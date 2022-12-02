ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

klkntv.com

Room and board will increase at all Nebraska universities due to inflation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Inflation is making on-campus housing more expensive at Nebraska universities. The University of Nebraska Board of Regents unanimously approved a three-year plan that will increase room and board at all of the campuses starting next fall. The proposal includes a 3% increase at the University...
WOWT

Nebraska Board of Regents revises speaker policy

Top 3 at 3: Local 6 News headlines on Dec. 2, 2022. Officer-involved shooting in western Nebraska. Jim Pillen exits the Board of Regents. The south beltway project ahead of schedule. Updated: 18 hours ago. There was no information available Thursday night about what caused the fire. Updated: 18 hours...
klkntv.com

UNMC offers $5 million in scholarships to fight nursing shortage

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Across the country, healthcare facilities are seeing a shortage of nurses. The University of Nebraska Medical Center is trying to combat the shortage by offering $5 million in scholarship money for nursing students throughout Nebraska. The funds come from the American Rescue Plan Act and...
KETV.com

'It very much felt targeted': Removal of LGBTQ+ flag at Millard North High School

OMAHA, Neb. — An LGBTQ+ symbol removed from Millard North High School has drawn scrutiny from students, families and even a state senator. Millard Public Schools is responding to social media posts, including one from State Sen. Megan Hunt. She says she contacted Millard Public School officials about not allowing symbols associated with the Human Rights Campaign.
Kearney Hub

New Kearney business awarded $105,000 state prototype grant

A new Kearney enterprise has received state funding to help develop its technology. Kearney-based Snappy Workflow has been awarded a $105,000 prototype grant from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development. The technology developer creates special software and car-mounted hardware used to patrol and inspect power lines and help prevent outages...
WOWT

Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen retains Director of Natural Resources

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Governor-Elect Jim Pillen has retained another cabinet position with plans to move forward on a canal project. According to the Office of the Governor-Elect, Pillen has decided to retain the state’s Director of the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources, Tom Riley. Riley has been the...
foxnebraska.com

Governor-elect Pillen announces School Finance Reform Committee members

LINCOLN, Neb. — Governor-elect Jim Pillen has announced the initial members of a new School Finance Reform Committee. The committee members include superintendents, state senators and farm groups:. Governor-elect Jim Pillen, Chairman. Members of Governor-elect Pillen's Policy Team. State Senator Rita Sanders. State Senator Tom Briese. Members of STANCE...
WOWT

Advocates on both sides of abortion issue eye new Nebraska legislature

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska lawmakers are back in session in just over a month with a new governor and a number of new senators. While it’s unclear what will be priorities for the new Unicameral, legislative observers are expecting the conservative majority to, once again, attempt to put limitations on abortion.
WOWT

Hail study could save Omaha residents money, scientists seek funding

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Scientists are working to save you money by better understanding hail. It’s part of a proposed field study called ICECHIP, which would use state-of-the-art technology to better understand hail. “You don’t realize, until you actually watch a big hailstorm unfold, what it can do, whether...
WOWT

Public ice skating rink opens at University of Nebraska Medical Center

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A seasonal ice skating rink has opened once again to the public at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. The rink is open from Dec. 3 through Feb. 5. It’s located at the north side of the Sorrell Center for Health Science and Education, between Emile Street and Dewey Avenue east of 42nd Street.
etxview.com

Jim McKee: The beginnings of Blair

Over two decades before the city of Blair, Washington County or even Nebraska Territory existed, in 1831 the steamboat Yellowstone, belonging to the American Fur Company, ascended the Missouri River, headed for Fort Pierre. South Dakota, passing the later city’s site. As travel to the American West increased, a...
Nebraska Examiner

Target of loan fraud investigation was building multimillion-dollar residential complex

LINCOLN – The target of a state banking investigation into alleged fraudulent loans was in the process of building a multimillion-dollar residential complex on the eastern edge of the Capital City. Aaron Marshbanks, who was found dead a month ago in a downtown Lincoln parking garage, obtained a $2.5 million loan to finance construction of […] The post Target of loan fraud investigation was building multimillion-dollar residential complex appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska hospitals say it's getting harder to get insurers to pay them

Julie Lattimer had had a pretty good experience with Bright Health for most of the time she had a health insurance policy with the company, so she was surprised when a routine $60 lab charge was denied back in August. The Lincoln woman said she was even more surprised by...
The Spun

Colorado's AD Had Message About Nebraska Fans Today

Colorado stole some headlines this weekend by hiring Deion Sanders to be its new head football coach. Plucking Sanders from Jackson State could be a coup for the Buffaloes, who desperately need to inject life into the program. Sanders is already working the recruiting trail for his new team, and it's paying immediate dividends.
The Great Cornholio

Nebraska Football: Three more players enter transfer portal

Jaeden Gould during a game for Bergen CatholicPhoto by(Brian Dohn/247Sports) There was more news for Nebraska football on Friday evening, as several players entered the transfer portal. Safety Jaeden Gould, kicker Chase Contreraz, and wide receiver Kamonte Grimes all entered the transfer portal, per Steve Marik of InsideNebraska.
agdaily.com

Nebraska ranchers demonstrate entrepreneurial spirit and LGBTQ+ inclusion

Setting out and doing something different from what your family has always done can be daunting, especially in the ranching community. But that’s precisely what Levi Leonard-Gorsuch has done with his husband, Danny, and their entrepreneurial spirit is making an impact. Levi grew up as part of his family’s...

