Sparks, NV

Tethered Balloon Event Benefits Carson City Toys for Tots

Toys for Tots Carson City is collecting Christmas gifts for kids in the Carson City, Douglas County, Storey County and West Lyon County this year. And this Saturday, they're partnering with a local hot air balloon company to offer tethered balloon rides to anyone who drops off a new toy at their headquarters in Gardnerville.
CARSON CITY, NV
SPCA to Hold 'Meet Santa Paws' Event at Reno Thrift Store

The SPCA of Northern Nevada is hosting a 'Meet Santa Paws' event this Saturday at its thrift store in Reno. The free event will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 75 Moana Lane. For additional information, click here. On December 17th, the SPCA will partner with Lithia Reno Subaru...
RENO, NV
Area Families in Need Receive Holiday Food Baskets in Reno

Catholic Charities helped give away 1,000 holiday baskets to deserving families at St. Vincent's Food Pantry on Monday. The families, who were pre-registered for the event, received the 'Holiday Spirit Food Baskets' at the food pantry on East 4th Street. Baskets include frozen ham or turkey, instant mashed potatoes, pancake...
RENO, NV
8 Veterans Graduate CAMO-RNO Program

(December 6, 2022) Today, eight veterans were recognized at the Reno Municipal Court's Veterans Court Graduation. CAMO-RNO, the "Court Assisting Military Offenders in Reno", is a problem-solving treatment court that helps veterans and active-duty military members who are charged with misdemeanor crimes. Participants are screened and selected and can be...
RENO, NV
New Subsidized Student Housing Taking Shape in Carson

Carson City residents might know Friends in Service Helping, or "FISH," for their thrift shop and food bank, but a new project, with big long-term goals, is finally taking shape on Carson's main drag. The nonprofit organization is building a 36-unit apartment complex for student housing, to help adults who...
CARSON CITY, NV
Reno Aces Fans Raise Over $22,000 in Theme Jersey Auctions

From Doctor Strange to SpongeBob SquarePants, Margaritaville, and more, the players and coaching staff wore a wide range of jerseys beyond their standard red, white, and blues during their Pacific Coast League Championship run at Greater Nevada Field. This season, the Aces partnered with six Reno-area charities, Reno Rodeo Foundation,...
RENO, NV
Targeted Goat Grazing Open House at Rosewood Nature Study Area

The Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation (TMPF) and the Nevada Division of Forestry (NDF) hosted an open house at the Rosewood Nature Study Area in Reno on Monday. Representatives from both organizations discussed the targeted goat grazing project currently underway to reduce the presence of perennial pepperweed, a noxious invasive weed encroaching on the nature study area.
RENO, NV
Nevada Kids Foundation hosts 1st annual Sip & Shop event in Sparks

The Nevada Kids Foundation hosted its first annual Sip & Shop event at Engine 8 Urban Winery in Sparks Sunday. The goal of the event as well as the organization is to collect enough donations to be able to provide ‘Christmas Care Packages’ to more than 500+ kids in the Reno, Sparks, Fernley, Carson & Elko areas.
SPARKS, NV
Jack C. Observatory Recognized as one of the Best Western Destinations for Stargazing

AAA has rated Jack C. Davis Observatory at Western Nevada College as one of the nine best destinations for astronomy and stargazing in the west. It was listed in AAA's November and December 2022 magazine issues: https://mwg.aaa.com/via/places-visit/stargazing-astronomy-spots. "It's great to see our little observatory being recognized alongside other great stargazing...
CARSON CITY, NV
Latest Honor Flight Lands at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport

As The Honor Flight landed today at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport, the veterans deboarding the plane were greeted by friends and family eagerly awaiting their arrival. The greeting was full of joy, happy to reunite with loved ones. Almost all of the veterans on the honor flight today spent 20 years or more in the military.
RENO, NV
South Lake Tahoe's Christmas Fire Engine to Cruise the Town

(December 5, 2022) South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue’s Christmas fire engine will once again be cruising through the city streets spreading joy to all. The fire engine will be out nightly starting at 5 p.m. from Saturday, Dec. 10- Saturday, Dec. 24. You can see it with its decorative...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Carson City 911 Calls to be Down Through Tuesday, Sheriff Says

(December 5, 2022) Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong says Charter Spectrum customers will not have access to the emergency 911 system from their home phones in the county from 11 p.m. Monday night to 8 a.m. Tuesday. Sheriff Furlong tells us this is due to a maintenance procedure being conducted...
CARSON CITY, NV
Lake Tahoe Cave Rock Sunset Hike

Many of us drive through the Cave Rock tunnel to get to South Lake Tahoe and did you know you can hike to the top of it! You don't come up the steep side, but a nice 1 mile path will take you to the top where you do have some rock scrambling to the top. Once there, you get the amazing views you see here. Thanks for watching Adventures with Jeff along with Michelle! https://www.alltrails.com/trail/us/nevada/cave-rock-trail.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame Referee, Reno Judge Mills Lane Dies at 85

Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame referee and District Court Judge Mills B. Lane has died. He was 85. An announcement was made on the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame's Twitter page. "The Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame mourns the passing of great referee Mills Lane. A longtime resident of Reno, Mills was a district attorney and later District Court Judge in Washoe County. The courthouse in Reno now bears his name..."
RENO, NV
UNR to celebrate August and December graduates with Commencement ceremonies Saturday

The University of Nevada, Reno will hold Winter Commencement ceremonies on Saturday, Dec. 10, in the Lawlor Events Center to celebrate August and December 2022 graduates. The University’s two in-person Commencement ceremonies will be held at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. and will confer 1,987 degrees and certificates, including 1,326 bachelor’s degrees and 661 advanced degrees (master’s and doctoral degrees).
RENO, NV
Lyon County Sheriff’s Office K9 Ares to get donation of body armor

Lyon County Sheriff’s Office K9 Ares will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Ares vest is sponsored by a fundraiser hosted by Alaska K9 Center and will be embroidered with the sentiment “Gifted by Alaska K9 Center”.
LYON COUNTY, NV

