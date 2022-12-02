Read full article on original website
Related
'Thousands Are Gonna Hate Your Guts': Mike Pence SPILLS ALL About His Final Days With Donald Trump Before & After Jan 6
Former Vice President Mike Pence recently opened up about his contentious final days at the White House with ex-President Donald Trump both before and in the wake of the deadly Capitol riots on January 6, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a shocking development to come one day after this year’s midterm...
Fox News ends Lara Trump's employment following father-in-law Donald Trump's 2024 announcement
Lara Trump will no longer be a paid contributor for Fox News after her father-in-law, Donald Trump, announced his 2024 presidential bid.
How Rich Is Former President Donald Trump?
Donald Trump announced on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, that he would be running for re-election in 2024. He is facing competition from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis who won re-election in a landslide race,...
msn.com
Mike Pence says Lincoln Project ad annoyed Trump so much it fuelled his bid to overturn election result
Former vice president Mike Pence has claimed that former president Donald Trump’s push to overturn the 2020 election and keep himself in office against the wishes of US voters was sparked by an anti-Trump super PAC advertisement highlighting the vice president’s role in certifying presidential elections. In an...
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again
Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
Trump says his presidency went ‘decades’ without war when he was in office for four years
Donald Trump, declaring his candidacy for president on Tuesday night at Mar-a-Lago, claimed that he went “decades without a war” despite the fact that he only served as president for four years. “I’ve gone decades, decades without a war, the first president to do it for a long period,” Mr Trump, who lost his re-election to president Joe Biden two years ago, said in his announcement speech. Mr Trump hit out at Mr Biden and also criticised Republicans not aligned with his far right, election-denying movement despite the party’s underperformance in the recent midterm elections in which Trump-aligned Republicans...
New York Times columnist triggers AOC by calling her Green New Deal 'cotton candy media concoction'
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took offense to New York Times columnist David Brooks slamming her policies as part of a waning performative populist movement.
Oath Keepers lawyer and federal judge in screaming match in court over US Capitol riot case
A conversation between a federal judge and a lawyer for one of the Oath Keepers charged with seditious conspiracy ended in a screaming match on Wednesday, when the lawyer suggested she would argue at trial that her client deleted evidence after the riot because he was directed to by another lawyer.
Ivanka Trump tried to escape judge’s order to monitor Trump family finances, report says
Former White House aide Ivanka Trump attemped to wriggle her way out of a court order appointing a special monitor to oversee the major transactions of the Trump Organization and individuals with connections to the company, according to The Daily Beast.The news outlet reported on Monday that the ex-president’s eldest daughter sought through letters from her attorneys to the court to have her name removed from the order, a step that her two brothers Eric and Donald Jr did not take as the New York attorney general’s lawsuit against the company progresses.She was unsuccessful, according to The Daily Beast,...
Who could Donald Trump pick as vice president in 2024?
Now that Donald Trump has officially kicked off his third campaign for the presidency, one of the few certainties about what he will do if he wins the GOP nomination in 2024 is that he won’t be running with his former vice president, Mike Pence. Not only has Mr Pence said he is giving “prayerful consideration” to declaring himself a presidential candidate in the next general election, but the Trump-Pence relationship has not been strong since the former vice president refused to hijack certification of electoral votes, leading to the January 6 attack on the Capitol.According to reporting in...
GOP Senator Tom Cotton is first Republican to drop out of 2024 race as Trump readies announcement
Republican Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas has become the first top Republican to pull out of the 2024 presidential race, according to reports. The reports have emerged after Donald Trump recently suggested he is likelier than ever to run for the White House for the third time. The far-right senator...
abovethelaw.com
Donald Trump Becomes Increasingly Unhinged Waiting For 11th Circuit Ruling In Special Master Case
Donald Trump is not mad. Please don’t let them put in the newspaper that he is mad … in any sense of the word. Look how calm and sane he was yesterday on his Truth Social wannabe Twitter site:. Many Republican Judges go out of their way to...
Paul Ryan: We’ll Probably Lose the White House with Trump 2024
On Sunday, former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan sat down with ABC's Jonathan Karl on "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" to discuss the midterm elections and what Ryan declares as a loss and not a victory for the Republican party.
First on CNN: Secret Service agent from Trump’s motorcade on January 6 interviewed by House committee
CNN — The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection, is interviewing Robert Engel, the lead agent in former President Donald Trump’s motorcade on the day of the US Capitol attack, two sources tell CNN. Former White House staffer Cassidy Hutchinson testified publicly at a hearing...
Ex-Trump Adviser Stephen Miller Reportedly Testifies to Jan. 6 Grand Jury
Donald Trump’s former top adviser, Stephen Miller, testified before a federal grand jury on Tuesday as part of the Jan. 6 criminal investigation led by the Department of Justice. The former speechwriter spent several hours at a federal court house in D.C., where lead prosecutor Thomas Windom was also spotted, according to CNN. Miller is the first known witness to testify before the DOJ-appointed special counsel, who was appointed earlier this month to oversee investigations into the insurrection and classified documents Trump took to his Mar-a-Lago home. As part of an entirely separate investigation, Miller testified virtually before the House select committee in April regarding the events of Jan. 6. In a public hearing in July, that committee revealed that Trump insisted on keeping lines targeting ex-Vice President Mike Pence in his speech at the Ellipse, despite pushback from White House lawyer Eric Herschmann, and hours before rioters would storm the Capitol chanting, “Hang Mike Pence.” The DOJ also requested Pence’s testimony last week.Read it at CNN
“Unambiguous felony”: Legal expert warns that Trump risks prosecution over IRS audit probe
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Covelli Centre on September 17, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio. (Jeff Swensen/Getty Images) According to a report from former Assistant U.S. Attorney Mitchell Epner at the Daily Beast, Donald Trump's legal problems may be growing exponentially because there appears to be evidence he attempted to use the IRS to persecute political enemies before he lost re-election.
Donald Trump 'Holding Us All at Gunpoint': Conservatives Angry at 2024 Run
On Tuesday, Donald Trump announced he is again seeking the Republican Party presidential nomination, ahead of the next presidential election in 2024. Speaking from the ball room of his Mar-a-Lago resort, Trump claimed "our country is being destroyed before your very eyes," and branded President Biden the "face of left-wing failure and government corruption."
Herschel Walker Gives Cagey Explanation For Trump Not Holding Rally For Him
Fox News' Laura Ingraham pointed out that Barack Obama is supporting Raphael Warnock on the campaign trail.
Trump's Constitution statement makes Georgia election official chuckle
Gabriel Sterling, the chief operating officer for Georgia's Secretary of State Office, reacts to former President Donald Trump's post on his social media app Truth Social, where he called for the termination of the Constitution to overturn the 2020 election.
People
361K+
Followers
60K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 1