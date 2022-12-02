World Cup: 9 places to watch USA take on the Netherlands

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’re planning to skip sleeping in on Saturday in order to watch World Cup 2022 coverage, you’re not alone.

If you’re feeling social -- not to mention hungry and thirsty first thing in the morning -- lots of Central Florida bars and restaurants are making it easy for you to watch USA take on the Netherlands.

Because the highly-anticipated match starts at 10 a.m., many establishments will open up early to accommodate your soccer spirit.

Here are 9 places (and a bonus!) in and around Orlando to watch Saturday’s highly-anticipated match:

Ace Cafe Orlando

The Ravenous Pig

The Pub Orlando

The Pub Orlando says it will open early on Dec. 3 for a World Cup watch party. Doors open for brunch at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

World of Beer Downtown Orlando

World of Beer, near Lake Eola Park, will host a special World Cup brunch with new food and drink offerings, beginning at 10 a.m. and running until 2 p.m. Click here to read more.

Murphy’s Pub Orlando

Murphy’s Pub on International Drive will host a watch party, starting at 10 a.m.

Pepe’s Cantina Winter Park

West End Trading Co., Sanford

Dunes Brewing, Port Orange

Tin Roof Orlando

Tin Roof Orlando at ICON Park will host a watch party, beginning at 10 a.m.

Bonus:

American Social Orlando

American Social Bar & Kitchen on West Sand Lake Road will host a watch party, starting at 9:30 a.m.

