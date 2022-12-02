World Cup: 9 places to watch USA take on the Netherlands
ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’re planning to skip sleeping in on Saturday in order to watch World Cup 2022 coverage, you’re not alone.
If you’re feeling social -- not to mention hungry and thirsty first thing in the morning -- lots of Central Florida bars and restaurants are making it easy for you to watch USA take on the Netherlands.
Because the highly-anticipated match starts at 10 a.m., many establishments will open up early to accommodate your soccer spirit.
Here are 9 places (and a bonus!) in and around Orlando to watch Saturday’s highly-anticipated match:
Ace Cafe Orlando
The Ravenous Pig
The Pub Orlando
The Pub Orlando says it will open early on Dec. 3 for a World Cup watch party. Doors open for brunch at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
World of Beer Downtown Orlando
World of Beer, near Lake Eola Park, will host a special World Cup brunch with new food and drink offerings, beginning at 10 a.m. and running until 2 p.m. Click here to read more.
Murphy’s Pub Orlando
Murphy’s Pub on International Drive will host a watch party, starting at 10 a.m.
Pepe’s Cantina Winter Park
West End Trading Co., Sanford
Dunes Brewing, Port Orange
Tin Roof Orlando
Tin Roof Orlando at ICON Park will host a watch party, beginning at 10 a.m.
Bonus:
American Social Orlando
American Social Bar & Kitchen on West Sand Lake Road will host a watch party, starting at 9:30 a.m.
© 2020 Cox Media Group
Comments / 1