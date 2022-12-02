Read full article on original website
Greensboro, come on down! The Price is Right Live is coming to Tanger Center
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro, come on down! You could be the next contestant on The Price is Right Live. The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts will play host to the interactive show on April 6, 2023. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, December 9 at 10...
2 The Rescue: Meet Savannah
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Meet Savannah! She's a 3-year-old who has been waiting patiently for someone to adopt her. If you'd like to adopt her just know she likes to get her "zoomies" out by getting outdoors and running around, but once you bring her back in she'll be tired enough to be your snuggle companion.
Five ways to celebrate the holidays in Downtown Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — As the holiday season begins here are some fun ways to make the year merry and bright. Start the season off right with a visit to see Santa. Cone Health's Santa will be at the Biltmore Hotel from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. on the following days:
Thousands lost to fire at Greensboro Family Dollar
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Family Dollar is facing around $16,000 worth of losses after a fire from Sunday morning. Greensboro's Fire Department told WXII it happened around 9:30 a.m. on East Cone Boulevard. No one was injured. While there was structural damage, most of the fire was on items...
FOX8 News Team appears at Jamestown Christmas Parade
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — The FOX8 News Team made an appearance at the Jamestown Christmas Parade on Sunday afternoon. The parade featured floats, bands, scout troops, antique cars, dance units, martial arts displays and many other fun activities for those in attendance. The parade has been held on Main Street since 1999.
2 The Rescue: Meet Jinks
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Meet Jinks! This fella loves pets and attention as well as scratches behind his ears. SPCA of the Triad says he's a good boy who just needs consistent structure and someone who can work with him on good manners. Jinks would make an excellent companion for...
Fire at Family Dollar in Greensboro sparks investigation
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating following a fire Sunday at the Family Dollar on East Cone Boulevard in Greensboro. According to a spokesperson with Greensboro Fire, a call came in around 9:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found the store full of smoke and all the store...
Holiday cheer | See 'merry and bright' sights from WFMY News 2 at Greensboro Holiday Parade
GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2 wants to celebrate the holidays with you. The WFMY News 2 crew will be at the Holiday Parade in downtown Greensboro handing out tidings of joy!
Don’t Spike The Punch At City Of Greensboro’s Office Holiday Parties
In the movie Wayne’s World, Wayne and Garth encouraged each other to “Party on!” with virtually no restriction on what type of partying that should be. However, unlike in the movie, the City of Greensboro is giving out some pretty strict dictates on what can and cannot happen for city employees at holiday parties.
Millions of lights shine bright at Kersey Valley Christmas
ARCHDALE, N.C. — Kersey Valley is most well-known for their Halloween show, Spookywoods. But in December, scary becomes a bit more merry. This is the second year for Kersey Valley Christmas. As the weather cools and the leaves fall from the trees, people show up in droves to enjoy...
I-40 East reopens near Greensboro after crash
GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: All lanes of I-40 East are now open. Lanes are closed on I-40 East after a car crash. According to an NCDOT alert, the left lanes of I-40 East are closed around Exit 219 near Greensboro. The story is developing. MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY...
Go behind the scenes of a cougar physical at the NC Zoo
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — 11,000 animals live at the North Carolina Zoo. Every year the zoo staff must give each one a physical. For large and potentially dangerous animals, it takes careful preparation to keep the staff and animals safe. In this week’s Zoo Filez, Shannon Smith takes us behind the scenes for a cougar […]
Northbound lanes of Freeman Mill Road at Randleman Road closed due to crash
GREENSBORO, N.C. — All northbound lanes of Freeman Mill Road at Randleman Road in Greensboro have been temporarily closed due to a crash. Greensboro police said all traffic is being rerouted onto Randleman Road and drivers are asked to find an alternate route of travel. A spokesperson with the...
Greensboro man wins $150,000 Powerball prize
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man has struck lottery gold. Charlie Williams is the lucky winner of a $150,000 prize thanks to a $3 Powerball ticket. Williams bought his winning ticket at the Kwik Trip on East Wendover Avenue in Greensboro. Willaims initially won $50,000 by matching the...
1 dead after fire on Cypress Park Road
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person is dead after a fire in Greensboro. The Greensboro Fire Department responded to a fire at Cypress Park Road around 9:37 a.m. Friday, and found one person had died, according to Deputy Chief Dwayne Church. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control...
NC A&T Band always a hit at Mebane Christmas Parade
They’re always high-stepping, loud, and proud, NC A&T’s Marching Blue and Gold is an annual hit leading off the Mebane Christmas Parade. Play video (below photos) to hear a portion of one of their parade performances. And see photos of parade watchers here: https://alamancenews.com/people-at-the-mebane-christmas-parade-friday-night-december-2-2022/. Please forgive the dark...
1 killed in NC townhome fire, officials say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after a town home fire in Greensboro, according to the Greensboro Fire Department. At 9:37 p.m. on Friday night, firefighters came to the 3200 block of Cypress Park Road after getting a report of a fire. When firefighters arrived they discovered a townhome with smoke and flames […]
Man dead after shooting on Donlora Drive in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: Xavier Wells, 22, has died from injuries sustained in the shooting. The shooting is being investigated as a homicide. A person went to the hospital after a shooting in Greensboro Saturday night, according to Greensboro Police. Officers responded to a call for shots fired at...
“Vandals” Shoot 3 NC Substations On Night of Drag Show – Knocking Out Power To Over 40k Residents
Just after 7pm last night, several vandals shot up a number of electric substations around Southern Pines, NC (about an 1 1/2 hours east of Charlotte), knocking out the power to over 40,000 residents. An official statement from the Moore County Sherriff’s Office reads: “As utility companies began responding to...
Two dead after shooting on Long Meadow Drive
WHITSETT, N.C. — Two people are dead after a shooting in Whitsett. Deputies responded to Long Meadow Drive Saturday around 8:15 p.m. to do a welfare check when they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, they both were later pronounced dead at the scene. There is no additional...
