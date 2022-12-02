Read full article on original website
Related
recordgazette.net
Tree lighting ceremony for that small-town feel
The Beaumont-Cherry Valley Recreation and Park District (BCVRP) helped open up the Christmas season by hosting the 29th annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the Cherry Valley Grange Monday evening, Nov. 28. Several dozen people gathered in the chilly evening for hot chocolate, cookies and the continuation of a decades-long...
Last day of the 30th International Tamale Festival with music, food, and rides.
The Indio International Tamale Festival is on its fourth day of the festival. You will find many vendors at Miles Avenue Park in Indio from 12:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. The address is 82524 Miles Ave. Indio, CA 92201 This event is FREE to attend and open to everyone. Musical acts and performances are open The post Last day of the 30th International Tamale Festival with music, food, and rides. appeared first on KESQ.
thepalmspringspost.com
Public hearing on Dream Hotel project scheduled for City Council’s Monday meeting
One of several stalled hotel projects in the city could take a step forward Monday evening after the public gets another chance to weigh in. Driving the news: Developers of The Dream Hotel near The Palm Springs Convention Center are seeking to amend a previously approved final development plan as they look to kickstart a project that first began in 2015 but has languished for roughly three years.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Local Businesses React To Christmas Crowds
The City of Palm Springs marked the beginning of the Christmas season, with its annual tree lighting at Ruth Hardy Park, followed by the annual Festival of Lights Parade tomorrow night. “Well, we initially get good business from downtown Palm Springs… so we staff very well, we reserve the front...
viatravelers.com
15 Best Tours in Palm Springs, California
Palm Springs is a mid-size city in the Coachella Valley of California known for its desert hot springs, golf courses, mid-century modern architecture, vintage boutiques, and the San Jacinto Mountains. Located in Southern California, Palm Springs is only forty miles from the famous Joshua Tree National Park desert landscape, making it a popular travel destination for adventure seekers! In addition, there is so much history and culture in the greater Palm Springs area, as it’s the home of the ancient Native American Cahuilla tribes, so many visitors come to learn the area’s history.
Variety Children’s Charity of the Desert gives away 300 new bikes to students throughout the Coachella Valley
With the holiday season upon us, many are in the giving season. Here at home, Variety, Children's Charity of the Desert gave away hundreds of new bikes at 'Palm Springs Motors' on Sunday morning. Students from all three school districts in the Coachella Valley were nominated by their teachers to receive the special holiday gift. The post Variety Children’s Charity of the Desert gives away 300 new bikes to students throughout the Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
Valley cities amp up security at holiday events
It is the holiday season and crowded events across the Coachella Valley are about to be underway. Holiday parades are planned this year in Palm Springs, Desert Hot Springs and Coachella – each with dozens of motorized float entries and thousands of spectators expected. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c1etv35hxF0 As organizers prepare to dazzle crowds, officials in Palm Springs The post Valley cities amp up security at holiday events appeared first on KESQ.
Stray dog put down after biting woman in Palm Springs
A stray dog was put down after police said it bit a woman several times in Palm Springs Friday afternoon. The incident happened on the 1200 block of E Palm Canyon Drive at around Noon. A 55-year-old Desert Hot Springs woman who works in the area was attacked by a stray dog on the property, The post Stray dog put down after biting woman in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
Yucca Valley’s Essig Park slated for improvements, public’s input wanted on dog park
Essig Park, the public park in Yucca Valley located near Black Rock is on the mind of the Town’s Staff, who is requesting input from residents on what would improve the park. Essig Park is a lovely little refuge for residents and dogs at 8300 Warren Vista Ave. It...
Award Winning Palm Springs Restaurant Opening in Phoenix
An award winning California restaurant has opened in Phoenix, Arizona.Photo byVinicius "amnx" Amano/UnsplashonUnsplash. When it comes to fine dining experiences, Phoenix has its share of options. When you want a casual or even elevated dinner with all the show and pomp, there are plenty of options to choose from. And yet, if you are someone that enjoys eating out and sampling the latest offerings opening around the Valley, it’s always nice when a new restaurant opens up, especially when it has a demonstrated track record in other areas around the world. The latest addition to the Phoenix restaurant scene does exactly that, as it has arrived with an impressive following out of Palm Springs.
knewsradio.com
RivCo Uses Vague Language & Generalities Describing New Health Initiative Based On The Zip Code Where You Live
Great backyard with swimming pool and lounge chairs in American Suburban luxury house. Northwest, USA. Photo from Alpha Media Portland OR. Here is the official press release from Riverside County:. Riverside University Health System-Public Health (RUHS-PH) is launching Blue Zones Activate, a comprehensive policy-based initiative that uses an evidence-based approach...
La Santa Cecilia among headliners at Indio Tamale Festival
La Santa Cecilia, The Egyptian Lover and Together Pangea will headline the 30th annual Indio International Tamale Festival Saturday evening, which will feature traditional dances, a tamale judging contest and more. The festival will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.,...
30th annual Indio Tamale Festival to begin in new location
The 30th annual Indio International Tamale Festival was scheduled to begin Thursday at a new location with a festive holiday night market featuring live music, carnival rides and food. The night market will be held from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, while the festival will begin Saturday...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Key Local Election Results Following Riverside County Certification
After a hard fought, and long fought battle, data from the Riverside County Registrar shows the narrow margins of two key races. In Palm Springs, Pro Tem Mayor Elect Grace Garner beat challenger Scott Nevins by only 64 votes. Garner will now become the first Latina mayor of Palm Springs...
localemagazine.com
Lace Up Your Skates—The First-Ever Indian Wells Winterfest Is Here!
From Holiday-Inspired Golfing to Cookie Decorating, This Is a Seasonal Event You Won’t Want to Miss. Looking for a new holiday tradition? Indian Wells Winterfest is bringing joyous fun and holiday cheer from Dec. 18 to Jan. 1! Part of Greater Palm Springs, Indian Wells is known for its epic mountain views, swaying palm trees and championship golf courses. If you’re looking to enjoy the festivities without having to deal with the cold, Indian Wells Winterfest is the perfect place to get in the holiday spirit. Simply walk from each holiday happening to the next as you experience the very best of the season at this festive and family-friendly event. Here’s what to look forward to this year!
coachellavalleyweekly.com
Palm Springs Festival of Lights returns Saturday, December 3
Bring the whole family and come celebrate the magic of the holidays in downtown Palm Springs!. The City of Palm Springs is delighted to announce the 30th annual Palm Springs Festival of Lights Parade will return to world famous Palm Canyon Drive at 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. The...
theregistrysocal.com
Broadstone Pays $34MM for Five Industrial Buildings in San Jacinto
Broadstone is growing its holdings in Southern California, recently acquiring several industrial buildings in San Jacinto. According to public documents, an entity linked to the New York-based real estate investment trust purchased the five-building property for $34 million, or approximately $176 per square foot, in a sale that closed in late November. The seller in the transaction was an entity affiliated with Industrial Opportunity Partners.
KESQ
Rain to the west Sunday, more wind locally
The weekend remains seasonable locally, but an approaching low pressure system is set to bring scattered showers west of the Coachella Valley. Accumulation looks to stay under a tenth of an inch for areas in the San Gorgonio Pass and for area mountains. It is unlikely we'll see any rain on the valley floor.
Holiday celebration Saturday for Riverside County’s foster care kids
A Christmas celebration is planned Saturday for hundreds of Riverside County youths in foster care, as well as their families, who will be treated to meals, gifts and a host of activities intended to brighten the Holidays. The second annual Winter Wonderland event, hosted by the county Office of Education,...
‘Hacks,’ ‘Don’t Worry Darling,’ and ‘9-1-1’ Location Pros Get Their Props at COLA
From staging a postapocalyptic scene with real animals in the heart of Hollywood to creating a desert utopia in Palm Springs, the productions nominated for the California On Location Awards (COLA) all have one thing in common: They were filmed in the Golden State. (Several nominees are recipients of California’s Film and TV Tax Credit Program.) COLA chair Sabrina Jurisich says of this year’s show, which honors the best location pros in the industry and will take place Dec. 4 at the Hilton in Universal City: “As we are returning to an in-person show for the first time since 2019,...
Comments / 2