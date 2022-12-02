Read full article on original website
Related
Carscoops
Watch Motorcyclist Collide Head On With A Deer At 54MPH After Exiting Corner
Hitting an animal while driving can be quite dangerous, even more so if you’re riding a motorcycle. The nerve-wracking moment when a Yamaha motorcycle collided with a deer on a country road in the US was caught on camera. Thankfully the rider is safe, since the heavily damaged bike miraculously stayed on its wheels following the crash.
Chrysler Built An Awesome Hemi-Powered Muscle Sedan, But Nobody Wanted It
Alongside the Charger and Challenger SRT was a tamer, more refined Chrysler sedan that also received the SRT treatment — and was just as crazy on the road.
Chevy Impala 396 Found Rotting In Field
The Chevrolet Impala is one of the coolest classic cars to ever come out of the American automotive market. Like a beautiful dancer gracefully hopping across the street, these cars were quick, agile, and smooth. So it makes sense that the Impala would become one of the nation’s most iconic vehicles. This particular vehicle lived that legend with style and grace before eventually winding up where it stands today.
Houston Chronicle
Used Cars That Hold Their Value The Most and Least
If you're looking for the vehicle that holds its value the most - look no further than the Jeep Wrangler. According to the latest iSeeCars data, it remains the best vehicle for holding its value. Overall, iSeeCars says used cars have never held the residual value better with both 5-year...
Top Speed
The Fastest American Cars Ever Produced
While most people might automatically assume some of the fastest cars ever made are from Europe or Japan, that simply isn't the case because you've got some pretty serious speed machines conceived right here in America. This list is comprised of cars from both mainstream automakers and boutique manufacturers who produce just a handful of super-exotics per year.
7 Cars That Are Not Worth the Price
If you're one of the many people who put off buying a new car during the pandemic when tight supply made vehicles expensive and hard to come by, things have loosened up, and now might be the right...
Car Brands Being Discontinued in 2023
As makes and models are strategically discontinued, the U.S. government still plans for consumers to eventually switch to all-electric vehicles. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CarandDriver.com, Reuters.com, and Google.com.
Why Are Car Thieves Targeting These Two Brands?
Hot-wiring a car sounds like something out of a heist movie. Thieves jump in the front seat, fiddle with the steering column and drive away in a trail of dust. In the old days, cars needed a physical key to unlock the ignition cylinder and start the engine, but hot-wiring allowed thieves to bypass the cylinder.
CNBC
These 10 used cars have held their value the most
While some used cars have maintained their value more than usual, that could shift as prices on pre-owned vehicles continue easing. The model with the least depreciation over the last five years is the Jeep Wrangler, a new study shows. Using your used car as a trade-in when you purchase...
3 Pickup Trucks for 2023 That Everyone Wants to Buy (and Can’t Get)
The pickup trucks for 2023 worth waiting for are the 2023 Ford Maverick, the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning, and the 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500. The post 3 Pickup Trucks for 2023 That Everyone Wants to Buy (and Can’t Get) appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
These Cars Might Be Beyond Saving…
Everybody has seen some pretty funky looking cars before but nothing compares to the absolute mental gymnastics that are guys trying to justify purchasing some down right destroyed automobiles. Take Dennis Collins for example, a man who has bought some of the most stunning automobiles in the country. His highly admirable enthusiasm for cars is something we should all aspire to but it can often blind him as it does all of us from time to time.
notebookcheck.net
Coke beats the Pepsi Tesla Semi deliveries by a week as Renault trolls its belated launch
A few weeks back, the Volvo-owned Renault Trucks issued a gentle tease to Tesla where it stealthily mocked the overpromise-and-underdeliver habits of its CEO Elon Musk, saying that while some "talk the talk, others walk the walk." Needless to say, it was regarding Tesla's Semi long-haul electric truck release promises that started in 2017 and are now in their fifth year with an imminent delivery of 15 Semis to the first customer Pepsi scheduled for December 1.
Top Speed
A 2004 Corvette Z06 With A C2 Body Looks...Interesting
Some cars receive serious attention from their owners and fans in various forms. Some companies create and offer body kits and aerodynamics kits to make cars more aggressive and more capable on the track while others do it to try and make cars more elegant. While body kits from Liberty Walk or Veilside might not be everyone’s favorites, the unique look they give makes them special. Some brands will rework newer cars into older cars and there is always an audience for these, whether it brings back memories or simply because they like the look more. While everyone is entitled to their creativity, sometimes it doesn’t quite work. A customized Chevy Corvette recently listed on eBay is an example.
MotorTrend Magazine
Rare Find! This 1967 Chevy Camaro RS/SS 396 Hasn’t Been Driven in Decades
What do you do with a car you've owned for 53 years, but have lost the passion for? "Jim from Dallas" prefers to remain anonymous as he wrestles with the pressure to part with the 1967 Camaro RS/SS he bought on Friday, April 4, 1969, when he was 18 years old. "My 50-year-old daughter doesn't know anything about it. My grandson is 15. He just got his permit but has never been a car guy like I was." Then why doesn't he sell it? "See this right arm? I've had it a little longer than my Camaro."
teslarati.com
Daimler begins deliveries of all-electric Freightliner eCascadia semi
Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) announced it has officially started deliveries of the Freightliner eCascadia all-electric semi-truck after five years of testing, co-creation, and refinement. Freightliner kicked off initial deliveries on Monday at Penske Truck Leasing in Reading, Pennsylvania, with two units making it to the company after several years...
Honda Sales Are in Trouble
Honda sales are suffering compared to its biggest competitors. Here's a look at the problem and when the auto giant expects sales to rebound. The post Honda Sales Are in Trouble appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
This Widebody 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse Is A Must Have
Despite Dodge announcing that the next generation Challenger and Charger will go all-electric, Ford announced the seventh-gen S650 Mustang will keep its same ICE recipe. In fact, the new Mustang is offered with the same engines as before, except for the new Dark Horse that is powered by an updated Coyote V-8 engine with more than 500 horsepower under the hood. And, with neither the new Mustang nor the Dark Horse on sale, we have no idea how the two models will look with aftermarket accessories or updates. Luckily, we don't have to wait for that to happen, as talented designers like Abimelec Design have come to our rescue. His latest creation called “Pony-UP” is nothing more than a cool-looking widebody Mustang Dark Horse.
These Cars Have the Longest Lifespans
There’s a ton of value in getting the most from your household vehicle. Cars, trucks, and SUVs that can provide 200,000 miles or more translate into more cash in the bank (with no auto payments). Cars with long lifespans can also provide vehicle owners with peace of mind, knowing they don’t have to deal with the soaring cost of new and used cars and the rising interest rates that come with them.
torquenews.com
Ford 4-Cylinder EcoBoost Engines are Failing Says Ford Mechanic
Here’s a recent update from a Ford mechanic on just why Ford’s 4-cylinder EcoBoost engines are failing car owners and shows what you need to look for when buying a used 4-cylinder Ford. EcoBoost Disappearing Coolant Problem. Are you considering buying a used Ford Escape or other model...
Gas Monkey Garage Uncovers Some Rare Classics
Gas Monkey garage has uncovered quite a few crazy cars of the classic variety over the years of operation. However, every now and then they come across a collection of more than just one beloved sports car. In this find, the crew managed to gather up a multitude of wildly iconic vintage cars for the adventure of a lifetime. So what exactly makes this particular collection so special?
