Author of local history book to meet public at Boji Stone in Chillicothe
Community members can meet the author of a local history book next week at the Boji Stone in Chillicothe. Kirsten Mouton will be at the business on December 8th from 5 to 7 p.m. The book, “Theatres of Chillicothe, Tingles, Keen Zip, Brisk Sparkles, and Romance!,” discusses the earliest known...
Ardrith Lynn Barnett
Ardrith Lynn Barnett, age 76, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Ardrith was born the daughter of Ernest and Oakland (Allnutt) Douglas on October 28, 1946, in Sampsel, Missouri. She was a graduate of Chillicothe High School. Ardrith worked for the Chillicothe Correctional Center for many years. She then worked for the United States Postal Service.
Kay Barbara (North) Jones
Kay Barbara (North) Jones, age 85, a resident of Golden Age Nursing Home, Braymer, Missouri, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022, at Golden Age Nursing Home, Braymer, Missouri. Kay was born the daughter of Donald and Lottie (Wightman) North on November 28, 1937, in Caldwell County, Missouri. She was...
Carrollton Town Council
The Carrollton Town Council will meet at 6:00 this evening at Carrollton City Hall. The agenda has only two items of new business. Jim Bowen will address the council about a Dump Site. There will be a discussion about purchasing security cameras. Chief Turk will address the council about overtime...
Chillicothe Fire Department responds to grass fire
Chillicothe firefighters were briefly on the scene of a small grass and brush fire early Saturday afternoon in which several raised garden beds, gardening decorations, and equipment were damaged. The location was at a property owned by Brent Skinner at 960-5529 Livingston County Road 529. The blaze was mostly controlled...
CHS Boys Basketball Grabs First Win, Handles Savannah 58-40
The Chillicothe High School Boys Basketball team took down Savannah 58-40 in the 7th Place game of the 94th Annual Savannah Invitational on Saturday morning. The Hornets captured their first win of the season with three different players scoring in double figures. Freshman forward Jaishon White tallied his career high...
Chillicothe Police Report For the Weekend
The Chillicothe Police Department report for the weekend showed 112 calls for service. 9:30 AM, Officers responded to the 100 Block of JFK in regards to a two-vehicle non-injury crash. Both cars were able to leave the scene. 6:38 PM Officers responded to the intersection of 190 HWY and Washington...
MARSHALL FIRE DEPARTMENT CALLED OUT TO FIRE AT CORNER OF MORGAN AND MIAMI IN MARSHALL
The Marshall Fire Department was called out to the corner of Morgan and Miami in Marshall at 7:48 on Saturday, December 2, 2022 for a structure fire. As of 8:30 a.m., firefighters were still on the scene. KMMO will update information on this story as information becomes available.
MoDOT Roadwork For Week Of December 5th
The Missouri Department of Transportation roadwork continues as weather permits. This includes pothole patching throughout Northwest Missouri. Scheduled work for the week of December 5th for the local counties includes:. Carroll County. US 24/65 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the bridge over Route 10, Outer Road US 24 and Norfolk...
Juvenile Injured In Crash
A 17-year-old Gallatin boy had minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning. State Troopers investigated the crash that happened at about 8:45 am on Winchester Road, Southeast of Cameron in Caldwell County. According to the report, the boy was northbound and began to slide on the gravel road and failed to maintain control of the vehicle. The vehicle ran off the left side of the road and overturned, coming to rest on the top. The boy was wearing a safety belt and was taken to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton for treatment.
Filing For Municipal Elections Open Tuesday
Filing for the April Municipal Election opens December 6th. School Districts and Cities will file at their respective offices. Livingston County Election Authority Sherry Parks says filing for the Livingston County Health Center, the Fire Protection District 1, and the Ambulance District – 1st and 2nd ward will file at the Livingston County Clerk’s office.
Chillicothe Police Department advising public to be aware of individual going door to door, claiming to be with ADT Security
The Chillicothe Police Department is advising the public to be aware of a man claiming to be with ADT Security but wearing a Brinks badge who was at a Chillicothe residence on the afternoon of December 2nd. The man reportedly knew the resident had ADT and claimed to have upgrades....
Elderly Saline County man seriously injured in Lafayette County collision
Three people are seriously injured, including a Saline County man, involved in a collision in western Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kenneth Osborn, 82, of Marshall, was driving through Lafayette County on Friday when he pulled into the path of an oncoming SUV, causing the SUV to strike Osborn’s car on the driver’s side.
Unsuccessful northwest Missouri state rep. candidate dies after fall
A Democrat who ran unsuccessfully for state representative in northwest Missouri has died. The family of Lois Pontius announced that she died Wednesday of a head injury suffered in a fall. Pontius, who was from Ridgeway, lost the Missouri Second State Representative District race to Republican Mazzie Boyd of Hamilton...
Minnesota man charged with manslaughter in Livingston County sentenced on Thursday
A Minnesota man who pleaded guilty in Livingston County in September to second-degree involuntary manslaughter was sentenced on December 1st. Thirty-seven-year-old Isse Mohamed Hassan of Saint Paul, Minnesota was sentenced to the Department of Corrections for four years. The sentence was to run consecutively to all other sentences. Execution of the sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for five years.
Six occupants hurt in rollover crash
CLAY COUNTY, MO - Six occupants of a vehicle were injured and hospitalized due to a rollover accident just before noon Saturday. Highway Patrol says Emily Kephart, 18, was the driver of a Ram 1500 that lost control on I-35 south of 128 Road and overturned into an embankment. Kephart,...
18-year-old, multiple minors injured in crash on Interstate 35
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, five minors and an 18-year-old woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. Around 11:55 a.m. the 18-year-old driver lost control of her 2007 Ram 1500 for an unknown reason while driving on northbound I-35 just south of 128th Street. The truck ran off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned before striking the embankment a second time and coming to rest on its top.
MARSHALL MAN AND TWO ODESSA RESIDENTS SERIOUSLY INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
A Marshall man and two Odessa residents were seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident in Lafayette County on Friday, December 2, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 82-year-old Kenneth Osborn of Marshall, entered the path of a vehicle driven by 71-year-old Jason Kniffen of Odessa, striking the driver’s side of the vehicle.
Excelsior Springs kidnapping suspect defends character in letter to judge
Excelsior Springs kidnapping and assault suspect Timothy Haslett wrote to a judge to defend his character in an unrelated child custody case.
Man found not guilty in 2019 murder at a Clay County house
A Clay County jury returned not guilty verdicts Thursday on first degree murder and armed criminal action charges against Colton Stock in a May 2019 shooting death.
