ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFMY NEWS2

Comments / 4

Related
WFMY NEWS2

2 The Rescue: Meet Savannah

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Meet Savannah! She's a 3-year-old who has been waiting patiently for someone to adopt her. If you'd like to adopt her just know she likes to get her "zoomies" out by getting outdoors and running around, but once you bring her back in she'll be tired enough to be your snuggle companion.
WFMY NEWS2

Five ways to celebrate the holidays in Downtown Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As the holiday season begins here are some fun ways to make the year merry and bright. Start the season off right with a visit to see Santa. Cone Health's Santa will be at the Biltmore Hotel from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. on the following days:
WXII 12

Thousands lost to fire at Greensboro Family Dollar

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Family Dollar is facing around $16,000 worth of losses after a fire from Sunday morning. Greensboro's Fire Department told WXII it happened around 9:30 a.m. on East Cone Boulevard. No one was injured. While there was structural damage, most of the fire was on items...
FOX8 News

FOX8 News Team appears at Jamestown Christmas Parade

JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — The FOX8 News Team made an appearance at the Jamestown Christmas Parade on Sunday afternoon. The parade featured floats, bands, scout troops, antique cars, dance units, martial arts displays and many other fun activities for those in attendance. The parade has been held on Main Street since 1999.
WFMY NEWS2

2 The Rescue: Meet Jinks

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Meet Jinks! This fella loves pets and attention as well as scratches behind his ears. SPCA of the Triad says he's a good boy who just needs consistent structure and someone who can work with him on good manners. Jinks would make an excellent companion for...
WFMY NEWS2

Fire at Family Dollar in Greensboro sparks investigation

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating following a fire Sunday at the Family Dollar on East Cone Boulevard in Greensboro. According to a spokesperson with Greensboro Fire, a call came in around 9:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found the store full of smoke and all the store...
rhinotimes.com

Don’t Spike The Punch At City Of Greensboro’s Office Holiday Parties

In the movie Wayne’s World, Wayne and Garth encouraged each other to “Party on!” with virtually no restriction on what type of partying that should be. However, unlike in the movie, the City of Greensboro is giving out some pretty strict dictates on what can and cannot happen for city employees at holiday parties.
WFMY NEWS2

Millions of lights shine bright at Kersey Valley Christmas

ARCHDALE, N.C. — Kersey Valley is most well-known for their Halloween show, Spookywoods. But in December, scary becomes a bit more merry. This is the second year for Kersey Valley Christmas. As the weather cools and the leaves fall from the trees, people show up in droves to enjoy...
WFMY NEWS2

I-40 East reopens near Greensboro after crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: All lanes of I-40 East are now open. Lanes are closed on I-40 East after a car crash. According to an NCDOT alert, the left lanes of I-40 East are closed around Exit 219 near Greensboro. The story is developing. MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY...
FOX8 News

Go behind the scenes of a cougar physical at the NC Zoo

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — 11,000 animals live at the North Carolina Zoo. Every year the zoo staff must give each one a physical. For large and potentially dangerous animals, it takes careful preparation to keep the staff and animals safe.  In this week’s Zoo Filez, Shannon Smith takes us behind the scenes for a cougar […]
FOX8 News

Greensboro man wins $150,000 Powerball prize

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man has struck lottery gold. Charlie Williams is the lucky winner of a $150,000 prize thanks to a $3 Powerball ticket. Williams bought his winning ticket at the Kwik Trip on East Wendover Avenue in Greensboro. Willaims initially won $50,000 by matching the...
WFMY NEWS2

1 dead after fire on Cypress Park Road

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person is dead after a fire in Greensboro. The Greensboro Fire Department responded to a fire at Cypress Park Road around 9:37 a.m. Friday, and found one person had died, according to Deputy Chief Dwayne Church. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control...
alamancenews.com

NC A&T Band always a hit at Mebane Christmas Parade

They’re always high-stepping, loud, and proud, NC A&T’s Marching Blue and Gold is an annual hit leading off the Mebane Christmas Parade. Play video (below photos) to hear a portion of one of their parade performances. And see photos of parade watchers here: https://alamancenews.com/people-at-the-mebane-christmas-parade-friday-night-december-2-2022/. Please forgive the dark...
CBS 17

1 killed in NC townhome fire, officials say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after a town home fire in Greensboro, according to the Greensboro Fire Department. At 9:37 p.m. on Friday night, firefighters came to the 3200 block of Cypress Park Road after getting a report of a fire. When firefighters arrived they discovered a townhome with smoke and flames […]
WFMY NEWS2

Man dead after shooting on Donlora Drive in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: Xavier Wells, 22, has died from injuries sustained in the shooting. The shooting is being investigated as a homicide. A person went to the hospital after a shooting in Greensboro Saturday night, according to Greensboro Police. Officers responded to a call for shots fired at...
WFMY NEWS2

Two dead after shooting on Long Meadow Drive

WHITSETT, N.C. — Two people are dead after a shooting in Whitsett. Deputies responded to Long Meadow Drive Saturday around 8:15 p.m. to do a welfare check when they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, they both were later pronounced dead at the scene. There is no additional...
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
43K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy