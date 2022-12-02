ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Hill

Some employers easing degree requirements for jobs

(NewsNation) — With more jobs than job seekers, some employers are changing the way they look at degree requirements. In September, there were 10.7 million job openings but only 5.8 million job seekers. So, companies looking to fill roles have begun loosening requirements for high-paying jobs, including dropping requirements for degrees.
marketplace.org

Day cares continue to hire, but number of caregivers is well below pre-pandemic levels

Nearly 970,000 people in this country are employed by day cares, according to Friday’s jobs report. That number has been ticking up steadily for more than a year, but is still more than 8% below where it was prior to the pandemic. Child care will be critical if more parents are going to return to work and increase the labor participation rate.
The Hill

Workers are quitting these industries the most, new study shows

Story at a glance Using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, SmallPDF crafted a report breaking down the 10 industries losing the most workers. The study further proves that American workers are quitting their jobs at higher rates than in years prior.    The study found that the accommodation and food service industry…
CBS News

Hospitals face dire nursing shortage

Nurses are considered the backbone of the U.S. health care system, but there's an unprecedented shortage. The U.S. needs more than 200,000 new registered nurses every year until 2030 to meet the demand. Norah O'Donnell reports.
Luke Fitzpatrick

Many People Don’t Trust Doctors To Provide Quality Care

Finding the right doctor for your needs is crucial to your health. Many people don’t trust their doctors to provide quality care or get the medical help they need. Doctors seem to spend less time with their patients than ever, making it difficult to find one you trust will listen to your health concerns. Patients deserve quality care and to feel like their health concerns are being heard and cared for properly.
KTEN.com

6 Benefits of Hiring a Professional Lawn Care Service for Your Home

6 Benefits of Hiring a Professional Lawn Care Service for Your Home. In the midst of a hectic life, sometimes it's hard to find time to mow and care for the lawn. Worrying about seeding, irrigation, dethatching, and weeding can be stressful, not to mention the...
infomeddnews.com

Reasons Why The Role Of Nurses Is Important In The Healthcare System

Are you thinking of becoming a nurse? Or are you just curious about the importance of nurses in our healthcare system? If yes, then this article is for you. The nursing profession is often taken for granted. People don’t realize the importance of nurses until they need their services. Nurses are an integral part of the healthcare system and play a vital role in patient care. This article will discuss why nurses are so important to the healthcare system. Let’s get to the list.
The Independent

Parents urged to check whether they could get childcare costs top-up

Parents are being urged to check whether they could be eligible for funding towards their childcare costs. More than 401,300 families collectively benefited from £44.4 million in government funding towards childcare costs in September 2022, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) said. But it added that thousands of families are...
The Virtual Pediatric OT

How to become an occupational therapist

Occupational therapy involves working hands-on helping different patients to get back to or learning everyday tasks or “occupations”. Occupational therapists help individuals of all ages develop, recover, or maintain the skills needed to complete daily living and work activities.
wonkhe.com

The careers of care experienced students paint a fascinating picture

Applicants from a care background are 179 per cent more likely to apply for health and social care than non-care experienced students. There is a lot to unpack here. The figure jumped out at me from the UCAS Next Steps report, which looked at the experiences of care-experienced people (CEPs) when applying to higher education, but UCAS did not seem to investigate them further.
Centre Daily

Jobs where you’re most likely to be single at 40

Ever felt like your job was holding you back from meeting that special someone? You may be right. To determine jobs where you’re most likely to be single at 40, Stacker analyzed data from the 2021 American Community Survey, powered by the Census Bureau. The percentage of never-married respondents was calculated by dividing the number of respondents who had never been married by the total respondents for a given occupation; this metric ranks the list.
Medical News Today

What to know about the four levels of hospice care

Hospice care is a multilevel end-of-life care system that aims to manage symptoms and improve the quality of life for someone with a terminal illness. There are four levels of hospice care, each focusing on the specific needs of the person receiving care. Hospice care focuses on caring for someone...
beckersdental.com

80% of dentists find recruiting hygienists 'extremely challenging'

More than 80 percent of dentists are finding the recruitment of dental hygienists to be "extremely challenging," according to a poll by the American Dental Association's Health Policy Institute. The poll was taken as part of the ADA's monthly "Economic Outlook and Emerging Issues in Dentistry" report for the week...

