Anthony Davis continues to apply trade pressure to Lakers: Either sell high, or bring in reinforcements
Right now, at this very moment, Anthony Davis is the best basketball player in the world. We haven't, even for a stretch, been able to say that for a long time, and who knows how long we'll be able to keep saying it this time. But it's true right now, and the Lakers have an organizational obligation not to waste this opportunity.
Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard and Paul George Questionable vs. Charlotte Hornets
The LA Clippers have been without their star duo for roughly two weeks now. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are both dealing with injuries that have kept them sidelined for a stretch of games that has been rough for the Clippers. The team has done well to stay afloat in their absence, but role players like Reggie Jackson are playing injured while trying to carry an unrealistic workload. That is not a sustainable method.
Ja Morant fined $35k after Timberwolves game
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The NBA has announced that Memphis Grizzlies player Ja Morant has been fined as a result of his ejection during the Minnesota Timberwolves game on November 30. The NBA’s Executive Vice President and Head of Basketball Operations, Joe Dumars, said in a press release that Morant, “directing inappropriate language toward a game […]
Doncic and Dallas face Booker and the Suns
Phoenix Suns (16-7, first in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (11-11, 10th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Mavericks -3.5; over/under is 221.5. BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and Devin Booker meet when Dallas hosts Phoenix. Doncic leads the NBA averaging 33.4 points per game and Booker ranks...
Alvarado's 38 points pace Pelicans past Nuggets, 121-106
Jose Alvarado highlighted a crowd-stirring, career-high 38-point performance with a career-best eight 3-pointers, and the New Orleans Pelicans won their fourth straight game by beating the Denver Nuggets 121-106
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores 20 with seven dimes
Murray logged 20 points (7-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 117-109 loss to the Hawks. Murray continues to start despite dealing with a quadriceps injury, and the star point guard has managed to remain effective while operating in his usual role as Denver's second-best offensive threat behind Nikola Jokic. Murray has reached the 20-point mark in his last four appearances, shooting 53.7 percent from the field and 46.4 percent from the three-point range during that span.
Markkanen, Kessler help Jazz overwhelm Pacers 139-119
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen had 24 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Utah Jazz to a 139-119 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night. Rookie center Walker Kessler scored a career-high 20 points on 7-of-7 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds for Utah. Jordan Clarkson had 19 points and Collin Sexton […]
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones responds to LeBron James' comments about resurfaced Little Rock photo
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones responded to a comment made by LeBron James in which the NBA veteran called out reporters for not asking him about a recently resurfaced photo that shows Jones at a 1957 desegregation demonstration at North Little Rock High School in Arkansas. During the postgame press...
Tie against Giants shows Commanders’ slim margin for error
After a recent Washington Commanders victory, Montez Sweat said he and his teammates were “built” for close games and handling adversity. It doesn’t get any closer than a tie, and now they face a different kind of challenge moving forward. Their 20-20 tie at the New York...
This Lakers-Timberwolves Trade Features Rudy Gobert
Have you ever made a huge decision – only for it to not work out? Sometimes, NBA teams make big decisions that don’t work out also. You moved to the big city to chase your dream. You’re going to be a rock star. Only, you’ve been there for five years, and you’re still eating ramen noodles. It’s possible that this hasn’t worked out.
This Day In Lakers History: Kobe Bryant Notches Triple-Double Against Grizzlies
Winning an NBA Championship is hard, but winning three in a row is an almost inconceivably difficult task. Yet that’s just what the Los Angeles Lakers did in early 2000s, bringing the Larry O’Brien trophy back to Los Angeles in 2000, 2001 and 2002. With their trophy case...
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Ejected from Saturday's game
Gobert was assessed a flagrant-2 foul and ejected with 9:22 left in the second quarter of Saturday's game against the Thunder, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports. Gobert was handed the ejection after officials deemed that he intentionally tripped the Thunder's Kenrich Williams. With Gobert done for the day, Naz Reid will likely serve as the Timberwolves' primary option at center. Gobert will end Saturday' with six points (3-3 FG, 0-2 FT) and four rebounds across nine minutes.
1 Nuggets player who must be traded soon
As of this writing, the Denver Nuggets have a 14-8 win-loss record. That’s good enough for first place in the Northwest Division and second place in the Western Conference. They had a four-game winning streak snapped just today against the Atlanta Hawks, but they can bounce back when they travel to New Orleans on December 5. The Nuggets remain one of the league’s elite and a sure title contender this season. Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Michael Porter Jr. are the bona fide leaders of this team. They are also pretty crowded in the backcourt so unloading one of their guards might make sense moving forward.
College basketball rankings: Undefeated Mississippi State cracks the top 10 of the updated Top 25 And 1
Mississippi State remains unranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll — but probably not for much longer. The Bulldogs should enter those rankings Monday considering they're now 8-0 with two wins over top-50 KenPom.com teams under first-year coach Chris Jans. How high will MSU be?. Not sure. But,...
Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown: Eclipses century mark again
St. Brown secured 11 of 12 targets for 114 yards and two touchdowns in the Lions' 40-14 win over the Jaguars on Sunday. He also rushed once for two yards. St. Brown unsurprisingly paced the Lions in catches, receiving yards and targets despite taking a couple of particularly hard hits on which he appeared to have the wind knocked out of him throughout the course of the game. The star second-year wideout bounced back to cap off his afternoon with a four-yard grab with just under three minutes remaining to seal his second multi-touchdown effort of the season. St. Brown carries a 76-830-6 line into a key home Week 14 matchup against the Vikings, with the touchdown tally a new career best.
Vikings' Akayleb Evans: Evaluated for concussion Sunday
Evans was evaluated for a concussion during Sunday's 27-22 win over the Jets, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. Evans was making his return from a two-game absence due to a previous concussion. The 23-year-old recorded six tackles and a pass defended before exiting in the second half, and it's unclear if he was ever officially diagnosed with a concussion before the end of this Week 13 contest. It will be worth monitoring Evans' status heading into next Sunday's divisional matchup against Detroit.
Giants' Matt Breida: Absent from ground game in tie
Breida nabbed his only target for four yards and did not log a carry in the Giants' 20-20 tie with the Commanders on Sunday. Breida has been a very distant backup ball-carrying option behind Saquon Barkley all season, but he had gotten at least one carry in each contest prior to Week 13. The only two Giants to log a tote Sunday were Barkley and quarterback Daniel Jones, so Breida's lack of action on the ground wasn't a matter of him being usurped on the depth chart. New York seems determined to put its offense on the back of Barkley as the team pushes for a playoff spot, so there is no expectation that Breida's opportunities will grow while the No. 1 back is healthy.
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Good to go Sunday
Etienne (foot) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Lions. Etienne received the questionable tag after being a limited practice participant this week, but he's been cleared to take the field for Sunday's contest. He played only five snaps before he suffered the foot injury Week 12 versus Baltimore, but it appears he won't miss additional time. Etienne should reclaim the workhorse role for Jacksonville while JaMycal Hasty reverts to the No. 2 option in the backfield.
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Downplays severity of injury
Tagovailoa (ankle) said after Sunday's loss to the 49ers that he feels "as good as I can be coming off a game," Adam H. Beasley of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Tagovailoa was kept off the field for the Dolphins' final drive Sunday and was listed as questionable to return. He said during his postgame press conference that he'll have a few things assessed, but he didn't seem too concerned about his availability going forward. His status for next Sunday's game against the Chargers will likely come into focus based on his availability at practice this week.
Damian Lillard's Injury Status For Pacers-Trail Blazers Game
Damian Lillard is on the injury report for Sunday's game between the Indiana Pacers and Portland Trail Blazers.
