Read full article on original website
Related
calcoastnews.com
Police release dramatic video of deadly altercation in Santa Maria
Santa Maria police released wild video footage of an incident in October in which officers shot and killed a man armed with knives who had attempted to break into an apartment with a woman and child inside. In the video, which contains multiple camera angles, including drone footage spliced in,...
Boy caught on video stealing packages from Ventura County homes
Police are searching for a young thief who was caught on camera stealing packages from Ventura County homes on Thursday. The child is seen snatching the packages in broad daylight before running away and hopping into a getaway car. He was caught on security cameras by two different residences in the Oak Park neighborhood. Authorities […]
Santa Barbara Edhat
Driver "Lucky to Be Alive" in Nojoqui Summit Crash
A driver is reportedly "lucky to be alive" after a crash on Highway 101 at Nojoqui Summit on Sunday morning. At 9:33 a.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the highway's southbound lanes, just south of the summit, and discovered a Toyota sedan had gone off the roadway and struck a tree at highway speed.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Santa Maria Police Investigating Officer Involved Shooting
The Santa Maria Police Department remains committed to transparency. After carefully evaluating any effect the release may have on the integrity of the investigation and the degree of community interest in the incident, we have created a critical incident community briefing video to share with our community members. WARNING: The...
Police release video of fatal officer-involved shooting in Santa Maria
The Santa Maria Police Department on Friday released video of an officer-involved shooting that took place in late October.
Thomas Fire: 5th year anniversary
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. — Sunday marks the fifth year anniversary of the Thomas Fire. The fire that burned 281,893 acres began Monday evening on Dec. 4 near Thomas Aquinas College, north of Santa Paula. Over one thousand structures, including homes, were destroyed. Firefighters would soon take control of Thomas late December, but was officially contained on The post Thomas Fire: 5th year anniversary appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Two gang members found guilty in Ventura County murder
Two gang members were found guilty on Thursday of charges related to the murder of a man in Ventura County. The two suspects were found guilty after a nine-week-long trial, according to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office. Raymond Bolanos, 27, from Oxnard was found guilty on charges of murder in the second degree, attempted […]
Noozhawk
19-Year-Old Lompoc Man Sentenced to State Prison for Fatal Shooting
A 19-year-old Lompoc man was sentenced to nearly 15 years in state prison on Wednesday for what a Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge called a “senseless and stupid decision” that killed a father of three earlier this year. Jorge Tafoya Jr., who was 18 at the time,...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Medical Emergency North H Street Lompoc
Oddly yesterday, FireCopt4 was dispatched to a couple medicals, including one at the Gaviota Tunnel . I wonder if CalStar was non-op yesterday. Copter 4 just dropped off patient at SB Cottage hospital. Interesting with the use of a County copter for a medical, but I don't usually scan SB SO so no details.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Dr. Lynn Fitzgibbons Named Santa Barbara County Physician of the Year
The Central Coast Medical Association honored Lynn Fitzgibbons, MD, as the 2022 Physician of the Year for Santa Barbara County. Nominated by peers, the award is for a physician who has worked to improve the quality of health care, contributed to the education of other physicians, and engaged in community service and other activities outside of medicine.
Paul Flores sentencing for Kristin Smart murder delayed by months. When will it take place?
Paul Flores’ lawyer asked the judge for more time to file a motion for a new trial.
kclu.org
Detectives release new details of deaths of man, woman in Ventura County
Detectives have released new details about the deaths of a husband and wife in Ventura County. Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies were asked by family members to do a welfare check on the couple, who lived just outside of Ojai. The family told deputies they received a concerning letter. Officers...
syvnews.com
Felony and misdemeanor arrests, calls for service down in Solvang
Solvang Police Chief Mark Valencia on Monday provided the City Council year-to-date crime statistics that showed some crime in steep decline from the previous year. Law enforcement officers have made 27 felony arrests within city limits in 2022, down from 46 to this point in 2021. Calls for service dropped from 4,885 at this point last year to 3,799 so far this year. And misdemeanor arrests within the city were down from 144 to 76 so far this year.
Body of overdose victim dumped along Mulholland Highway, CHP says
Authorities are looking for information after a man was found dead along the side of Mulholland Highway in the unincorporated Santa Monica Mountains Thursday morning. The body was discovered around 7:40 a.m. between the intersection of Mulholland Highway and Decker Road, and Mulholland and Westlake Boulevard, near El Matador Beach in Malibu, according to the […]
Hundreds of sea lions have taken over a Ventura County beach
A mass migration of sea lions is making a splash, with hundreds taking over the sandy shores of a Ventura County beach. Sea lions have historically lived in Silver Strand Beach but in recent years, many more have made their way over, a migration that’s mostly caused by human influences. Many sea lions can be […]
Santa Barbara Edhat
CHiPS FOR KIDS TOY DRIVE
The Santa Barbara California Highway Patrol invites you to support our annual “CHiPs for Kids” toy drive. The public is encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys to any central coast CHP office, or any of the participating locations listed below, between December 1st and December 19th. With the...
Oxnard investigators seek public’s help in bank robbery
Oxnard Police Department's Emergency Communications Center received a 9-1-1 call around 10:12 a.m. on Nov. 21 reporting a robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank branch on 1700 East Gonzales Rd. The post Oxnard investigators seek public’s help in bank robbery appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
50 Years of Santa Barbara and Puerto Vallarta Sister Committees
Members of Santa Barbara/Puerto Vallarta Sister Cities Committee at 50th Celebration Dinner on the beach of Los Arcos Hotel Saturday, December 3, 2022. Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Mayor Randy Rowse was unabe to attend but sent a video message.
Married couple found dead during welfare check at Ojai home
A husband and wife were found dead inside a home in Ojai, according to Ventura County sheriff's authorities, prompting an investigation.
Central Coast business owners respond to hateful messages over drag events
Since receiving the messages, local businesses have formed a group to provide security resources for LGBTQ events.
Comments / 0