Room and board will increase at all Nebraska universities due to inflation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Inflation is making on-campus housing more expensive at Nebraska universities. The University of Nebraska Board of Regents unanimously approved a three-year plan that will increase room and board at all of the campuses starting next fall. The proposal includes a 3% increase at the University...
Omaha kids tackle entrepreneurship as industry opportunity rebounds post-pandemic
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Porter Hinrichs is 12 years old. He started making dog treats for his own dog when he was seven. Now you can find them at Heartland Paws, a pet store in Omaha. “I think entrepreneurship is really cool. I would love to do this for the...
Nebraska Board of Regents revises speaker policy
Top 3 at 3: Local 6 News headlines on Dec. 2, 2022. Officer-involved shooting in western Nebraska. Jim Pillen exits the Board of Regents. The south beltway project ahead of schedule. Updated: 18 hours ago. There was no information available Thursday night about what caused the fire. Updated: 18 hours...
Millard Public Schools officials, students say controversy over LGBTQ+ items a ‘big misunderstanding’
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska lawmaker is getting entangled in a controversy involving Millard Public Schools. State Sen. Megan Hunt posted on social media that she heard allegations that teachers at Millard North weren’t allowed to display things like pride flags and “safe space” stickers. Millard...
UNMC offers $5 million in scholarships to fight nursing shortage
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Across the country, healthcare facilities are seeing a shortage of nurses. The University of Nebraska Medical Center is trying to combat the shortage by offering $5 million in scholarship money for nursing students throughout Nebraska. The funds come from the American Rescue Plan Act and...
'It very much felt targeted': Removal of LGBTQ+ flag at Millard North High School
OMAHA, Neb. — An LGBTQ+ symbol removed from Millard North High School has drawn scrutiny from students, families and even a state senator. Millard Public Schools is responding to social media posts, including one from State Sen. Megan Hunt. She says she contacted Millard Public School officials about not allowing symbols associated with the Human Rights Campaign.
New Kearney business awarded $105,000 state prototype grant
A new Kearney enterprise has received state funding to help develop its technology. Kearney-based Snappy Workflow has been awarded a $105,000 prototype grant from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development. The technology developer creates special software and car-mounted hardware used to patrol and inspect power lines and help prevent outages...
Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen retains Director of Natural Resources
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Governor-Elect Jim Pillen has retained another cabinet position with plans to move forward on a canal project. According to the Office of the Governor-Elect, Pillen has decided to retain the state’s Director of the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources, Tom Riley. Riley has been the...
Governor-elect Pillen announces School Finance Reform Committee members
LINCOLN, Neb. — Governor-elect Jim Pillen has announced the initial members of a new School Finance Reform Committee. The committee members include superintendents, state senators and farm groups:. Governor-elect Jim Pillen, Chairman. Members of Governor-elect Pillen's Policy Team. State Senator Rita Sanders. State Senator Tom Briese. Members of STANCE...
State investigating what could be Nebraska’s largest bank fraud
State and local officials are investigating what might be Nebraska’s largest case of bank fraud related to loans obtained by a recently deceased Lincoln developer.
Advocates on both sides of abortion issue eye new Nebraska legislature
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska lawmakers are back in session in just over a month with a new governor and a number of new senators. While it’s unclear what will be priorities for the new Unicameral, legislative observers are expecting the conservative majority to, once again, attempt to put limitations on abortion.
Hail study could save Omaha residents money, scientists seek funding
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Scientists are working to save you money by better understanding hail. It’s part of a proposed field study called ICECHIP, which would use state-of-the-art technology to better understand hail. “You don’t realize, until you actually watch a big hailstorm unfold, what it can do, whether...
Public ice skating rink opens at University of Nebraska Medical Center
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A seasonal ice skating rink has opened once again to the public at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. The rink is open from Dec. 3 through Feb. 5. It’s located at the north side of the Sorrell Center for Health Science and Education, between Emile Street and Dewey Avenue east of 42nd Street.
Jim McKee: The beginnings of Blair
Over two decades before the city of Blair, Washington County or even Nebraska Territory existed, in 1831 the steamboat Yellowstone, belonging to the American Fur Company, ascended the Missouri River, headed for Fort Pierre. South Dakota, passing the later city’s site. As travel to the American West increased, a...
Target of loan fraud investigation was building multimillion-dollar residential complex
LINCOLN – The target of a state banking investigation into alleged fraudulent loans was in the process of building a multimillion-dollar residential complex on the eastern edge of the Capital City. Aaron Marshbanks, who was found dead a month ago in a downtown Lincoln parking garage, obtained a $2.5 million loan to finance construction of […] The post Target of loan fraud investigation was building multimillion-dollar residential complex appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Nebraska hospitals say it's getting harder to get insurers to pay them
Julie Lattimer had had a pretty good experience with Bright Health for most of the time she had a health insurance policy with the company, so she was surprised when a routine $60 lab charge was denied back in August. The Lincoln woman said she was even more surprised by...
Colorado's AD Had Message About Nebraska Fans Today
Colorado stole some headlines this weekend by hiring Deion Sanders to be its new head football coach. Plucking Sanders from Jackson State could be a coup for the Buffaloes, who desperately need to inject life into the program. Sanders is already working the recruiting trail for his new team, and it's paying immediate dividends.
Nebraska Football: Three more players enter transfer portal
Jaeden Gould during a game for Bergen CatholicPhoto by(Brian Dohn/247Sports) There was more news for Nebraska football on Friday evening, as several players entered the transfer portal. Safety Jaeden Gould, kicker Chase Contreraz, and wide receiver Kamonte Grimes all entered the transfer portal, per Steve Marik of InsideNebraska.
Nebraska ranchers demonstrate entrepreneurial spirit and LGBTQ+ inclusion
Setting out and doing something different from what your family has always done can be daunting, especially in the ranching community. But that’s precisely what Levi Leonard-Gorsuch has done with his husband, Danny, and their entrepreneurial spirit is making an impact. Levi grew up as part of his family’s...
Nebraska railroad workers, families frustrated by lack of sick time in bill
Now, striking is illegal and rail workers will have to accept this contract for the next two years.
