Hospice provides end-of-life care for those who are experiencing homelessness
DENVER — For those who experience homelessness, they often have nowhere safe and comfortable to turn to when they are terminally ill. The Rocky Mountain Refuge for End of Life Care in Denver is now giving them a comfortable, safe place to pass peacefully. The refuge is the first...
Volunteers of America affordable housing tenant raises maintenance concerns
A tenant living at Brunetti Lofts, an affordable housing complex in Denver’s River North (RiNo) neighborhood, is sharing concerns over the maintenance of the building.
Organizer of largest Club Q GoFundMe says 100% of donations will go to survivors, victims
A GoFundMe account set up for Club Q victims by Denver business owner Faith Haug had topped $837,000 by mid-weekend, and on Sunday Haug announced a “significant update” about how the funds are being managed and distributed, thanks to a new partnership with a national nonprofit. The largest...
Homeless coalition eyes hotel at 48th Avenue and Interstate 70
Colorado Coalition for the Homeless may buy the Clarion Hotel at 48th Avenue and Interstate 70.Photo byGoogle Street View. (Denver, Colo.) Colorado Coalition for the Homeless hopes to buy the Clarion Hotel at 48th Avenue and Interstate 70 and turn it into a complex for the unhoused.
Group feeds, clothes 100-plus people Saturday in Capitol Hill neighborhood
It’s the season of giving – and in that spirit – Denver Apartment Finders as well as the non-profit Faith In Denver delivered a little warmth and comfort to those in need Saturday.
Aurora provides shower trailer for people experiencing homelessness
(Aurora, Colo.) A shower trailer serving people experiencing homelessness will remain in use in Aurora. The Aurora City Council approved Monday a contract with Clean the World to operate the trailer through Nov. 1, 2023. Aurora is using $238,700 in American Rescue Plan Act money to pay for it.
RTD taking different approach in addressing homelessness
Addressing homelessness remains one of the top priorities in the Denver metro area, and this year the Regional Transportation District is joining the effort with an approach used elsewhere in the state and the country. Among the hustle and bustle of RTD stations, Alton Reynolds is making new connections each and every day. On Thursday, he made the rounds at Sheridan Station, which is located on the Lakewood-Denver border, and is often home to several homeless encampments and people in need. "The conversation has to begin, 'Hey, how's it going? What's going on with you? How can I be of service to...
Hundreds of Marshall Fire victims attend holiday extravaganza
Hundreds of people whose homes were damaged or destroyed by the Marshall Fire last year gathered for a holiday extravaganza as the one-year anniversary of the fire approaches.
Denver’s cutting off new Emergency Rental Assistance Program applications Dec. 9
Even as evictions filings continue to rise and home prices and rent remain above pre-pandemic levels, federal funding for rental assistance is disappearing. The balance is running low for Denver’s federally funded Emergency Rental Assistance Program, and the Department of Housing Stability announced Friday that it will stop taking new applications at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 9.
Denver launches first city-owned, operated residential re-entry program
The City of Denver is launching its first city-owned and operated residential re-entry program in partnership with The Empowerment Program.
Free school meals for all students coming to most Colorado districts
Many Colorado school districts, including Jeffco, Cherry Creek, Aurora, and Adams 12, plan to offer free school meals to all students starting in the fall of 2023 through a new state program funded with a voter-approved tax measure affecting high earners. Of two dozen districts surveyed by Chalkbeat, 17 plan to offer universal free meals next year. But some districts remain undecided, including two of Colorado’s largest districts — Denver and Douglas...
10 cities where millennials are moving – and 10 they are leaving
Millennials are increasingly putting down roots whether that is through buying a home, getting involved in their community or working with a local financial advisor to plan for the future. While less than 4% of millennials moved between states in 2021, new Census Bureau data shows that some cities in particular experienced significant increases and decreases in their millennial populations last year.
Landmark status considered for home that resembles cartoon house
(Denver, Colo.) A famous Denver house resembling something out of “The Flintstones” may become Denver’s latest landmark. The home at 401 N. Madison St. went up in 1979 and served as the personal residence of an architect and trailblazer in energy conservation, Richard L. Crowther. The house is an expression of a country uneasy with the global energy crisis of the 1970s.
Thornton has plenty of water — it’s just in the wrong place. And that’s a very Colorado story.
TED’S PLACE — Thornton needs water. Developers are scrapping homebuilding projects out of fears that the city can’t guarantee them a water tap in the next few years. It’s waiting here at a headgate where the Cache la Poudre’s pristine high Rockies snowmelt is siphoned off into a farm ditch and reservoir network, 70 miles north of Thornton in western Larimer County. Thornton secretly started buying the water off farmland far from home in 1986, and now owns about 19,000 acres — and the accompanying water shares — across Larimer and Weld counties.
Aurora may 'fill it up' for $5 million
The City of Aurora may buy $5 million worth of fuel in advance if it can get a good price. The Aurora City Council will consider Monday putting fuel prices for 2024 out for competitive bid. Companies under consideration for the contract include Chief Petroleum, Hill Petroleum, Offen Petroleum and Rhinehart Oil. These vendors will provide price quotes on unleaded and diesel fuels.
Rico Munn, Aurora superintendent, resigning
Aurora Superintendent Rico Munn plans to resign at the end of this school year and assume a less active role in leading one of the state’s most diverse districts starting in January.Aurora Public Schools announced the change in a letter from school board President Debbie Gerkin Friday afternoon. The Aurora school board plans to vote on a transition agreement and plan at its Tuesday meeting. Munn’s contract expires at the end of...
In mountains west of Denver, a beloved ice skating tradition is changing
Evergreen • Anyone who’s lived here long enough has sweet memories of the lake. Sweet, like the drink John Ellis remembers. It was concocted in the old warming hut, that log cabin still standing along the shores that freeze for an ice skating tradition dating back to 1928, when the dam was finished.
Elizabeth police chief resigns
Chief Melvin Berghahn's resignation was announced in a news release attributed to the town's mayor and Board of Trustees.
Overland High School offering advance placement African American course
Overland High School history teacher, Nathan Umetsu, knows his students love history and want to learn much more than schools are offering. "All students want more in-depth history besides what is taught," he said. That's why when he got the chance to teach an AP African American Studies class he jumped at it. Overland is one of 60 high schools across the nation selected to implement this advanced placement course developed by the College Board with input from teachers all over the U.S. It teaches students the history of the African diaspora from the mid-1300s to the Civil Rights era. Students who are currently...
Boulder County enters High Level for COVID
Boulder County Public Health announced Friday that it is moving the community level for COVID-19 from medium to high. The county cited a continued rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations as the reason for the move. According to the most recent data supplied by the county, there were 114 positive...
