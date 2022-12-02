PALM COAST, Fla. – A motorcyclist from Palm Coast is dead after hitting two deer that crossed into his path early Sunday morning in Flagler County, troopers said. The Florida Highway Patrol said the 50-year-old man was riding east on Firethorn Lane near Fircrest Lane when two deer walked into his path. The area is mostly residential, but there is a small patch of trees right at the intersection.

22 HOURS AGO