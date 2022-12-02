ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

News4Jax.com

Kentucky's Dem governor files for red-state reelection bid

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Fresh off an event trumpeting Kentucky's largest-ever economic development project, Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear filed for reelection Monday, touting his work to increase jobs, expand health care and support teachers during a term marred by a pandemic and deadly storms. Beshear defended his efforts to combat...
KENTUCKY STATE
News4Jax.com

Minnesota town drops Texas-style anti-abortion lawsuit plan

MINNEAPOLIS – A Minnesota town has backed away from a proposal to let people sue abortion providers, including organizations that provide abortion drugs by mail, after the state’s attorney general warned that the plan was unconstitutional. The retiring state lawmaker behind the proposal said Monday that he’s not...
PRINSBURG, MN
News4Jax.com

‘Substantial fiber cut, network issues’ to blame for Xfinity by Comcast widespread internet outage

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Xfinity by Comcast users reported outages Wednesday morning across multiple states, including Florida. According to DownDetetcor, issues began pouring in around 10 a.m. It was around that time the internet also went down at the News4JAX station where employees were left waiting patiently for IT to resolve the issue (huge shout out to our IT department for a swift recovery).
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

The flu, COVID-19 and RSV: Why health experts are concerned about this ‘tripledemic’

Hospitals are filling up with people battling both flu and COVID as well as with pediatric patients suffering from Respiratory Syncytial Virus, better known as RSV. ERs are strained nationwide in what health experts have dubbed a “tripledemic.” With more people becoming ill, there’s less staff available to help with other emergencies like heart attacks or strokes.
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

St. Johns County holds ribbon-cutting for affordable housing complex

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – St. Johns County on Wednesday held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a newly completed affordable housing complex. The San Marcos Heights housing complex is designed to help people with lower household incomes. The complex has 132 units with one to three bedrooms, and the average rent is between $800 and $1,200.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL

