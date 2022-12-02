ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police arrest man suspected of discharging gun outside Texas bar

By Ryan Henry
 2 days ago

BROWNSVILLE, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Tips to the Brownsville Police Department’s Crime Stoppers program has led to an arrest following a fight outside a bar in which a man fired off multiple shots from a handgun on Thanksgiving.

Jesus Villafuerte was arrested and charged in connection to the investigation, the Brownsville Police Department announced Friday.

Two arrested after police pursuit, shooting incident in Hockley County

The brawl involved several men Nov. 24 and was captured on handheld video. In the video, shared on social media and received by police detectives, a man in a baseball cap and a red shirt fired off several rounds from a handgun in a parking lot in Brownsville.

Jesus Villafuerte (Courtesy of Brownsville PD)

“These subjects were captured on video fighting outside a local bar on Thursday,” the police department said. “One of the subjects displayed and fired a gun at the scene.”

Following the fight, detectives shared images from the video and asked the public for tips about the man’s identity and location. The arrest announced Friday was attributed to Crime Stoppers tips.

Nearly $10K in value stolen in Lubbock CBD store burglary, owner asking for public’s help

“We wish to thank Brownsville Crime Stoppers for the information provided,” the Brownsville Police Department posted on social media.

Villafuerte was charged with deadly conduct, a third-degree felony; discharge of firearm in certain municipalities, a class A misdemeanor; and driving while license invalid, a class B misdemeanor, according to police.

