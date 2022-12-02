Read full article on original website
Brooklyn Nets Make 2 Roster Moves Ahead Of Sunday's Game
On Sunday evening, the Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Boston Celtics at Barclays Center in New York. Ahead of the game, the team announced that they had recalled two players from the Long Island Nets (G League affiliate). Via Nets PR on Sunday morning: "The Brooklyn Nets have recalled Kessler...
Magic Find No Answers for O.G. Anunoby as Raptors Break Out of Funk With Blowout Victory
The Toronto Raptors took care of business Saturday night, getting back on track as O.G. Anunoby led the way to a blowout victory over the Orlando Magic
Blake Griffin Speaks On His Exit From Nets
Boston Celtics forward Blake Griffin told The New York Daily News that he knew his time with the Brooklyn Nets was over after 2021 NBA Playoffs.
Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard and Paul George Questionable vs. Charlotte Hornets
The LA Clippers have been without their star duo for roughly two weeks now. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are both dealing with injuries that have kept them sidelined for a stretch of games that has been rough for the Clippers. The team has done well to stay afloat in their absence, but role players like Reggie Jackson are playing injured while trying to carry an unrealistic workload. That is not a sustainable method.
Wiseman records double-double in latest G League game
James Wiseman had another solid game in his latest appearance with the Santa Cruz Warriors after scoring 24 points Friday night. In his seventh G League assignment game, Wiseman scored 10 points on 3-of-6 shooting, draining both of his free throws, and grabbed 10 rebounds. Wiseman had a plus-minus of...
Fantasy basketball tips and NBA betting picks for Monday
Everything you need to know to place your NBA bets and set your fantasy basketball lineups for Monday's games.
Miami Heat Prepare for the Challenge of Facing Memphis Grizzlies Star Ja Morant
View the original article to see embedded media. Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is among the most entertaining players in the NBA. The Miami Heat will have the task of defending him Monday at 8 p.m. in Memphis when they close their four-game road trip. Morant is averaging 28.4 points,...
Harper's 15 help Boston University take down Merrimack 68-54
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) Jonas Harper had 15 points in Boston University's 68-54 win against Merrimack on Friday night. Harper shot 5 for 7 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line for the Terriers (5-4). Walter Whyte added 12 points while going 5 of 13 (1 for 3 from distance), and he also had 10 rebounds. Ethan Brittain-Watts went 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 12 points.
Vikings' Akayleb Evans: Evaluated for concussion Sunday
Evans was evaluated for a concussion during Sunday's 27-22 win over the Jets, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. Evans was making his return from a two-game absence due to a previous concussion. The 23-year-old recorded six tackles and a pass defended before exiting in the second half, and it's unclear if he was ever officially diagnosed with a concussion before the end of this Week 13 contest. It will be worth monitoring Evans' status heading into next Sunday's divisional matchup against Detroit.
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Not in lineup Saturday
Pietrangelo (personal) isn't expected to play Saturday versus Detroit, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Pietrangelo is set to miss his third straight contest. He has three goals and 21 points in 23 games this season while averaging 23:29 of ice time. Daniil Miromanov, who was called up Wednesday, will make his season debut on the Vegas blue line.
Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Diagnosed with a concussion
Voracek's upper-body injury is a concussion and Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen doesn't expect him to return in the near future. Voracek hasn't been medically cleared to engage in hockey activities. He has a history of head injuries and his doctors want him to take some time off in the hopes that will cause his symptoms to go away. When Voracek's healthy, he's one of the Blue Jackets' top forwards and a pillar of their first power-play unit. The 33-year-old last played on Nov. 4.
Orioles' Kyle Gibson: Signs with Orioles
Gibson signed a one-year deal with the Orioles on Saturday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. Gibson has been eating innings at the big-league level for a full decade, but how much remains in the tank ahead of his age-35 season is unclear. His 5.05 ERA last season means he's finished above 5.00 in that category in two of the last three seasons, though he did post a 3.71 ERA in 2021 and hasn't seen a big drop in velocity. His 20.1 percent strikeout rate in 2022 was below average as usual, though allowing plenty of contact isn't quite as dangerous as it used to be in Baltimore now that the left-field fence has been pushed back. The veteran righty should have a good shot at a spot near the back of the Orioles' rotation to open the year, but his age means the bottom could fall out at any time without much warning.
Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown: Eclipses century mark again
St. Brown secured 11 of 12 targets for 114 yards and two touchdowns in the Lions' 40-14 win over the Jaguars on Sunday. He also rushed once for two yards. St. Brown unsurprisingly paced the Lions in catches, receiving yards and targets despite taking a couple of particularly hard hits on which he appeared to have the wind knocked out of him throughout the course of the game. The star second-year wideout bounced back to cap off his afternoon with a four-yard grab with just under three minutes remaining to seal his second multi-touchdown effort of the season. St. Brown carries a 76-830-6 line into a key home Week 14 matchup against the Vikings, with the touchdown tally a new career best.
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Impressive against NYK
Doncic registered 30 points (11-21 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and one steal across 29 minutes during Saturday's 121-100 win over the Knicks. Doncic reached the 30-point mark for the third straight game, and while he couldn't extend his double-double streak to four contests,...
Jets' Corey Davis: Clear WR2 after Wilson in Week 13
Davis caught five of 10 targets for 85 yards in Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Vikings. Davis was the intended receiver on Mike White's first-quarter interception, which came after the ball was tipped up in the air. The veteran wide receiver also failed to come up with the ball on a 4th-and-2 target late in the first half, but he made amends in the fourth quarter, coming down with a contested catch and turning up the field for a 31-yard gain on a 4th-and-10 play. Garrett Wilson led the team in both targets (15) and receiving yards (162), but Davis finished second in both categories, and White has shown that he's capable of feeding multiple receivers effectively heading into a Week 14 trip to Buffalo.
Heat was on at the Ryan Center as PC's Devin Carter plays with father, NBA players watching from the stands
SOUTH KINGSTOWN – Devin Carter didn’t see adulation in the form of hands clapping. The Providence sophomore guard was too busy hopping and skipping back to his team’s bench for a timeout-huddle conversation after turning rip-your-heart-out defense into fast-breaking offense. Ripe with anticipation, Carter stepped into the...
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Leads team from deep in loss
Murray chipped in 18 points (6-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 33 minutes during Sunday's 121-106 loss to New Orleans. Murray tallied his 16th straight game in double figures and has now score 15 or more points 12 times this season. After missing all of last year, Murray looks to be finding his comfort zone. The Kentucky product is shooting nearly 40 percent from three and essentially replicating his 2020-21 contributions in rebounds, assists and steals.
Eagles' Shaun Bradley: Departs with injury Sunday
Bradley (hamstring) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Titans, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports. Bradley has recorded four tackles while exclusively playing on special teams this season. However, the 25-year-old's absence will leave Philadelphia slightly under-manned at linebacker Sunday.
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Reaches 20-point mark
Kane provided a goal and two assists in Chicago's 5-2 win against the Rangers on Saturday. Kane has been held off the scoresheet only once in his last six games. Through 23 contests this season, he's contributed four goals and 20 points. The 34-year-old is still one of the league's top forwards, and he's a mainstay on Chicago's first line and top power-play unit.
Suns' Dario Saric: Posts season high in scoring
Saric recorded 17 points (6-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 21 minutes during Sunday's 133-95 win over the Spurs. Saric was one of six Suns players to reach double figures in scoring in Sunday's win, setting a season high in scoring while connecting on a season-best mark from three. Saric has scored five or more points on three occasions this year.
