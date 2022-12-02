Julius Randle was still stunned 30 minutes after the game had finished. Fourteen traveling and carrying calls were made in the Knicks’ 92-81 win over the Cavaliers on Sunday night, the most in an NBA game this season. “I’ve never seen that in my life,” the Knicks forward said. When told it was part of a new emphasis from the league for officials to call games tighter by the letter of the law, Randle then understood it. “Oh, they did it,” he said. “They definitely did it.” Marveled Jalen Brunson: “It’s a lot of travels, a lot of travels.” The 14 travels and carries were the...

23 MINUTES AGO