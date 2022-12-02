Read full article on original website
Related
Mid-Penn girls basketball stars for Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022
Several Mid-Penn players turned in big performances in girls basketball on Saturday. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Vote for the Mid-Penn’s top girls basketball player from opening weekend
Hoops season got underway in the Mid-Penn with a handful of tip-off tournaments on Friday and Saturday, and there were some pretty, good performances turned in. We’ll leave that up to you — the fans — to decide. The following is a quick look at the top performances reported to PennLive from Friday and Saturday’s games. Check them out below, and be sure to vote in the poll that follows. Voting will close at noon on Tuesday, and the winner will be highlighted on PennLive.
Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division 2022-’23 wrestling preview, preseason predictions and wrestler of the year
PennLive’s Mid-Penn Conference wrestling previews roll on with the Commonwealth Division and a wide-open race featuring four of the top 20 teams in the state. Coaches completed surveys for this exercise and also gave their picks for preseason wrestler of the year and their predicted order of finish, which is how the teams are listed below.
New Steel-High girls basketball coach Marc Jones looks to grow program and numbers
Marc Jones might be the new Steel-High girls basketball coach, but he is no stranger to the program. The 43-year-old has spent the past six seasons working as an assistant under Jeff Chisholm, who ended a 16-year-run with the program when he took over Harrisburg’s program in the offseason.
Southern Columbia’s Barnes, Wisloski run wild against Trinity in Class 2A football semifinal
SELINSGROVE – It should be noted that Southern Columbia has claimed the last five PIAA Class 2A football titles. And despite Trinity’s grit and determination Friday, nothing was going to stand in the Tigers’ way of running back to Pa.’s championship round.
Bishop McDevitt overcomes penalties to rout Crestwood, advance to second-straight state title game
Bishop McDevitt vs. Crestwood in the PIAA 4A Football semifinal — Most times a team is flagged 17 times for 165 yards, it doesn’t escape a state semifinal game with a win. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a...
Marissa Gingrich’s 34 points lead Mifflin County past Southern Huntingdon
Mifflin County’s girls basketball team had a date with Southern Huntingdon Saturday at Greencastle-Antrim’s tip-off tournament.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
195K+
Followers
83K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0