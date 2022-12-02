Read full article on original website
Helicopter crews rescue injured hiker in Black Mountain Ranch
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An injured hiker in the Black Mountain Ranch area of North County was airlifted to a landing zone and transported to Scripps Memorial Hospital. Rescue medics responded to a report of the hiker at 15500 Black Mountain Road at 10:15 a.m. Sunday and a helicopter dropped a medic to assess the person, according to a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department online incident log.
San Diego police helicopter helps detain four young men in Ocean View
SAN DIEGO — A San Diego police helicopter took lead in the capture early Saturday morning of four men accused of tagging, loitering, and consuming alcohol in a public Ocean View area park. Officers received reports around 1:30 a.m. of "taggers loitering" in Vista Pacifica Park in the community...
Motorist Dies, Others Escape After Vehicle Catches Fire in Lakeside
A person died Sunday when a vehicle caught fire after going off Wildcat Canyon Road in Lakeside. The crash happened at 4:29 p.m. at 12071 Wildcat Canyon Road south of the Barona Resort and Casino, the California Highway Patrol reported. Multiple other people escaped the vehicle when it caught fire,...
Amazon tractor trailer catches fire carrying 8K pounds of merchandise
An Amazon tractor trailer caught fire Friday while carrying around 8,000 pounds of merchandise on northbound Interstate 15, said the California Highway Patrol.
Why You Need to Travel to San Diego, California
San Diego is one of the best vacation spots in the U.S. Here, you can experience Southern California’s best features – sun, fun and beaches – and all without the kind of crowd sizes you’d find in Los Angeles. Explore these things to do in San Diego and you’ll be assured one very memorable trip.
Sheriff's: Rock climber falls to their death from El Cajon Mountain in Lakeside area
EL CAJON, Calif. — A rock climber died Sunday afternoon after falling to their death from El Cajon Mountain, also known as El Capitan, in the Lakeside area. According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, the climber died after falling about 200 feet on El Cajon Mountain. First...
Escondido Man Dies in Crash on SR-78
An Escondido man died in a solo vehicle traffic crash on state Route 78, the California Highway Patrol said Sunday. At 11:34 p.m. on Saturday, the man, 38, was driving a Toyota Tundra on the westbound SR-78 transition to northbound Interstate 5. The truck veered off the roadway, collided with...
Multiple sailors hurt in fire aboard USS Abraham Lincoln
A fire aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln caused minor injuries to nine sailors, a U.S. Navy spokesman announced Wednesday.
Migrant smuggling boat washes up in La Jolla
LA JOLLA (KUSI) – A calm morning at La Jolla Shores was interrupted after a speed boat washed up on shore and 15 or so people jumped out and took off running. Lifeguards as well as border patrol officers responded to the scene after the speed boat rushed towards the sand in La Jolla.
Suicide prevention group sends letter to Caltrans asking to expedite bridge project
A local suicide prevention group is asking Caltrans to follow through on their proposed project and add a suicide barrier to the San Diego-Coronado Bridge.
San Marcos teen reunites with family after being reported missing
The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department thanked the public for their efforts in helping to locate a missing teenager who was reunited with her family on Friday.
San Diego Police Issue Warrants for 4 Accused of Attacking Ocean Beach Man Walking His Dog
The San Diego Police Department has issued arrest warrants for people accused of assaulting a man who was walking his dog on Newport Avenue in Ocean Beach last month. NBC 7 spoke to the victim, Woodrow Boethel, days after the alleged Nov. 19 assault, which was recorded by security cameras outside Hodad's. Boethel said he was jumped by a group of homeless people who had harassed him for money.
Proposed project could bring thousands of diesel trucks to Barrio Logan, locals not happy
SAN DIEGO — Mitsubishi Cement Corp. has reintroduced a decade-long proposal to build a warehouse in Barrio Logan during a public meeting with the Port of Commissions of San Diego. Commissioners overseeing the port put the project on hold two years ago after concerns about environmental health issues, but...
'People started piling out of it' | Group flees from potential human smuggling boat in La Jolla
SAN DIEGO — United States Border Patrol are investigating a suspected smuggling incident in La Jolla. On Wednesday morning, Chris Wilhelmy was walking on the beach near The Marine Room when he saw a boat on the shore. Wilhelmy said, “We were walking down the beach and we saw a boat very, very close to shore, just outside of the surfline. We noticed that it was so close to the shore and then as we were walking, it veered very suddenly towards the Marine Room. As it did a bunch of people started piling out of it.”
$50K signing bonus offered to newly hired paramedics in San Diego
A $50,000 signing bonus is being offered to newly hired paramedics in San Diego amid a nationwide shortage, said Falck Mobile Health in a press release Thursday.
Global Chain Texas Roadhouse To Open Location In San Diego's South County
With more than 600 locations around the world and more to come, Texas Roadhouse will soon bring a new outpost to San Diego's South County. Founded by W. Kent Taylor in Indiana in 1993, Texas Roadhouse now operates more than 607 locations around the United States, as well as in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, the Philippines, Mexico, and Taiwan. The restaurants are known for the free buckets of peanuts at each table, line dancing waitstaff, Willie Nelson-themed tables, and a classic American scratch-made menu of hand-cut steaks, fall-off-the-bone ribs, house-made sides, and fresh-baked bread. Being their top menu item is an 11-ounce USDA Choice Sirloin and every table receives homemade rolls, each Texas Roadhouse store employs its own butcher and baker to ensure quality.
Ocean Beach business burglarized twice, struggling to stay open
The holiday season has soured a bit for an Ocean Beach business that has been burglarized twice in the past few weeks.
Convenience store clerk shot during armed robbery in Oceanside
A convenience store clerk was shot during an armed robbery in Oceanside on Sunday, said the Oceanside Police Department.
