year was rescheduled to Feb. 27. Amanda Martinez was supposed to appear in front of a jury over the incident Monday, Dec. 5. She faces one misdemeanor charge of assault causing bodily injury.
Woman killed in deadly Hit and Run in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas — A woman was killed in a deadly hit and run in Killeen on Sunday, Dec. 4, according to the Killeen Police Department. Police said that they were called to the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at approximately 9:59 p.m., near Ft. Hood Road St. and West Ln.
Person wanted in Temple Lowe's theft, police say
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department needs your help in finding the individual they believe stole from Lowe's Home Improvement back in October. Police say the individual, pictured below, stole from the store on Oct. 10. Details about what was stolen or the value weren't released. If you...
Woman killed in central Austin crash identified by police
The Austin Police Department on Tuesday identified the woman killed in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend in central Austin.
fox44news.com
Suspect sought in Temple Cefco robbery
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department needs your help finding an individual suspected of aggravated robbery. Temple Police officers responded at 3:01 a.m. Sunday to a robbery at a Cefco convenience store located at 1212 W. Central Avenue. The suspect is reported to be about 6’2″, and was wearing a blue sweatshirt and ski mask.
fox44news.com
Hamilton PD: Suspect in custody in connection to bomb threat found at school
Hamilton, Texas (FOX 44) — UPDATE: The Hamilton Police Department confirmed for FOX 44 News that a person is now in custody in connection with a bomb threat note found at the Hamilton Junior High on Monday. No further information was available Monday evening about the person. ORIGINAL REPORT:
crossroadstoday.com
UPDATE: 15-year-old suspect taken into custody in relation to Leary Lane murder investigation
AUSTIN, Texas – The Victoria Police Department announced Sunday evening that a 15-year-old juvenile suspect was taken into custody in relation to the Leary Lane murder investigation. On Sunday, December 4th, 2022, at approximately 5:15 p.m., law enforcement authorities were safely able to take a fifteen-year-old juvenile suspect into...
Killeen police investigate hit-and-run that killed woman over the weekend
Killeen police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a 39-year-old woman on Sunday. The suspect driver fled the scene in a light-colored pickup.
fox44news.com
Woman dies in Coryell County crash
CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A Gatesville woman is dead after a crash in Coryell County. Texas DPS Troopers responded around 6:08 p.m. Monday to a one-vehicle rollover on FM-1829, almost ten miles east of Gatesville. A 2003 Ford Ranger, operated by 52-year-old Brooke Rene Loveday-McCrone, of Gatesville, was traveling northbound.
KWTX
Police in Copperas Cove investigating deadly motorcycle wreck
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating a deadly traffic collision that claimed the life of 50-year-old James Michael Sims on Sunday, Dec. 4, in the 300 block of Summers Road. The single-vehicle wreck was reported at about 6:30 p.m. Police and firefighters who arrived at the scene found...
gladiatortimes.com
University High school is on lock-down
University High School in the Sawtelle area of West Los Angeles is on lock-down Wednesday morning after reports of a person with a rifle on campus, officials said. Around 10 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department received reports of a man with a rifle on campus. The school, located at...
Austin, Texas Lawyer Who Tried to Kill Ex-Girlfriend Found Dead
Last week, we learned that a lawyer from Austin, who was upset that his ex-girlfriend would not get back together with him, walked into her place of employment and tried to shoot her. He failed and was tackled by two patrons in that bar. The lawyer, Gavin Rush, was arrested but then bonded out of jail shortly. We now have a tragic follow up to this story.
KWTX
Retired attorneys appointed as weekend jail magistrates in McLennan County at a cost of $90K to taxpayers
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - McLennan County officials on Tuesday appointed three retired attorneys to serve as weekend jail magistrates, a duty historically performed on a rotating basis by the county’s justices of the peace. The decision to appoint the lawyers instead of relying on the justices of the peace...
Comments / 0