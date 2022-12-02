ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighten your holidays with the Newburgh Winterlights

By Jana Garrett
 2 days ago

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – A Tri-State holiday event lit up historic Newburgh Thursday night.

The Newburgh Winterlights is back to brighten your holidays for its third year. You can experience the wonder of thousands of lights along the rivertown trail from the Aurand Trailhead, across the red bridge, through the woods, and out onto the overlook.

Tip Tap donations matched for Christmas

Karen Stevens, Winterlights Coordinator, said, “Perfect time to come. I mean it’s wonderful out here.  $5 per person, $20 for a family of five, what a nice event to walk through and your money is going to such a good cause.”

Proceeds from the Winterlights benefit both the city of Newburgh and local nonprofits.

