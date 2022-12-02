Read full article on original website
Real ID Deadline Extended Again, AA Brings Back Free 24 Hour Hold Option, Airline Permanently Shuts Off Customer Service Phone Number- Travel News!
Gothamist reports NYC kills ‘Internet Master Plan’ For Universal, Public Web Access. AFAR writes that The Real ID Deadline Has Been Extended Yet Again. T+L: American Airlines Brings Back Its Free 24-hour Hold Option When Booking. Smarter Travel: This Airline Just Permanently Disconnected Its Customer Service Phone Number.
Porter Airlines prepares to shake up its passenger experiance
Porter Airlines is preparing to update its passenger experience as it gets ready to take its new aircraft. Porter E2-195 climbing out over Toronto – Rendering, Embraer. The airline currently operates the De Havilland Dash 8-400, with it due to open up new markets when it commences flying the Embraer E195-E2. This addition will add a 132-seater aircraft to the fleet, with the airline holding orders for 50 of the type.
Earn Double Marriott Bonvoy Points With Homes & Villas Through March 2023
You can earn double Marriott Bonvoy points with every stay of a minimum of two consecutive nights at greater than 70,000 participating Homes & Villas by Marriott International properties at greater than 700 locations worldwide through Friday, March 31, 2023 — you must check out on that date — which means that you will earn ten points per dollar which is spent on the base rate and qualifying charges incurred instead of the typical five points per dollar…
New Amex Offer: Get $20 Back on Allbirds Shoes – Great Travel Shoes! [with purchase of $75 or more]
Save this American Express offer to save on Allbirds shoes, a favorite amongst travelers! Plus, combine with sales and cash back!. I am a huge fan of the Allbirds shoes! The earlier wool ones didn’t work that well for me but the tree runners are awesome and they are my everyday shoe. I have put over 1,000 miles on them with walking over the past few months. Here is a great Amex Offer to help you save money on them!
Emirate to scale London Gatwick flights to treble A380 flights a day
Gatwick Airport is gaining a significant boost in connectivity, as Emirates operates an Airbus A380 three times daily. The third daily A380 flight comes as the world heads into the festive season rush period, where people are seeking to be with their loved ones. The additional frequency will offer enhanced...
Southwest To Have Faster Wi-Fi On All Planes By Mid-2023
If there’s one “first world problem” that’s annoying on flights, it’s when there’s no internet. The second most annoying? Spotty internet that goes in and out. And the third most annoying is, of course, slow internet. One airline is trying to fix that latter one on their flights.
Review: Hyatt Regency John Wayne Airport – Newport Beach
I spent the night at the Hyatt Regency John Wayne Airport with my family in Newport Beach, California ahead of the most recent Frequent Flyer University and we enjoyed a very nice stay. In This Post:. Hyatt Regency John Wayne Airport Review (Newport Beach, CA) Hyatt Regency John Wayne Airport...
Review: Hyatt Regency Westlake
We found ourselves unexpectedly at the Hyatt Regency Westlake in Westlake Village, California for a night and quite enjoyed the time together. After our tire blew out enroute to Santa Barbara, we canceled our reservation at the Mar Monte and booked a night at Hyatt Regency Westlake, which was the closely Hyatt hotel to the service center that repaired my car.
Real ID deadline for air travelers extended by 2 years
Air travelers will now have two more years to upgrade their licenses and other forms of identification to be Real ID-compliant. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Monday the new deadline will be May 7, 2025, allowing Americans more time following delays caused by the COVID pandemic. The old cutoff was slated for May 3, 2023. Americans wishing to trade their license or ID in for a compliant Real ID, which has a star symbol at the top of the card, must undergo a more stringent ID check during application. According to DHS, security features on Real IDs are designed to...
