RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again

Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
The Independent

Trump says his presidency went ‘decades’ without war when he was in office for four years

Donald Trump, declaring his candidacy for president on Tuesday night at Mar-a-Lago, claimed that he went “decades without a war” despite the fact that he only served as president for four years. “I’ve gone decades, decades without a war, the first president to do it for a long period,” Mr Trump, who lost his re-election to president Joe Biden two years ago, said in his announcement speech. Mr Trump hit out at Mr Biden and also criticised Republicans not aligned with his far right, election-denying movement despite the party’s underperformance in the recent midterm elections in which Trump-aligned Republicans...
The Independent

Ivanka Trump tried to escape judge’s order to monitor Trump family finances, report says

Former White House aide Ivanka Trump attemped to wriggle her way out of a court order appointing a special monitor to oversee the major transactions of the Trump Organization and individuals with connections to the company, according to The Daily Beast.The news outlet reported on Monday that the ex-president’s eldest daughter sought through letters from her attorneys to the court to have her name removed from the order, a step that her two brothers Eric and Donald Jr did not take as the New York attorney general’s lawsuit against the company progresses.She was unsuccessful, according to The Daily Beast,...
The Independent

Who could Donald Trump pick as vice president in 2024?

Now that Donald Trump has officially kicked off his third campaign for the presidency, one of the few certainties about what he will do if he wins the GOP nomination in 2024 is that he won’t be running with his former vice president, Mike Pence. Not only has Mr Pence said he is giving “prayerful consideration” to declaring himself a presidential candidate in the next general election, but the Trump-Pence relationship has not been strong since the former vice president refused to hijack certification of electoral votes, leading to the January 6 attack on the Capitol.According to reporting in...
TheDailyBeast

Ex-Trump Adviser Stephen Miller Reportedly Testifies to Jan. 6 Grand Jury

Donald Trump’s former top adviser, Stephen Miller, testified before a federal grand jury on Tuesday as part of the Jan. 6 criminal investigation led by the Department of Justice. The former speechwriter spent several hours at a federal court house in D.C., where lead prosecutor Thomas Windom was also spotted, according to CNN. Miller is the first known witness to testify before the DOJ-appointed special counsel, who was appointed earlier this month to oversee investigations into the insurrection and classified documents Trump took to his Mar-a-Lago home. As part of an entirely separate investigation, Miller testified virtually before the House select committee in April regarding the events of Jan. 6. In a public hearing in July, that committee revealed that Trump insisted on keeping lines targeting ex-Vice President Mike Pence in his speech at the Ellipse, despite pushback from White House lawyer Eric Herschmann, and hours before rioters would storm the Capitol chanting, “Hang Mike Pence.” The DOJ also requested Pence’s testimony last week.Read it at CNN
Salon

“Unambiguous felony”: Legal expert warns that Trump risks prosecution over IRS audit probe

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Covelli Centre on September 17, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio. (Jeff Swensen/Getty Images) According to a report from former Assistant U.S. Attorney Mitchell Epner at the Daily Beast, Donald Trump's legal problems may be growing exponentially because there appears to be evidence he attempted to use the IRS to persecute political enemies before he lost re-election.
Newsweek

Donald Trump 'Holding Us All at Gunpoint': Conservatives Angry at 2024 Run

On Tuesday, Donald Trump announced he is again seeking the Republican Party presidential nomination, ahead of the next presidential election in 2024. Speaking from the ball room of his Mar-a-Lago resort, Trump claimed "our country is being destroyed before your very eyes," and branded President Biden the "face of left-wing failure and government corruption."
