Fire Damages Attic At Single-Story Building in South Los Angeles
Fire Sunday damaged an attic at a one-story building in the Vermont Vista community of Los Angeles, authorities said. The 28 firefighters dispatched at 12:57 p.m. to 767 W. 97th St. had the blaze out within 39 minutes of their arrival, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. “They (firefighters) had...
Outside Fire Spreads to Unit of Commercial Building in Sherman Oaks
A fire outside a commercial building in Sherman Oaks spread into the walls of one unit before firefighters put it out Monday morning. The fire was reported at 2 a.m. at 4822 N. Van Nuys Blvd., said the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Margaret Stewart. A team of 30 firefighters...
Firefighters Put Out Flames in Jurupa Valley Home
It took firefighters 24 minutes Sunday evening to put out flames inside a Jurupa Valley home. The fire was reported at 8:11 p.m. in the 8400 block of 63rd Avenue, according to the Riverside county Fire Department. The single-story house was well-involved with flames when firefighters arrived, officials said. The...
Man Killed in Porter Ranch Crash
A man was killed when he crashed his SUV into two poles on a Porter Ranch street, authorities said Monday. The crash occurred at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 18500 block of Rinaldi Street around Darby Avenue, according to Officer A. Delatorre of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
Flames Damage Jurupa Valley House
Flames damaged a single-story house in Jurupa Valley Saturday. The fire was reported at 8:11 p.m. in the 8400 block of 63rd Avenue, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The home was well-involved in flames when firefighters arrived, officials said. Firefighters put out the blaze at 8:35 p.m. with...
One Killed, One Injured at Two-Vehicle Crash in Westminster
A person was killed and another person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday in Westminster, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 1:15 a.m. to the area of McFadden Avenue and Magnolia Street, the Orange County Fire Authority reported. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
OC Firefighters Extinguish Roof Blaze in Laguna Woods
Some 60 Orange County firefighters put out a two-alarm blaze on the roof of a storage facility in Laguna Woods in 20 minutes Saturday. The fire was reported at 11:40 a.m. in the 23500 block of Moulton Parkway, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. People who called 911 reported...
LASD Searching For Missing LA Man, 66, Suffering From Schizophrenia
Los Angeles County sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in finding a 66-year-old man suffering from schizophrenia who went missing in an unincorporated section of the county. Elzie Lewise Butler, who is also known as LC, was last seen between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on...
Woman Killed, Two People Injured in Covina Crash
A woman died Saturday in a multi-vehicle crash in Covina that sent two people to a hospital. Twenty-four-year-old La Puente resident Arcely Echeverria was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner’s office said. The crash at North Grand Avenue and East Toni Drive occurred about 7:30 a.m., the California...
One Killed in Llano Crash
One person was killed and three were injured Saturday in a crash in the unincorporated community of Llano, in the Antelope Valley, near the Los Angeles-San Bernardino county line. The head-on crash between an off-road vehicle and a street-legal vehicle was reported at 4:05 p.m. at 165th Street East and...
Authorities ID Man Killed in Van Nuys Traffic Crash
Authorities Friday identified a man who was killed in a traffic crash in Van Nuys. The crash occurred about 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 5800 block of Kester Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Hector Vega, 43, of Sherman Oaks, died at the scene, the Los Angeles County...
Woman Killed in Inglewood Crash ID’d
A woman killed in a two-vehicle crash in unincorporated Inglewood was publicly identified Monday. Gregoria Barraza Mendez was 51 years old, according to the coroner’s office. Her city of residence was not available. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 10:40 p.m. Saturday to Van Ness Avenue and Imperial Highway,...
Fire Damages House in Pasadena
A fire damaged a house in Pasadena Friday, but no one was hurt. Firefighters were sent to the 1200 block of Romney Drive at 11:08 a.m., said Lisa Derderian of the city of Pasadena. The fire went to a second alarm, and firefighters worked to control the flames and prevent...
One Man Dead And Suspect Arrested After Highgrove Shooting
A 52-year-old man died after being shot in Highgrove, authorities announced Sunday. The shooting happened at around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday near Prospect Avenue and Spring Street in Highgrove, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Upon arrival deputies found Julio Ortega of Jurupa Valley dead from his injuries.
Woman, Children Robbed at Gunpoint in Long Beach Apartment Invasion
A woman and her three children were held up at gunpoint in their Long Beach apartment, authorities said Monday. The robbery occurred just after 11 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Beverly Plaza, according to Long Beach police Lt. Jose Flores. One man entered the residence with a gun....
Man Struck and Killed By Hit-and-Run Vehicle in Long Beach
A man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle Sunday in Long Beach, authorities said. The vehicle was going eastbound on Second Street, and as it crossed the bridge from Appian Way, it struck a man who was crossing Second Street, northbound outside a marked crosswalk, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
One Killed, Two Injured in Two-Vehicle, Fiery Crash in Hawthorne
One person was killed and two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Hawthorne, authorities said Sunday. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 10:40 p.m. Saturday to Van Ness Avenue and Imperial Highway, where one of the vehicles caught fire, according to a county fire department dispatcher. A person...
Two-Alarm Blaze Breaks out at MoVal Motel
A two-alarm fire erupted Friday at a Moreno Valley motel, causing damage but no injuries. The blaze was reported about 6:55 a.m. at the Regency Inn & Suites in the 24800 block of Sunnymead Boulevard, just west of Perris Boulevard and south of the Pomona (60) Freeway, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
No One Inside Long Beach Home in Search for Armed Suspect
A search for an armed suspect inside a Long Beach home resulted in no one being found inside the residence, authorities said Saturday. Officers were dispatched at about 6:10 p.m. Friday to the area of Paramount Boulevard and 57th Street regarding a “person with a gun call,” the Long Beach Police Department reported.
Residents in Woodland Hills Warned Before Coyote Bit Toddler
A team of volunteers and animal control officers went door-to-door to warn residents of a Woodland Hills neighborhood about coyotes roaming their area just hours before a toddler was attacked in front of her home, authorities said Saturday. The attack occurred at about 3:45 p.m. Friday in the 22400 block...
