PHOTO ALBUM #1 of 2 - Coleman 2022 Christmas Parade - December 3, 2022
The Coleman County Chamber of Commerce sponsored the Christmas parade again this year, and it was one of the best! Thank you to all who worked so hard to create your floats and decorated vehicles, and to the CHS Band for joining in the fun! A special thank you to the Chamber for all their work to make it great! (Photo album #1 of 2)
"Sip and Stroll" Winners Announced
The Coleman County Chamber of Commerce, Agriculture and Tourist Bureau has announced the "Sip and Stroll" winners from Saturday's Christmas fun day. The four winners are:
CHS Student Council Holding Food Drive for Senior Center
The CHS Student Council is collecting items to be delivered to the Coleman County Center for Senior Citizens. If you would like to donate, please take to the high school by December 15th. The deadline at the Center is December 19th. The Senior Center has 107 Meals-on-Wheels clients and the Center would like to send these out before Christmas. The items the Center has requested are listed below:
Chamber Held Ribbon Cutting for Knox Law Office
The Coleman County Chamber of Commerce, Agriculture and Tourist Bureau held a ribbon cutting last weekend for Sara LeMoine Knox, Attorney at Law. Becky Slayton and the Chamber welcomed LeMoine to the organization and to their newly renovated office at 116 South Concho. Knox welcomes everyone to go by and say hello! https://saralemoineknoxlaw.com/
Donald Matthew Marrs, 88
Donald Matthew Marrs, 88, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, December 3, 2022. He was born on June 17, 1934, in Coleman, Texas, to Merlin Lee and Alma Mayo Marrs. He was the fifth of eleven children. Don graduated from Coleman High School in 1952. After high school, he worked...
‘I can no longer be part of a denomination that will not uphold… the doctrine’: Several Abilene churches vote to disaffiliate amid United, Global Methodist split
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Churches of the Methodist denomination have been faced with a vote in recent months, to remain with the United Methodists, or disaffiliate and join the newly established Global Methodists. This split has already affected congregations in all parts of the world, including our Abilene Methodist churches. “St. Paul held it’s vote […]
Coleman County State Bank Opens Loan Production Office in San Angelo
Abilene, TX – Coleman County State Bank (CCSB) is proud to announce that it has opened a new loan production office (LPO) and deposit production office (DPO) in the heart of San Angelo, TX. In making the new announcement, CCSB’s President and CEO, Reave Scott, said, “We are very excited about this opportunity for Coleman County State Bank to serve the lending needs in San Angelo. Expanding our footprint further in West Texas with the opening of our new LPO/DPO further underscores our commitment to our customers and communities we serve.”
EDC Boards to Meet Thursday with Short Agenda
The Board of Directors of the Type A Coleman Economic Development Corporation ("CEDC") and the Type B Coleman Community Coalition ("CCC") will meet in joint session on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall, 200 West Liveoak, Coleman, Texas. You may (the technology...
CCJLA Makes Announcement for Livestock Show Setup
💥SAVE THE DATE💥 ... COLEMAN COUNTY JUNIOR LIVESTOCK ASSOCIATION would like to announce that all Exhibitors and Parents are encouraged to attend and assist with the setup for our Coleman County Jr. Livestock Show:. PLACE: GOREE EXPO CENTER. DATE: SUNDAY DECEMBER 11,2022. TIME: 2:00 PM. CCJLA will provide...
Two Killed in Coleman County Crash
A man from Sweetwater and a man from Rising Star were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Coleman County early Tuesday, December 6, 2022. The wreck was at 4:14 am 1.1 miles east of Talpa on U.S. Highway 67. According to the report from the Texas Department of Public Safety, the wreck involved a 2020 International truck-tractor towing a 2020 Hyundai semi-trailer and a 2013 GMC Sierra pickup truck. The truck and trailer, driven by Alexander Leroy Hill, 31 of Copperas Cove, Texas, was traveling toward the East on Highway 67. He was uninjured.
Martha “Dawn” Lawhon, 30
Martha “Dawn” Lawhon, born on May 12, 1992 to parents Alan and Nelda Hannon, passed away on December 1, 2022 in Abilene, Texas at the age of 30. Dawn loved music, reading, fishing and hanging out at the lake. She also enjoyed watching her daughter play sports, attending Hords Creek Cowboy Church, and volunteering at Coleman Senior Center. She was affectionately known as “DawnDawn”, as Angel by her mother, and lovingly known as Mommy by her daughter.
Major Crash Closes Highway 67 Just East of Talpa - Reopens to Traffic at 9:00 am
NEW UPDATE: As of 9:00 am, Highway 67 has reopened to traffic. UPDATE: As of 7:45 am, Highway 67, between Coleman and Ballinger, is still closed. According to Coleman County Sheriff Les Cogdill, anyone traveling on Highway 67 between Coleman and Ballinger will be detoured on FM 2132 and FM 2805 to State Highway 153, which is north around the traffic accident scene.
Bluekatts Fall in Dublin Tournament - Playing Brownwood Tuesday Night
The CHS gym will be busy tonight, Tuesday Dec. 6th, with boys and girls high school teams playing at home! Girls will be playing Brownwood and the boys will be playing Mason. Games begin with JV Girls at 4:00 in the main gym; the JV White boys' team will be in the old HS gym. The Varsity Bluekatts are scheduled to begin at 6:30pm, following the JV boys. Varsity boys will follow the Bluekatts. Wear your Blue and White and come cheer for the CHS teams!
Joyce Marie Schumann
With profound sadness we announce the passing of Joyce Marie Schumann—loving and devoted mother, Grannie, GG and friend to all whose lives she touched—on December 5, 2022 at Holiday Hill Nursing Home. She left us surrounded by family. Joyce was born Joyce Marie Gesch in Miles, Texas on...
Bluecats Best Punchers at Home - Ballinger Bracket Attached
The Coleman Bluecat Basketball Team snuck out of the competition gym Tuesday night with a 53-47 victory over the visiting Mason Punchers. After a hard-fought 1st Quarter the Bluecats were up 11-8 thanks to great ball movement and solid defense. Much of the same led to a 13-8 split in the 2nd, giving Coleman a 24-16 lead at Halftime.
Two Drug Arrests Made Monday Morning in Coleman
On Monday morning, December 5, 2022, the Coleman Police Department executed a search warrant at the residence located at 202 5th Avenue, in Coleman, Texas. The Coleman Police Department was assisted by Coleman Animal Control, Santa Anna Police Department, and Special Agents with the Abilene Texas Department of Public Safety.
Brownwood Hangs on for Narrow Victory Over Bluekatts
COLEMAN - The 2-A Coleman Bluekatts had a pretty good showing against a 4-A team on Tuesday night in the CHS gym. Even though Coleman lost 29-31, the better play all around was appreciated by Coach Taylor Neal. The Bluekatts had the lead at the end of the 1st quarter...
