Yardbarker

Brooklyn Nets Make 2 Roster Moves Ahead Of Sunday's Game

On Sunday evening, the Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Boston Celtics at Barclays Center in New York. Ahead of the game, the team announced that they had recalled two players from the Long Island Nets (G League affiliate). Via Nets PR on Sunday morning: "The Brooklyn Nets have recalled Kessler...
AllClippers

Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard and Paul George Questionable vs. Charlotte Hornets

The LA Clippers have been without their star duo for roughly two weeks now. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are both dealing with injuries that have kept them sidelined for a stretch of games that has been rough for the Clippers. The team has done well to stay afloat in their absence, but role players like Reggie Jackson are playing injured while trying to carry an unrealistic workload. That is not a sustainable method.
NBC Sports

Wiseman records double-double in latest G League game

James Wiseman had another solid game in his latest appearance with the Santa Cruz Warriors after scoring 24 points Friday night. In his seventh G League assignment game, Wiseman scored 10 points on 3-of-6 shooting, draining both of his free throws, and grabbed 10 rebounds. Wiseman had a plus-minus of...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Miami Heat Prepare for the Challenge of Facing Memphis Grizzlies Star Ja Morant

View the original article to see embedded media. Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is among the most entertaining players in the NBA. The Miami Heat will have the task of defending him Monday at 8 p.m. in Memphis when they close their four-game road trip. Morant is averaging 28.4 points,...
CBS Sports

Harper's 15 help Boston University take down Merrimack 68-54

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) Jonas Harper had 15 points in Boston University's 68-54 win against Merrimack on Friday night. Harper shot 5 for 7 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line for the Terriers (5-4). Walter Whyte added 12 points while going 5 of 13 (1 for 3 from distance), and he also had 10 rebounds. Ethan Brittain-Watts went 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 12 points.
CBS Sports

Vikings' Akayleb Evans: Evaluated for concussion Sunday

Evans was evaluated for a concussion during Sunday's 27-22 win over the Jets, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. Evans was making his return from a two-game absence due to a previous concussion. The 23-year-old recorded six tackles and a pass defended before exiting in the second half, and it's unclear if he was ever officially diagnosed with a concussion before the end of this Week 13 contest. It will be worth monitoring Evans' status heading into next Sunday's divisional matchup against Detroit.
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Not in lineup Saturday

Pietrangelo (personal) isn't expected to play Saturday versus Detroit, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Pietrangelo is set to miss his third straight contest. He has three goals and 21 points in 23 games this season while averaging 23:29 of ice time. Daniil Miromanov, who was called up Wednesday, will make his season debut on the Vegas blue line.
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Diagnosed with a concussion

Voracek's upper-body injury is a concussion and Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen doesn't expect him to return in the near future. Voracek hasn't been medically cleared to engage in hockey activities. He has a history of head injuries and his doctors want him to take some time off in the hopes that will cause his symptoms to go away. When Voracek's healthy, he's one of the Blue Jackets' top forwards and a pillar of their first power-play unit. The 33-year-old last played on Nov. 4.
CBS Sports

Orioles' Kyle Gibson: Signs with Orioles

Gibson signed a one-year deal with the Orioles on Saturday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. Gibson has been eating innings at the big-league level for a full decade, but how much remains in the tank ahead of his age-35 season is unclear. His 5.05 ERA last season means he's finished above 5.00 in that category in two of the last three seasons, though he did post a 3.71 ERA in 2021 and hasn't seen a big drop in velocity. His 20.1 percent strikeout rate in 2022 was below average as usual, though allowing plenty of contact isn't quite as dangerous as it used to be in Baltimore now that the left-field fence has been pushed back. The veteran righty should have a good shot at a spot near the back of the Orioles' rotation to open the year, but his age means the bottom could fall out at any time without much warning.
CBS Sports

Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown: Eclipses century mark again

St. Brown secured 11 of 12 targets for 114 yards and two touchdowns in the Lions' 40-14 win over the Jaguars on Sunday. He also rushed once for two yards. St. Brown unsurprisingly paced the Lions in catches, receiving yards and targets despite taking a couple of particularly hard hits on which he appeared to have the wind knocked out of him throughout the course of the game. The star second-year wideout bounced back to cap off his afternoon with a four-yard grab with just under three minutes remaining to seal his second multi-touchdown effort of the season. St. Brown carries a 76-830-6 line into a key home Week 14 matchup against the Vikings, with the touchdown tally a new career best.
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Impressive against NYK

Doncic registered 30 points (11-21 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and one steal across 29 minutes during Saturday's 121-100 win over the Knicks. Doncic reached the 30-point mark for the third straight game, and while he couldn't extend his double-double streak to four contests,...
CBS Sports

Jets' Corey Davis: Clear WR2 after Wilson in Week 13

Davis caught five of 10 targets for 85 yards in Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Vikings. Davis was the intended receiver on Mike White's first-quarter interception, which came after the ball was tipped up in the air. The veteran wide receiver also failed to come up with the ball on a 4th-and-2 target late in the first half, but he made amends in the fourth quarter, coming down with a contested catch and turning up the field for a 31-yard gain on a 4th-and-10 play. Garrett Wilson led the team in both targets (15) and receiving yards (162), but Davis finished second in both categories, and White has shown that he's capable of feeding multiple receivers effectively heading into a Week 14 trip to Buffalo.
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Leads team from deep in loss

Murray chipped in 18 points (6-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 33 minutes during Sunday's 121-106 loss to New Orleans. Murray tallied his 16th straight game in double figures and has now score 15 or more points 12 times this season. After missing all of last year, Murray looks to be finding his comfort zone. The Kentucky product is shooting nearly 40 percent from three and essentially replicating his 2020-21 contributions in rebounds, assists and steals.
CBS Sports

Eagles' Shaun Bradley: Departs with injury Sunday

Bradley (hamstring) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Titans, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports. Bradley has recorded four tackles while exclusively playing on special teams this season. However, the 25-year-old's absence will leave Philadelphia slightly under-manned at linebacker Sunday.
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Reaches 20-point mark

Kane provided a goal and two assists in Chicago's 5-2 win against the Rangers on Saturday. Kane has been held off the scoresheet only once in his last six games. Through 23 contests this season, he's contributed four goals and 20 points. The 34-year-old is still one of the league's top forwards, and he's a mainstay on Chicago's first line and top power-play unit.
CBS Sports

Suns' Dario Saric: Posts season high in scoring

Saric recorded 17 points (6-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 21 minutes during Sunday's 133-95 win over the Spurs. Saric was one of six Suns players to reach double figures in scoring in Sunday's win, setting a season high in scoring while connecting on a season-best mark from three. Saric has scored five or more points on three occasions this year.

