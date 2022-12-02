Read full article on original website
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-05 06:12:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-05 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Del Norte Vicinity, Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Southern San Luis Valley DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...The San Luis Valley. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A light glaze of ice and slick conditions are possible, especially on bridges, elevated surfaces, and lesser used side roads.
Avalanche Watch issued for West Elk and Sawatch Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-05 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-06 09:45:00 MST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: West Elk and Sawatch Mountains THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE COLORADO AVALANCHE INFORMATION CENTER. AVALANCHE WATCH IN EFFECT * WHAT...Heavy snow and strong winds will overload a weak snowpack. Very dangerous avalanche conditions on Tuesday. * WHERE...West Elk Mountains including the Anthracite Range, Ragged Range, and Ruby Range * WHEN...Very dangerous avalanche conditions and HIGH (Level 4 of 5) avalanche danger from 12 AM Tuesday to 8 AM Wednesday * IMPACTS... Avalanches will run naturally and large and dangerous avalanches will be very easy to trigger. * PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...Travel in backcountry avalanche terrain is not recommended on Tuesday. The latest avalanche conditions and more detailed information can be obtained at colorado.gov/avalanche
