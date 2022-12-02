Abilene, TX – Coleman County State Bank (CCSB) is proud to announce that it has opened a new loan production office (LPO) and deposit production office (DPO) in the heart of San Angelo, TX. In making the new announcement, CCSB’s President and CEO, Reave Scott, said, “We are very excited about this opportunity for Coleman County State Bank to serve the lending needs in San Angelo. Expanding our footprint further in West Texas with the opening of our new LPO/DPO further underscores our commitment to our customers and communities we serve.”

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO