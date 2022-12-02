Read full article on original website
Jacksonville Job Fair: Over 40 companies hiring 1,500 jobs
Job News USA is hosting a hiring event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Jacksonville Riverfront located at 1201 Riverplace Blvd. More than 40 companies will be looking to fill more than 1,500 jobs in a variety of industries including entry-level and seasoned professional opportunities, blue and white-collar positions, full and part-time opportunities, multiple shifts, seasonal work as well as various leadership positions.
