News4Jax.com

COVID-19 cases spike across Florida after Thanksgiving holiday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some Northeast Florida counties have seen a spike in COVID-19 cases following the Thanksgiving holiday, according to the Florida Department of Health. Across Florida, FDOH reported 18,761 new cases this week, which is unlikely to include people who test themselves at home. St. Johns and Nassau...
No home for the holidays for several families after apartment fire on Southside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Multiple people are without a home just before the holidays after a fire destroyed four apartment units at Park Place Complex off Parental Home Road on Jacksonville’s Southside. Erik James lived in his apartment unit for seven years and now it’s uninhabitable -- just weeks...
Florida lawmakers representing Jacksonville share thoughts on ‘resign to run’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High rents, skyrocketing insurance premiums and inflation are hot topics with the Florida Legislature. The Duval delegation, which is made up of the state lawmakers representing Jacksonville, met Friday to learn what residents think should be the priorities for the state Legislature next year. The meeting...
Jacksonville Job Fair: Over 40 companies hiring 1,500 jobs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Need a fresh start? Now’s your chance!. Job News USA is hosting a hiring event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Jacksonville Riverfront located at 1201 Riverplace Blvd. More than 40 companies will be looking...
Motorcyclist dies after hitting 2 deer in Flagler County, troopers say

PALM COAST, Fla. – A motorcyclist from Palm Coast is dead after hitting two deer that crossed into his path early Sunday morning in Flagler County, troopers said. The Florida Highway Patrol said the 50-year-old man was riding east on Firethorn Lane near Fircrest Lane when two deer walked into his path. The area is mostly residential, but there is a small patch of trees right at the intersection.
JFRD: Arson suspected after fire destroys home on Jacksonville’s Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Fire and Rescue crews were on the scene of a house fire at George Wood Lane on Jacksonville’s Westside Monday morning. Crews were seen putting out hotspots. JFRD spokesman Captain Eric Prosswimmer said the fire was arson. Prosswimmer said the Red Cross has been...
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into ditch in Starke: FHP

STARKE, Fla – The Florida Highway Patrol says a 64-year-old man from Archer was killed while riding a motorcycle Saturday night in Starke. According to FHP, he was riding southbound on U.S. 301 at the intersection of State Road 223. That intersection is a T-intersection. The motorcyclist didn’t stop and traveled onto the grass shoulder and into a ditch, where the motorcycle flipped on its side.
Motorcyclist dies after crashing on I-295 ramp near Butler Boulevard, FHP says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 67-year-old motorcyclist was killed Sunday afternoon after a crash on Interstate 295, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The Fleming Island man was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle south on the I-295 entrance ramp from Butler Boulevard just before 3:30 p.m., FHP said. Troopers said...
Gator Bowl gets its matchup: Notre Dame and South Carolina headed to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The TaxSlayer Gator Bowl has its matchup and it’s a great one. The annual game in Jacksonville will pit South Carolina against Notre Dame in the game on Dec. 30 at TIAA Bank Field. Bowl bids had trickled out across the afternoon Sunday but the SEC’s final call came just after 4 p.m.
Back-to-back wrong-way crashes leave one dead in Putnam County: FHP

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – One driver is dead and two others are in critical condition after a three-vehicle crash involving two separate wrong-way collisions in Putnam County Saturday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Around 1:30 p.m., a 56-year-old man driving an SUV south on US 17 crossed...
Group makes final push to draw voters to polls ahead of Georgia runoff Tuesday

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – Representatives with the “New Georgia Project Action Fund” plan to do some door knocking in Brunswick on Saturday afternoon – a final push to encourage voters to head to the polls Tuesday in Georgia’s runoff election for the U.S. Senate seat still up for grabs.
JSO: Industrial worker shot, killed at Tallyrand business

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found shot to death at a local business on Wigmore Street in the Tallyrand neighborhood on Sunday, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. According to police, around 6:30 p.m., a person came to check on the work that the man was hired to do when he was found dead from at least one gunshot wound.
Let us know your Christmas morning breakfast traditions!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Morning Show is testing out one of the most iconic Christmas breakfasts — spaghetti with maple syrup. That’s right, we are taste-testing Buddy The Elf Pasta on Tuesday morning. It’s a smorgasbord of spaghetti noodles, maple and chocolate syrup topped with M&M’S, Pop-Tarts and other sugary products.
Man fatally shot in Hogan’s Creek apartment, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon inside an apartment on Dr. Roy Baker Street in the Hogan’s Creek area not far from UF Health Hospital, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Police were dispatched after a 911 caller reported gunshots, JSO Sgt....
Seniors celebrate at annual Holiday Festival in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Seniors dressed in their finest holiday flare gathered Saturday afternoon at the Prime Osborn Convention Center for the city’s annual Holiday Festival. The fun, festive event offered an opportunity for Jacksonville residents ages 60 years and older to share the spirit of the season while...
Pedestrian struck, killed after being hit by pickup truck on I-95: FHP

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A pedestrian was killed Sunday evening after being hit by a car on Interstate 95, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said just after 6:00 p.m. a pedestrian was walking across I-95 at Old St. Augustine Road when a pickup truck traveling south on I-95. Another pickup truck was unoccupied on the shoulder.

