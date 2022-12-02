ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse.com

Where do Bills stand in AFC after Chiefs, Dolphins lose on Sunday?

The Buffalo Bills entered Sunday’s slate of games in the no. 2 seed in the AFC behind the Kansas City Chief, but things look a lot different at the end of the day. Buffalo now sits atop the AFC after the Chiefs lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in a rematch of last season’s AFC title game. The Bengals beats the Chiefs, 27-24, to drop Kansas City to 9-3 on the season and into a tie with the Bills, who improved to 9-3 with a win over the New England Patriots on Thursday.
The Comeback

Pete Carroll gives “unusual” Seahawks injury update

During Sunday night’s win over the Los Angeles Rams, the Seattle Seahawks lost rookie running back Kenneth Walker III to an apparent leg injury. But it appears that he could still be available to play for the team during its Week 14 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. During his press conference on Monday afternoon, Seahawks Read more... The post Pete Carroll gives “unusual” Seahawks injury update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker

'I Wanna Stay in Buffalo!' Rodger Saffold Reveals Bills Contract Hopes

Rodger Saffold's NFL career has taken him from the sunny shores of Southern California to the swinging streets of Nashville. Having inked a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills, Saffold has worked in one of the NFL's smallest markets and coldest climates. And right now? He couldn't be happier. Most...
