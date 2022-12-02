ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

World Cup: 9 places to watch USA take on the Netherlands

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BP53P_0jVTn11b00

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’re planning to skip sleeping in on Saturday in order to watch World Cup 2022 coverage, you’re not alone.

If you’re feeling social -- not to mention hungry and thirsty first thing in the morning -- lots of Central Florida bars and restaurants are making it easy for you to watch USA take on the Netherlands.

Because the highly-anticipated match starts at 10 a.m., many establishments will open up early to accommodate your soccer spirit.

Here are 9 places (and a bonus!) in and around Orlando to watch Saturday’s highly-anticipated match:

Ace Cafe Orlando

The Ravenous Pig

The Pub Orlando

The Pub Orlando says it will open early on Dec. 3 for a World Cup watch party. Doors open for brunch at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UOHsc_0jVTn11b00

World of Beer Downtown Orlando

World of Beer, near Lake Eola Park, will host a special World Cup brunch with new food and drink offerings, beginning at 10 a.m. and running until 2 p.m. Click here to read more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cO7K5_0jVTn11b00

Murphy’s Pub Orlando

Murphy’s Pub on International Drive will host a watch party, starting at 10 a.m.

Pepe’s Cantina Winter Park

West End Trading Co., Sanford

Dunes Brewing, Port Orange

Tin Roof Orlando

Tin Roof Orlando at ICON Park will host a watch party, beginning at 10 a.m.

Bonus:

American Social Orlando

American Social Bar & Kitchen on West Sand Lake Road will host a watch party, starting at 9:30 a.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cv58i_0jVTn11b00

© 2020 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

New D1 Training opens in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. -- This weekend marked the grand opening of the new D1 Training in downtown Orlando. It is not your typical gym. At these places, every phase of your workout is coached. They do combine-type testing for high school prospects and it also gives college and professional athletes a place to hone their skills.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

New York teen drowns off Florida beach day before 18th birthday

LATHAM, N.Y. — A vacation to Florida turned into tragedy Saturday when a New York teen drowned while swimming in the Atlantic Ocean a day before her 18th birthday. Danielle Marceline, 17, of Lansingburgh, drowned while swimming off Cocoa Beach when she was caught in rough seas and pulled underwater by the ocean’s current, at about 1 p.m. EST, the Albany Times Union reported. One of the teen’s friends, Mary Doyle, was rescued by the lifeguards, according to a statement from the Lansingburgh Central School District, where Marceline previously attended.
COCOA BEACH, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Drivers hit Daytona for Rolex 24 test session

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- Teams that will enter cars in the Rolex 24 in January are testing those machines at Daytona International Speedway this week. The two-day open test session gives teams track time to run their cars at speed and resolve any issues that may occur while running a high-tech race car at almost 200 miles per hour.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Eatonville neighbors look to stop sale of last acres of Hungerford School property

EATONVILLE, Fla. — Neighbors and some town leaders in Eatonville want to stop the last 100 acres of a historical piece of land from being sold to developers. The Hungerford School was founded in 1889 as the first school for African Americans in Central Florida. It was given to Orange County Public Schools in the ‘50s and now people in the town are working with the Southern Poverty Law Center with hopes of getting it back so that the town and its people get the benefits.
EATONVILLE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

John Rhys Plumlee plans to return to UCF

ORLANDO, Fla. -- UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee announced on social media Monday that he is returning to the Knights for his final season of college football. Plumlee has one year of eligibility left and will lead UCF as they enter the Big 12 starting in July. JRP accounted for 25 total touchdowns this season.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Volusia County farm loses half its crop to hurricane flooding

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County farmer said back-to-back hurricanes brought floodwaters up to his chest in his field, causing him to lose nearly half of his crop. John Joshlin and his wife run Common Ground Farm, an organic farm off East Taylor Road in DeLand. While he said it has flooded before, he has never seen it flood to the extent that it did after hurricanes Ian and Nicole in the 15 years they’ve owned the property.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Bicyclist killed in Ocoee crash

OCOEE, Fla. — The Ocoee Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person dead Monday afternoon. Officers responded to the northbound State Road 429 off ramp to West Colonial drive just after 4 p.m. for a collision between a car and a bicycle. The bicyclist was taken...
OCOEE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘I knew something was not right’: Off-duty firefighter credited with saving child during parade

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A firefighter is being called a hero after he jumped into action and saved a child’s life during a Christmas parade in Florida. Dustin Bovill, who is a driver and engineer with Polk County Fire Rescue, was at the Havendale Christmas Parade on Friday morning, according to a news release from the county. While watching the parade with his family, Bovill said he noticed that a child on a float in the parade was having a medical emergency.
POLK COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
124K+
Followers
141K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy