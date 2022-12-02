Read full article on original website
Some employers easing degree requirements for jobs
(NewsNation) — With more jobs than job seekers, some employers are changing the way they look at degree requirements. In September, there were 10.7 million job openings but only 5.8 million job seekers. So, companies looking to fill roles have begun loosening requirements for high-paying jobs, including dropping requirements for degrees.
marketplace.org
Day cares continue to hire, but number of caregivers is well below pre-pandemic levels
Nearly 970,000 people in this country are employed by day cares, according to Friday’s jobs report. That number has been ticking up steadily for more than a year, but is still more than 8% below where it was prior to the pandemic. Child care will be critical if more parents are going to return to work and increase the labor participation rate.
26 Highest-Paying Jobs That Let You Work From Home
You no longer need to go to an office every day to earn a paycheck — and a fat paycheck, at that. These high-paying work-from-home jobs might be right for you.
Workers are quitting these industries the most, new study shows
Story at a glance Using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, SmallPDF crafted a report breaking down the 10 industries losing the most workers. The study further proves that American workers are quitting their jobs at higher rates than in years prior. The study found that the accommodation and food service industry…
You Don’t Need a 4-Year Degree To Land These 10 Remote Jobs
The working world has become increasingly remote, with work-from-home jobs available for people with all levels of education. Some companies are now looking at a prospective employee's skills and...
Employment: Here Are 8 In-Demand Flex Jobs You Might Not Know You Could Do from Home
Nearly three years after the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the world and rewrote the rules of work life, many employers have adopted more liberal policies about flexible work arrangements. These...
Hospitals face dire nursing shortage
Nurses are considered the backbone of the U.S. health care system, but there's an unprecedented shortage. The U.S. needs more than 200,000 new registered nurses every year until 2030 to meet the demand. Norah O'Donnell reports.
Many People Don’t Trust Doctors To Provide Quality Care
Finding the right doctor for your needs is crucial to your health. Many people don’t trust their doctors to provide quality care or get the medical help they need. Doctors seem to spend less time with their patients than ever, making it difficult to find one you trust will listen to your health concerns. Patients deserve quality care and to feel like their health concerns are being heard and cared for properly.
This company plans to keep a 4-day working week because it makes staff happier – and stops them leaving
Employees in a trial of a short working week got more sleep and felt less stressed, but Barry Prost of Rent a Recruiter said it also boosted profits.
KTEN.com
6 Benefits of Hiring a Professional Lawn Care Service for Your Home
Originally Posted On: https://cherryoaklandscaping.com/6-benefits-of-hiring-a-professional-lawn-care-service-for-your-home/. 6 Benefits of Hiring a Professional Lawn Care Service for Your Home. In the midst of a hectic life, sometimes it’s hard to find time to mow and care for the lawn. Worrying about seeding, irrigation, dethatching, and weeding can be stressful, not to mention the...
infomeddnews.com
Reasons Why The Role Of Nurses Is Important In The Healthcare System
Are you thinking of becoming a nurse? Or are you just curious about the importance of nurses in our healthcare system? If yes, then this article is for you. The nursing profession is often taken for granted. People don’t realize the importance of nurses until they need their services. Nurses are an integral part of the healthcare system and play a vital role in patient care. This article will discuss why nurses are so important to the healthcare system. Let’s get to the list.
Parents urged to check whether they could get childcare costs top-up
Parents are being urged to check whether they could be eligible for funding towards their childcare costs. More than 401,300 families collectively benefited from £44.4 million in government funding towards childcare costs in September 2022, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) said. But it added that thousands of families are...
How to become an occupational therapist
Occupational therapy involves working hands-on helping different patients to get back to or learning everyday tasks or “occupations”. Occupational therapists help individuals of all ages develop, recover, or maintain the skills needed to complete daily living and work activities.
6 Ways To Help Make Child Care More Affordable
Raising kids is expensive, and paying for child care is one of the biggest costs that parents have to contend with. "Every year, Americans spend around $42 billion on early care and education, which...
Hiring Chesco: Dependability, Communication Skills, and Willingness to Learn Deemed Essential Soft Skills
Dependability (90 percent), communication skills (89 percent), and a willingness to learn (88 percent) are among the top soft skills hiring managers deem absolutely essential or very important in job applicants.
7 Holiday Jobs That Pay More Than Minimum Wage
Although the federal minimum wage is a mere $7.25 per hour, 30 U.S. states and Washington D.C. have a minimum wage that exceeds the federal minimum. And, some hourly jobs in these states pay beyond...
wonkhe.com
The careers of care experienced students paint a fascinating picture
Applicants from a care background are 179 per cent more likely to apply for health and social care than non-care experienced students. There is a lot to unpack here. The figure jumped out at me from the UCAS Next Steps report, which looked at the experiences of care-experienced people (CEPs) when applying to higher education, but UCAS did not seem to investigate them further.
Centre Daily
Jobs where you’re most likely to be single at 40
Ever felt like your job was holding you back from meeting that special someone? You may be right. To determine jobs where you’re most likely to be single at 40, Stacker analyzed data from the 2021 American Community Survey, powered by the Census Bureau. The percentage of never-married respondents was calculated by dividing the number of respondents who had never been married by the total respondents for a given occupation; this metric ranks the list.
Medical News Today
What to know about the four levels of hospice care
Hospice care is a multilevel end-of-life care system that aims to manage symptoms and improve the quality of life for someone with a terminal illness. There are four levels of hospice care, each focusing on the specific needs of the person receiving care. Hospice care focuses on caring for someone...
beckersdental.com
80% of dentists find recruiting hygienists 'extremely challenging'
More than 80 percent of dentists are finding the recruitment of dental hygienists to be "extremely challenging," according to a poll by the American Dental Association's Health Policy Institute. The poll was taken as part of the ADA's monthly "Economic Outlook and Emerging Issues in Dentistry" report for the week...
