10-year-old boy who beat cancer traveled across the country to learn how Wisconsin cheese is made.
ST. CLOUD - Maxx Ball, a 10-year-old from Winston-Salem, North Carolina, who beat cancer, recently got a behind-the-scenes look at Sargento Foods Inc.’s cheese-making process. In partnership with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Ball and his family traveled to Wisconsin before Thanksgiving, meeting Gov. Tony Evers and visiting the Center for Dairy Research, House on the Rock, Lambeau Field, Road America and Sargento’s Baker Cheese Plant. ...
‘Variety Salute to Service’ Honors Veterans Who Found Passion in Other Vocations Post-Service
“Variety Salute to Service” saw its third consecutive year of airing on the History channel Nov. 11, Veterans Day, featuring stories from veterans on their transition into new and meaningful careers post-service. The program was hosted by comedian Seth Meyers — host of “Late Night With Seth Meyers” — and offered vignettes of select veterans who “continue to answer the call of duty after their call of service is done,” Meyers said. “My transition from the military was not perfect,” said Steve Jimenez, a retired Marine captain highlighted in the program. “I was dying inside. I became extremely depressed, and I isolated...
Pin-ups for Vets is a nonprofit empowering female veterans and supporting troops by channeling classic looks
“The calendar images are starting a conversation about women in the military. People see the images and want to know the stories behind the ladies. They ask, 'Who is she?' 'Where did she serve?' 'What did she do in the military?' The stories of our lady veterans need to be told. The ladies tell me that people often assume that they are not veterans because of their gender... These ladies are changing the narrative of what it means to be a veteran. They are breaking the stereotype,” stated the founder of Pin-Ups for Vets, Gina Elise, per Shoutout Socal.
